Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Nobody can say with certainty where Detroit would be without J.D. Martinez, but they surely would not be in first place in the American League Central Division.

Martinez hit a home run good for two runs and added a two-run triple Friday night to power the Detroit Tigers past the Cleveland Indians, 7-2, and back on top of the AL Central standings by a half-game over the Kansas City Royals.

”He’s been a huge find for them,“ Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ”I don’t know if ‘find’ is the right word. When he came up with Houston, one month he had 45 RBIs, which I believe is still the record for them.

“But he’s been a find in that he was in Triple-A for them and now he’s hitting fifth. He makes it that much tougher to pitch to (Miguel) Cabrera and (Victor) Martinez.”

“I’ve known him since Little League,” said catcher Alex Avila, whose RBI single to third followed Martinez’s two-run triple off the right-center wall. “He’s always had power, been able to hit home runs. When he was with Houston, he was hitting fourth.”

Martinez’s value to the Tigers is that he’s solidified the fifth spot in the batting order.

Until Detroit brought him up from Triple-A Toledo, where he hit 10 home runs in 17 games, the Tigers had gotten minimal production from their No. 5 hitters, mainly center fielder Austin Jackson and right fielder Torii Hunter.

He gave them an instant jolt during a stretch in May where they needed a spark and quickly forced his way into the starting lineup. Martinez alternates between left and right fields.

Right after the All-Star break he went into a slump along with most of his teammates, chasing balls in the dirt and breaking pitches outside.

“He’s always talking hitting with somebody,” Avila said. “He’s a great student of hitting.”

“It’s all about making adjustments,” Martinez said. “You make an adjustment, the league makes an adjustment on you. Then you adjust, then the league adjusts back. That’s the way baseball goes until you’re done with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 6-7, 4.19 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 1-0, 2.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price has had some rocky innings early in two of his previous starts prior to Friday. He allowed nine straight hits in one game against the New York Yankees and five straight to San Francisco. Price got two outs in the second inning Friday and it looked like it could be happening again when Cleveland rapped out a home run, a single plus a double. But SS Eugenio Suarez made a nice play coming in to throw out CF Michael Bourn of Cleveland and end the inning. “I thought I pitched well,” Price said. “I was getting that leadoff man out. Defensively, we had some great plays like Ian Kinsler catching that line drive and Alex (Avila) jumping to catch that ball in front of the net (behind home plate). I know the stuff I possess on the mound is good enough for me to be dominant.” Price struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter and scattered eight hits in 7 2/3 innings.

--SS Eugenio Suarez returned to Detroit’s starting lineup Friday after watching SS Andrew Romine start four straight games. “This wasn’t a punishment or anything,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was more a matter of Romine playing well. Sometimes a young player will put too much pressure on himself to succeed.” He had a single in four at-bats.

--DH Miguel Cabrera was off first base but in Detroit’s lineup as the designated hitter for the fourth straight game Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus is walking a fine line with Cabrera and 1B Victor Martinez, not wanting to wear Martinez out by playing him at first all the time while trying to take as much pressure off Cabrera’s aching right heel as possible. Ausmus likes to talk to each player before he decides who fits where.

--LF J.D. Martinez equaled his career high with a four-RBI night Friday, driving in two on a home run and two more with a triple. “He’s been a find in that he was in Triple-A for them and now he’s hitting fifth,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He makes it that much tougher to pitch to (Miguel) Cabrera and (Victor) Martinez.” “He’s always talking hitting with somebody,” C Alex Avila said. “He’s a great student of hitting.”

--1B Victor Martinez turned in another two-hit game for Detroit, one being an RBI single. He has 52 games with more than one hit this season. Both of his singles were ground balls to left field, as he took outside pitches and went the other way. The first time he batted with a shift against him but the second came with runners on, thus the infielders were playing straight up.

--2B Ian Kinsler was 2-for-21 entering Friday night’s game against Cleveland. Kinsler had an RBI double and a single, scoring the second time. He gets into slumps when he drops his right shoulder and balls go into the air instead of on a line. Once he makes the correction, he goes on another hot streak.

--RHP Jim Johnson got the last four outs, although he did give up an RBI double to Cleveland’s 3B Lonnie Chisenhall. Johnson is a reclamation project of the Tigers because they feel he still has good stuff. His control comes and goes and Detroit is trying to rebuild his confidence after a very poor season by using him in low-leverage situations. Johnson will look good, then he’ll do something like Friday -- issuing a two-out walk and throwing a straight fastball that gets shot into the gap for an extra-base hit.

--LHP Phil Coke did not pitch Friday night because of lingering right lower back and hip soreness. Coke hurt himself trying to field a bunt base hit Wednesday against Kansas City. “It’s touch and go,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Coke indicated he was questionable to pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know the stuff I possess on the mound is good enough for me to be dominant.” -- LHP David Price.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Phil Coke (sore right hip, right lower back soreness) was hurt Sept. 10. He did not pitch Sept. 12. Coke indicated he was questionable to pitch.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya