Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Call them the cardiac ‘Cats.

After hitting late home runs in two straight games entering play Monday, games the Tigers eventually won, Detroit trailed by two runs with two outs in the top of the ninth against All-Star closer Glen Perkins on Tuesday.

With two on and a 2-1 count, left fielder J.D. Martinez made it three games in a row with a clutch late-inning homer. Martinez’s 23rd of the year gave the Tigers their first lead of the night, and what looked like a fifth straight win.

But the Twins rallied with a two-run ninth of their own to steal a win over the first-place Tigers.

“I was pumped up, I knew what it meant,” Martinez said. “But that’s baseball. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Winning clutch games down the stretch is what has helped the Tigers catch and pass the Kansas City Royals for the lead position atop the American League Central Division.

On Monday, the Tigers blew a 6-0 lead, allowing the Twins to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Torii Hunter and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back jacks to start the ninth in an 8-6 win.

Sunday, it was Ian Kinsler’s two-run bomb in the seventh inning that turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead and eventual 6-3 win.

“I could do without the (drama),” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. “I’d rather get a lead and hold it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: (LHP David Price, 14-11, 3.26 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-11, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Nick Castellanos was a late scratch after fouling a ball off his foot during batting practice. He is day-to-day.

--C Alex Avila remained out of the Tigers’ lineup. He left Sunday’s game with a headache and lightheadedness, and he didn’t play Monday. He remains day-to-day.

--LF J.D. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer Tuesday. It was his 23rd home run of the season and fourth homer in his last seven games. He has a hit in nine straight games against the Twins and is hitting .421 with a homer, eight RBIs and five runs scored over that span.

--DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 and has a hit in seven straight road games. His .344 batting average on the road is the highest mark in the American League and second highest average in all of baseball this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not much more I can do there, getting a ground ball. He just put it in a spot where speed killed us.” --Tigers RHP Joe Nathan on the two-out infield single by Aaron Hicks that defeated the Tigers 4-3 Tuesday against the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Nick Castellanos (foot) was a late scratch Sept. 16 after fouling a ball off his foot during batting practice.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 15. Manager Brad Ausmus indicated that Sanchez could return in time to be a reliever in the playoffs.

--C Alex Avila (headache and lightheadedness) left the Sept. 14 game, and he did not play Sept. 15-16. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya