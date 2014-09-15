Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It may not be pretty, but Joe Nathan is saving games for the Detroit Tigers.

Many of his saves are in the tradition of Todd Jones and Jose Valverde, not without anxiety, but Nathan nailed down his 32nd save Sunday when he closed out Detroit’s 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

Nathan now has converted 17 of his last 18 save opportunities since June 25. Five of his six blown saves came before that.

His manager, Brad Ausmus, is on record as saying he doesn’t care how Nathan gets saves and it doesn’t matter what they look like. As long as they are saves, not losses or blown saves.

”This thing is great,“ Nathan said of Detroit’s current streak of 9-4 in September and six victories in their last seven games. ”But you play 162 games.

”The thing is you’re not going to play well all the time and then there’re times you will play well.

“It seems like we’ve had a lot of stretches this season where teams have come in against us playing well.”

Nathan gave up an RBI double Sunday, then issued a walk as the first four Cleveland batters reached base against him.

But DH Yan Gomes obliged by hitting a 3-2 pitch smartly to third, so Don Kelly could initiate an around-the-horn double play.

Nathan then got pinch-hitter Jason Giambi to fly out gently to left to end the game.

The closer isn’t sure he subscribes to the notion that Detroit’s veterans are getting it together in September.

“I think it’s a matter of we see the finish line and that’s given us a burst of energy,” he said.

No matter. It’s like Nathan’s saves.

The Tigers will take saves and wins no matter what they look like.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-66

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 16-5, 3.19 ERA) at Twins (RHP Anthony Swarzak, 3-1, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander struggled through 5 2/3 innings Sunday, a lot due to the fact he had at least one baserunner against him in every inning he worked. “I would have liked to have gone deeper into the game,” Verlander said. Manager Brad Ausmus took him out in the sixth, after he allowed a two-out single that was his second hit of the inning. Verlander reported afterward the blister that bothered him two starts ago was worse. “I’ll be pitching in five days,” he said.

--C Alex Avila felt light-headed Sunday and had to come out of the game in the eighth inning. Avila dealt with a concussion issue a couple weeks ago that caused him to miss a few games. He’ll probably be a game-time decision to start Monday in Minnesota.

--2B Ian Kinsler made it two game-winning two-run home runs in two games Sunday for Detroit. Kinsler’s two-run blast to left center in the seventh brought the Tigers from a 3-2 deficit into a lead they never gave up. Two more runs in the eighth provided the margin of the 6-4 victory. ”It was a fastball and I hit it good,“ Kinsler said. ”I knew it was going to be close, but you never know in that part of the park here. When I hit it, I thought, ‘At least I got the runner over (to third). His 14th home run was his third since July 3.

--LF J.D. Martinez continues to provide Detroit with timely power. He hit his second home run of the series and 22nd of the season in the fourth inning Sunday to give the Tigers a brief 1-0 lead. His RBI single to left center in the sixth shaved Detroit’s deficit to 3-2. “It’s Septober, like Torii said Saturday,” Martinez said. “I’ve never experienced this before. It’s a blast. Every day is exciting. Every win seems to mean so much more.”

--RF Torii Hunter started in right field Sunday, a day game following a night contest. Hunter has gotten the day off quite a few times this season when day games followed night games, in deference to his age. But it’s the stretch run now, so manager Brad Ausmus wants his regulars in the lineup as often as possible now. “I hope the days off early in the season pay off late in the season,” Ausmus said. Hunter had two singles, one off a surprise bunt.

--LHP Phil Coke was available to pitch Sunday after getting treatment on his back for an injury suffered Wednesday trying to field a bunt -- and he did. “He’s good to go now,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Coke was called on to work the seventh and he pitched a scoreless inning, getting rewarded when Detroit rallied for two runs to take a 4-3 lead. Coke was the winning pitcher, improving to 5-2.

--RHP Joe Nathan allowed a run in the ninth Sunday but finished off the inning to earn his 32nd save. Nathan has six blown saves, but just one in 18 chances since June 25. He’s discounting the notion Detroit got hot when the calendar turned to September. “I think it’s a matter of we see the finish line and that’s given us a burst of energy,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s Septober, like Torii (Hunter) said Saturday. I’ve never experienced this before. It’s a blast. Every day is exciting. Every win seems to mean so much more.” -- Tigers LF J.D. Martinez, who hit his 22nd home run in a win over Cleveland on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya