Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Brad Ausmus was worried in midseason whether Torii Hunter had anything left in the tank. Now the Tigers manager believes Hunter could keep playing a few more seasons.

The 39-year-old Hunter got off to a hot start and was batting .333 with four home runs and 20 RBIs on May 6. By the first of July, Hunter’s average had dipped to .249 and he hadn’t homered in nearly a month.

Ausmus’ fears were unwarranted. Hunter has batted .311 with 37 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 RBIs over the last 71 games. His overall numbers -- 69 runs scored, 17 homers, 82 RBIs and a .287 average -- are not far off what he has typically produced since becoming a regular with Minnesota in 2001.

“Torii has been extremely impressive for any player, never mind a player his age,” Ausmus said. “There was a point in the middle of the season where in my mind it crept in that maybe age was catching up with Torii. But man, he proved me wrong.”

Hunter has even looked better in the field after getting slow breaks and misplaying balls in the first half of the season. Ausmus will often take out left fielder J.D. Martinez defensively in the late innings but his veteran right fielder remains in the game.

He’s also the vocal leader of the clubhouse and a mentor to up-and-coming players.

“He’s a remarkable player and his clubhouse presence is so valuable,” Ausmus said. “I really can’t say enough good things about Torii. I played against him, I never really knew him but he’s been a huge asset for me not only in the field but in the clubhouse.”

Hunter, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, becomes a free agent after the season. Without an obvious replacement in right, the Tigers might be wise to make re-signing Hunter a priority.

“I don’t see any reason why this guy couldn’t keep playing,” Ausmus said. “I don’t think anyone would if they watched him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 12-4, 2.20 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 14-12, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price pitched eight shutout innings Tuesday, then came away with a no-decision after manager Brad Ausmus stuck with his starter in the ninth. Price, who struck out eight, gave up three runs on five hits in the inning. He’s 3-4 since being acquired from Tampa Bay. Price said the no-decision wouldn’t eat at him. “It’s over. It’s done,” he said. “I don’t harp on the past. I don’t buy into that stuff. I’ll come here tomorrow, get my work in and be ready to pitch whenever it’s my turn again.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera drove in the game-winning run Tuesday with a single and added a double in the first inning. It was the eighth walk-off hit since Cabrera joined the Tigers and his first since a walk-off homer against Kansas City on Aug. 17, 2013. Cabrera’s double was his 51st, establishing a career high.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday but did not appear in the game. Sanchez, who is 8-5 with a 3.46 ERA in 21 starts, has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a right pectoralis strain. Sanchez threw a simulated game on Sunday and will be relegated to the bullpen the rest of the season. “He could pitch anywhere from the fifth through the end of the game,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Justin Verlander makes his final regular-season start on Wednesday afternoon against the White Sox. Verlander is 4-1 with a no-decision in his last six starts, including an outing against the White Sox when he held them to one run in seven innings with eight strikeouts on Aug. 29. He also limited Kansas City to one run in 7 1/3 innings in his last start. Verlander is 16-13 with a 4.07 ERA in 33 career starts against Chicago.

--CF Rajai Davis ignited the team with his speed against the White Sox Tuesday after an 18-inning scoreless drought. Davis stole third and scored on Chicago catcher Josh Phegley’s throwing error in the fifth inning. Davis also scored another run from the bottom of the lineup. The Tigers are 7-1 when Davis scores at least two runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Really, I went out there thinking I was going to leave him in unless he told me he was running out of gas. He said he was fine. Going into the inning, letting him go back out there, I thought it was his game.” - Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, on letting starter David Price stay in the game after he got in trouble in the ninth. Price ended up giving up the tying run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (headache and lightheadedness) left the Sept. 14 game, and he did not play Sept. 15-21. He returned to the lineup Sept. 22.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (right pectoralis major strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 9. He experienced a setback while throwing on flat ground Aug. 25. He threw a soft-toss session Sept. 7. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 15 and a simulated game Sept 21. He was activated Sept. 23.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Anibal Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya