Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Call Torii Hunter ‘Mr. Septober.’

Hunter struck again Monday night against the Minnesota Twins, hitting a solo home run to lead off the top of ninth inning, breaking a 6-6 tie in an eventual 8-6 victory.

The Tigers looked primed to run away with the game against the last-place Twins, gaining a 5-0 lead before Minnesota even was able to register a single hit and a 6-0 lead through 4 1/2 innings.

But Minnesota rallied against Tigers starter Max Scherzer, scoring six straight runs to tie the game heading to the ninth, where ‘Mr. Septober’ took over, blasting a first-pitch off-speed offering from Twins righty Casey Fien over the wall in left-center, much to the delight of most in attendance at Target Field.

Despite his presence at the top of the lineup for a division rival, Hunter remains immensely popular in Minnesota after playing the first decade of his career in a Twins uniform.

“Septober is awesome,” Hunter said. “It’s Septober, we’re trying to win games and we’re just fighting. You never give up.”

The win for Detroit kept the Tigers 1 1/2 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals, who won 4-3 Monday over the Chicago White Sox.

Hunter has feasted on Twins pitching this season, hitting .396 with nine RBIs and two homers against his former club in 12 games this season. Hunter has also found the confines of Target Field inviting, hitting .336 with two home runs, 10 doubles and 14 RBIs in 27 career games here.

And while most athletes would relish the opportunity to torture his former team like Hunter has this season, he said it’s not like that.

“It means something because it’s Septober,” Hunter said. “No doubt about it. Not because it’s the Twins. It’s no statement here. Every day, we’re just trying to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-66

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 15-11, 3.23 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-11, 5.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez, out since Aug. 9 due to a strained pectoral muscle, threw a bullpen session before the game. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated that Sanchez could return in time to be a reliever in the playoffs.

--C Alex Avila remained out of the lineup Monday after leaving Sunday’s game due to a headache and lightheadedness. The move was believed to be precautionary, and Avila could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday.

--RHP Max Scherzer threw seven innings Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk in a no-decision. Scherzer had won his previous six starts against the Twins dating back to last April 29. He now has 237 strikeouts this season, three short of his career high set last season.

--SS Andrew Romine went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs Monday, giving him 11 this season -- a career best. He is hitting .417 since taking over every-day shortstop duties on Sept. 4. The three hits Monday tied a career high, the fifth time he has had three hits in a game in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You always feel good with a 6-0 lead and Max Scherzer on the mound. But I’ve found over the course of this year that no lead is comfortable. Just for some reason, you’re never comfortable until the final out is made.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on Detroit’s 8-6 win over the Twins Monday where Detroit blew an early 6-0 lead.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7. He threw a bullpen session before the game Sept. 15. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated that Sanchez could return in time to be a reliever in the playoffs.

--C Alex Avila remained out of the lineup Sept. 15 after leaving the game Sept. 14 due to a headache and lightheadedness. The move was believed to be precautionary, and Avila could return to the lineup as soon as Sept. 16.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya