Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A ‘Gee Whiz’ moment can happen at any time in a baseball game.

But when one crops up at a decisive moment, it’s doubly enjoyable for the beneficiary.

One such moment happened Tuesday night to the Detroit Tigers, when they picked pinch-runner Jarrod Dyson off second base to squelch a Kansas City rally and preserve a 4-2 victory that created a first-place tie between the team in the American League Central Division.

“Winning this game was a key thing for us,” said closer Joe Nathan, whose wheel-and-throw to Ian Kinsler standing on second caught Dyson with enough daylight to light up two rooms. “If we lose this one, we have to come in (Wednesday) and win that game. This was solid.”

Kansas City got a pair of infield singles to start the ninth against Nathan, who got a key strikeout on a 3-2 slider to embolden Detroit’s fans.

The pickoff put the crowd into a frenzy and Nathan fanned catcher Salvador Perez on an 0-2 slider to end the game.

The Tigers feel their veteran players are going to carry them through down the stretch, simply because so many have gone through the experience of a pennant race several times. It goes without saying they would be downplaying it if Detroit was the team without a lot of postseason experience.

”They’re not going to play big in every single game,“ manager Brad Ausmus said of his veterans, ”but I think overall the bigger names are bigger names because they’ve done it before.

“I think a lot of the younger teammates around them probably look to that. And often when the star players are performing, it takes pressure off the other players. It’s easier for them to just relax, play their game rather than feeling like they have to drive in every run, or they have to make every pitch.”

Picking Dyson off second was big because it stunted Kansas City’s rally.

The timing of Dyson’s insertion -- after a strike to Perez -- let everybody know a stolen-base attempt was coming.

Kinsler and Nathan locked eyes and the second baseman gave the pickoff sign to the closer. Usually it’s a glove wag, holding the glove out to the side or lifting it up briefly.

”Those are things you do in spring training,“ Nathan said. ”Most of the times you are just going through the motions.

“The throw is (thing) you most often mess up. But I saw he was way off. So the most important thing was to just get the ball to Ian.”

“He’s been doing this all season,” manager Brad Ausmus said of Kinsler’s defense. “This is not something new. I didn’t know he was this good of a second baseman when we got him. To me, he’s a Gold Glove defender at second base.”

It was Gold Glove play Kinsler and Nathan put together Tuesday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-65

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 13-7, 3.23 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 15-10, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer got his 16th victory Tuesday night but he really had to earn it. Twice he had to get out of a jam with two runners on and once he left the bases loaded. Manager Brad Ausmus took Scherzer out with a runner on second, two out and C Salvador Perez coming up in the seventh. “He did look tired at the point where we took him out,” Ausmus said. “I did think he looked tired. He threw 120 pitches last time out so understandably he was tired in September. But overall it was a good outing.” Scherzer walked four and gave up seven hits but got the outs when he had to.

--RF Torii Hunter singled his first two times up Tuesday night, showing no ill effects of the neck strain he suffered the previous game when he and CF Don Kelly ran together in right-center. “A little whiplash from when my head hit the ground,” Hunter said of his injury. “I’ve got a stiff neck but I‘m okay.”

--LF J.D. Martinez drove in two runs Tuesday night, one with a first-inning sacrifice fly and the other with his 20th home run of the season, which came in the fifth. “J.D. seems to go through moments where he takes good swings and gets the ball in the air and then he gets out in front a little bit and pulls the ball in the ground,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “In the last week, he’s kind of gone back and forth. He took much better swings, he stayed back on the ball, he didn’t rush to get it. He did that with the sac fly in the first and then of course he did it on the home run as well.”

--CF Rajai Davis smacked a two-run home run in the second inning, his eighth of the season. Davis was making his first start in center after watching UT Don Kelly start the previous two games. Defense is part of the reason; Kelly may not cover as much ground but he’s far superior in making plays. Davis gives the advantage of speed, though, and has more pop in his bat.

--SS Andrew Romine was in the starting lineup Tuesday night for the third straight game. “Romine has been playing well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s been consistent with the glove all season, he’s been getting hits, stealing bases. Obviously that makes it easy to write his name into the lineup.” Rookie SS Eugenio Suarez is playing into September for the first time, too.

--RHP Joakim Soria was scheduled to be taken off the disabled list Wednesday, barring an unforeseen setback. Soria has been dealing with a sore left oblique since Aug. 10. He threw 27 pitches against hitters Monday and said, “I‘m great. Ready to go,” before Tuesday night’s game. Manager Brad Ausmus said Soria would work in the late innings of games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Pure adrenaline. There was a lot of adrenaline out there, a lot of energy, a game that both teams need.” -- Closer Joe Nathan, after Tuesday’s win over the Royals pulled the Tigers into a first-place tie atop the division.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joakim Soria (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. He threw bullpen sessions Aug. 26 and Aug. 27. He threw again Sept. 2 off flat ground and threw a 39-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. He threw a simulated game Sept. 8 without discomfort. He’s scheduled to be taken off the disabled list Sept. 9 barring an unforeseen setback.

--1B Miguel Cabrera (bone spur in right ankle) left the Sept. 7 game. He started at designated hitter Sept. 8. Manager Brad Ausmus was unsure whether Cabrera would require offseason surgery.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya