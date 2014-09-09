Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- This is Don Kelly’s time of year.

Kelly has started two straight games in center for Detroit as the Tigers seek some defensive stability down the stretch.

He is not expected to start Tuesday night because Kansas City is sending out a lefty, Jason Vargas, to pitch against Detroit.

Kelly has had a number of big hits for Detroit as a spot player during the postseason the past three years. His managers know he’s reliable defensively and can handle a variety of positions.

“He’s always ready,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Even though you sometimes tell him to get ready, he’s already done it.”

Kelly had an RBI double in the Tigers’ six-run third Monday afternoon and added a walk later.

He’s hitting .297 (19-for-64) over his last 40 games of spot play.

”When you play these types of games, there’s pressure,“ Kelly said. ”But it’s a privilege. I enjoy it.

“This is what you play for. When you show up in spring training, this is your goal. I enjoy it.”

He opened Monday’s game in center, then shifted to third in the ninth when Ausmus put a whole new outfield in place.

Kelly collided with Torii Hunter, prompting the right fielder to lose both the ball and his glove in the seventh inning and giving Kansas City center fielder Lorenzo Cain an inside-the-park home run.

“I didn’t hear him call it,” Kelly said, “and I called it late. It’s one of those things that happens.”

But not too often when Kelly is involved.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-65

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 11-7, 3.14 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 15-5, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander notched his 150th career win Monday when he pitched seven innings against Kansas City, giving up six hits and four runs. “I was pitching to the scoreboard a little bit,” Verlander said. “Alex (Avila) said my fastball had a lot of life right to the end. I felt strong. It wasn’t going very fast (92-94 mph for the most part) but it had a lot of late life.” He allowed two runs on three soft hits when the Royals erased a 2-0 Tigers’ lead with two runs in the third. “I made my pitches,” he said. “They just found holes.”

--DH Miguel Cabrera is adjusting his swing to the fact he can’t drive off or turn on his sore right ankle. Cabrera had two hits and his 101st RBI Monday afternoon. So far in September he is hitting .486 (17-for-35) with 10 RBIs and five home runs.

--SS Andrew Romine got a second straight start at shortstop as manager Brad Ausmus seeks to tighten Detroit’s defense as much as he can down the stretch. Romine doesn’t have a reputation as being the hitter his complement, SS Eugenio Suarez, is but he did have two singles Monday afternoon and the double-error 1B Eric Hosmer made on his bases-loaded, two-out grounder in the second gave Detroit two runs.

--CF Don Kelly was Detroit’s starting center fielder Monday for the second game in a row. He doesn’t have the range of OF Rajai Davis or CF Ezequiel Carrera, but Kelly is reliable, makes good decisions and doesn’t get tangled up with his corner outfielders. The Tigers have had outfield problems ever since trading CF Austin Jackson on July 31, especially on balls hit in the gaps. “When you play these types of games, there’s pressure,” Kelly said. “But it’s a privilege. I enjoy it. This is what you play for. When you show up in spring training, this is your goal. I enjoy it.”

--RHP Joakim Soria threw a simulated game Monday, working through 27 pitches without discomfort. He’s been out since early August with a sore left oblique. “It didn’t look like anything was bothering him,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He said he felt good afterwards, and said he didn’t even get tired.” If Soria feels good Tuesday, it’s likely Detroit will activate him on Wednesday. “I‘m ready to go,” Soria said. “I‘m excited to feel better and try to help this team as much as I can. We took a big step and hopefully it feels good (Tuesday).”

--RHP Joe Nathan pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning Monday, his first action since Sept. 2. Nathan has been held out of action due to a sore right elbow, manager Brad Ausmus said. “(Nathan) was having a little elbow tenderness that was taken care of,” Ausmus said. “I’ll talk to him, but I don’t expect any issues.”

--RHP Luke Putkonen has been shut down for the remainder of the season. He had surgery to clean out his elbow earlier this season and was on a rehab assignment at Class A West Michigan. He was not effective in a two-inning outing for the Whitecaps so Detroit decided to end his season early. It was not expected Putkonen would be able to return to help the Tigers this season. “We got him back to where he is pitching but not at the level we’d like to see for him to be ready,” Tigers trainer Kevin Rand said. “This is probably it for him this season but at least he can go forward knowing he’s OK and he can have a normal offseason.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Most of us in this locker room have been here before. We’ve been through some intense games in September.” -- RHP Justin Verlander.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (bone spur in right ankle) left the Sept. 7 game. He started at designated hitter Sept. 8. Manager Brad Ausmus was unsure whether Cabrera would require offseason surgery.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He threw again Sept. 2 off flat ground and threw a 39-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. He threw a simulated game Sept. 8 without discomfort.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya