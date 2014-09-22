Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Anibal Sanchez threw a three-inning simulated game Sunday and if all goes well could be in the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen by the middle of the week.

Sanchez went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 9. While he made 21 starts before the injury, going 8-5 with a 3.46 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .228 average, he could be going to the bullpen.

“My guess is he’d be activated Wednesday or Thursday,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “When he would pitch is TBD. He’s open to anything. He’ll pitch out of the pen or start. It’s a question of if we can build him up.”

With only seven games remaining in the regular season, it is extremely unlikely Sanchez could get his pitch up to start.

“With the stuff that he has, no matter how he’s used he’s a tremendous asset,” Ausmus said.

The Tigers’ bullpen has been an Achilles’ heel, so Sanchez would be a welcome addition.

“In the pen, he’d have the best stuff down there,” Ausmus said. “The bigger concern is that it takes him a long time to get ready. He says that he’s doing that to prepare for six or seven innings, so he wouldn’t need to do that if he were only going to pitch an inning. His role is to be determined. The bullpen is definitely a possibility.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 8-11, 2.42 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 8-5, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Miguel Cabrera was in the original lineup playing first base, but was shifted to designated hitter with Victor Martinez going to first. “Miguel is a little more sore today,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ll get him off his feet a little.”

--C Alex Avila batted in the simulated game Sunday and hopes to pass a concussion test Monday. He has not played in a week. “We’re optimistic he could be ready tomorrow,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We hope to make a decision tomorrow. My guess is ‘yes’ but he has to get an exam.”

--RHP Rick Porcello was pulled after 3 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and four runs. “I’ve got to throw strikes and get ahead of guys and get into favorable counts,” Porcello said. “I didn’t do that today. I was always optimistic that I would get something going. There were adjustments that I felt I was making. I just didn’t execute my pitches. The walk (to lead off the fourth inning), I can’t go out and walk that first guy. I can’t give up free passes. That wasn’t good. I tried to be optimistic and make good pitches but it just didn’t happen. It was tough. I know what I‘m capable of doing, so I‘m disappointed.” He is 0-4 in his past five starts.

--2B Ian Kinsler hit his 16th home run to lead off the third. That would rank second among AL second basemen.

--LF J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 and scored a run. It was his eighth multi-hit game against the Royals this season. He went 25-for-56 against Royals pitching.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like the run in the seventh was a big run. Three runs is a tall order against that bullpen, against the guys out there.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after a loss to the Royals on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (headache and lightheadedness) left the Sept. 14 game, and he did not play Sept. 15-21. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 15 and a simulated game Sept 21.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya