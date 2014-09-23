Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers got their No. 1 catcher back in time for the final homestand.

Alex Avila returned Monday night after missing the six-game road trip last week with concussion-like symptoms. He experienced lightheadedness after a hard tag by Cleveland’s Carlos Santana on a pickoff attempt.

He was cleared to play shortly before the game but had a rough night at the plate, striking out three times before grounding out in the ninth inning.

The club was very cautious with Avila, who has a history of concussions, even though he had not shown any symptoms since Sept. 15. It feared that he would experience delayed onset of symptoms, as he did while recovering from a concussion last season. He participated in baseball-related activities the previous two days in Kansas City, including soft toss, hitting off a tee, batting practice and catching in the bullpen

He underwent another concussion assessment before he was cleared by league doctors.

The team went 3-3 during the trip with Bryan Holaday and rookie James McCann filling in behind the plate.

“Doc (Holaday) takes a lot of pride in his role,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s an extremely high energy guy who really cares about the pitchers and he’s given us some good at-bats. And the few times McCann has been in there, he’s done a nice job as well.”

Ausmus will still rely on Avila as long as he’s healthy.

The left-handed-hitting Avila is batting .221 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs while striking out a team-high 146 times. But he provides balance to a lineup that normally includes six batters who hit strictly from the right side.

He’s also one of the league’s premier defensive catchers, leading the American League with 36 runners caught stealing. He caught ex-teammate Avisail Garcia on a steal attempt on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 5-10, 5.01 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price 14-12, 3.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price has been maddeningly inconsistent over his last five starts, allowing at least five earned runs in three of them. The Tigers need him to be sharp on Tuesday night when he faces the Chicago White Sox. Those five starts included an 8-4 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday, when he gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings and threw 112 pitches. Price is just 3-4 with a 4.09 ERA since being acquired in a blockbuster three-team deal at the end of July. He is 4-5 against the White Sox in nine career starts, all with Tampa Bay.

--DH Victor Martinez reached base all four times on Monday, including two hits. Martinez is second in the American League behind Houston’s Jose Altuve with a .336 average. He is finishing out the regular season on a tear, batting .385 over his last 39 games. He’ll be one of the hottest free agents on the market this winter.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez will be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Sanchez, who is 8-5 with a 3.46 ERA in 21 starts, has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a right pectoralis strain. Sanchez threw a simulated game on Sunday but won’t pitch more than a couple of innings for the foreseeable future. “He’ll pitch out of the bullpen,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He can fill a number of roles, depending on how deep the starter goes.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein suffered his first major-league loss on Monday, though he deserved a better fate. Lobstein pitched seven innings and only made one costly mistake, a home run ball he allowed against White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers in the second. He only gave up two hits after that inning while striking out five. “I felt a little rusty the first couple of innings after having some extra days off,” said Lobstein, who hadn’t pitched since Sept. 13. “Overall, I felt pretty strong with my outing.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera tied his career high with his 50th double of the season in the first inning on Monday. He had 50 doubles for the Florida Marlins in 2006. Cabrera, who went 1-for-4, leads the American League in that category.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not going to be an easy last week. It’s going to be a grind and it’s going to be a nail-biter because both of those teams play us extremely well.” - Tigers LF J.D. Martinez, on the prospect of facing the White Sox and Twins in their final two series of the regular season. Detroit has a losing record against both.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (headache and lightheadedness) left the Sept. 14 game, and he did not play Sept. 15-21. He returned to the lineup Sept. 22.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 15 and a simulated game Sept 21. He is scheduled to be activated Sept. 23.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya