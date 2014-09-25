Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Tigers have a safety net with two wild-card berths in each league, but manager Brad Ausmus wants to avoid a one-game elimination.

Detroit could wind up in that scenario if Kansas City wins the division. The Tigers finish up the season with four home games against Minnesota. They enter the series clinging to a slim lead in the division after a 6-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

“The goal is to win the division,” Ausmus said. “Anything can happen in one game, so you certainly want to avoid the wild card, if possible.”

There’s an air of uncertainty surrounding next week. If the Tigers win the division, they will start a best-of-five division series on the road against either Baltimore or the Los Angeles Angels. If they tie with Kansas City, they will play for the division title against the Royals on Monday. Detroit would host the game by virtue of winning the season series.

If they wind up playing in the wild-card game, they would most likely face Oakland on Tuesday.

The best-case scenario would be to take care of business this weekend. They are 7-8 against the Twins this season. Right-handers Max Scherzer and Rick Porcello are scheduled to pitch the first two games of the series, while lefties Kyle Lobstein and David Price are the probable starters for the final two games.

Ausmus plans to ride his regulars the rest of the way.

“This isn’t the time for rest,” he said. “Torii (Hunter) got days off and Miggy (Miguel Cabrera) had a handful of days off. You do it earlier so you can play them down the stretch. The theory is they’re a little bit stronger.”

Another theory is that players such as Cabrera, who had a walk-off hit on Tuesday, and Justin Verlander, who won Wednesday’s game, will produce at opportune times.

“Certain guys, when the stage is bigger and the spotlight is brighter, turn up their concentration and their game is elevated,” Ausmus said. “I think there’s truth to that.”

RECORD: 88-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Trevor May, 3-5, 8.39 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 17-5, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Torii Hunter extended his hitting streak to 10 games with two singles on Wednesday. He’s hitting .386 during that stretch, raising his season average to .288. The 39-year-old Hunter has not shown any signs of slowing down. “I still checked in with him (Tuesday) to make sure his bones weren’t too creaky,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He said he was good to go.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera struck out four times and hit a sacrifice fly on Wednesday. He was batting .405 with six home runs in September before the game while playing with a bone spur in his right ankle. “He’s moving better on it,” Ausmus said. “This thing comes and goes, and the last five or six days, with the exception of maybe Sunday, he’s been moving well on it compared to late August and early September.”

--RHP Justin Verlander notched his 15th victory by pitching eight strong innings, allowing just one run on seven hits. He has not walked a batter in his last two starts. He likely will serve as the No. 3 or 4 starter if the Tigers reach the American League Division Series. “He had laser focus,” Ausmus said. “He knew that this was a big game for us and he seems to dial it up.” Verlander now has seven 15-win seasons.

--RHP Max Scherzer makes his final regular-season start Thursday against pesky Minnesota. Scherzer has faced the Twins twice in his last six starts and has given up seven earned runs in 12 innings. He’s 8-2 in 15 starts against them despite a 4.53 ERA. Scherzer is 2-0 with two no-decisions in September and won his last start by holding Kansas City to one run in seven innings Saturday.

--LF J.D. Martinez had three hits and a run scored. He’s batting .467 since Sept. 12 and has multi-hit games in eight of those 12 outings. Martinez has solidified his role as the team’s No. 5 hitter behind the powerful duo of Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The goal is to win the division. Anything can happen in one game, so you certainly want to avoid the wild card, if possible.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

