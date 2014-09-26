Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- What is it with Victor Martinez and two-strike counts?

Martinez did it again Thursday night, blasting a 1-2 pitch over the right-field wall just down the line, giving Detroit a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Manager Brad Ausmus says he’s never seen a hitter as focused as Martinez, by the game, by the at-bat and right down to each and every pitch.

The league average on any given pitch involving a two-strike count is something in the mid-.170s.

The Tigers’ designated hitter entered Thursday hitting .336 on any count with two strikes and .403 on 1-2 pitches.

Teammate Miguel Cabrera was batting just .216 on two-strike counts but was at .270 on 0-2 pitches.

He hit an 0-2 pitch for his 24th home run. Martinez now has 32 home runs.

“My goal every time is just to go out and put a good swing on the ball,” Martinez said. “You have to go day by day, game by game, pitch by pitch. Play the moment.”

“That home run Victor hit was a decent pitch,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It was going down pretty good. He’s always been a great hitter, but this year he seems to be really focused.”

Martinez added a single plus a double to his game, the 14th time this season he has had three or more hits in a game.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-70

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Twins (RHP Anthony Swarzak, 3-2, 4.52 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 15-12, 3.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer ran up a high pitch count early Thursday night, which led to him only being able to work six innings. “We thought his stuff was all over the place,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We fouled some pitches off, made him throw a lot of pitches. We battled him pretty good.” It was Scherzer’s final start prior to the postseason. “Now I need to fine-tune some more,” Scherzer said. “Because in the playoffs, every pitch is important. I need to be more efficient early in the count. That’s where I need to be better.” He threw 116 pitches in his six innings. Scherzer gave up just five hits but he walked four to go with nine strikeouts. His season total of 252 strikeouts are the sixth most for a Detroit pitcher in a season.

--RF J.D. Martinez is getting taken out less and less for defensive purposes late in games. “He’s shown he’s comfortable being out there,” manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday. “We aren’t shifting him between left and right as much. He’s done a nice job.” Martinez reached above the left-field fence Wednesday to keep a fly ball from going into the Detroit bullpen for a home run.

--C Alex Avila returned to the starting lineup Thursday after sitting out one game. That game, though, was against tough LHP Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox. Avila has struggled since coming back from missing a handful of games due to concussion problems but he roped a single to left his last time up Thursday.

--DH Victor Martinez getting hit by a pitch Wednesday by LHP Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox was still a major topic of conversation Thursday in the Detroit clubhouse. At least one White Sox player, RF Avisail Garcia, told Martinez it was because Sale felt someone in the outfield seats was stealing signs through binoculars and relaying the pitch to Martinez at bat. “Victor is hitting 20 points higher on the road,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “So apparently he’s got a small army of people with binoculars on the road.”

--CF Rajai Davis is an aggressive baserunner and it cost him Thursday night. Davis doubled home a run to give Detroit a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning but was thrown out trying to steal third. Davis was going on first movement by Minnesota RHP Ryan Pressly but unfortunately for him that first move was a spin move to second. Pressly was able to catch himself and threw smartly to third to nab Davis trying to advance. Davis earlier singled and stole his 36th base of the season.

--RHP Justin Verlander is the likely nominee to pitch Monday for Detroit if the Tigers are involved in a playoff for the American League Central Division title. “He’s in that spot should we have to play on Monday,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday. “When we did our rotation, we had it done then.” Ausmus said he had mapped out the last month of the season as early as Aug. 23, “but we’ve changed it 3-4 times over that span.” Verlander’s regular day to pitch is Monday. He is 5-1 in his last seven starts.

--RHP Joakim Soria pitched a perfect seventh Thursday night, which might be his role for the immediate future. Manager Brad Ausmus has said he would use Soria to close when RHP Joe Nathan cannot. Soria has given up just one run in his last 9 1/3 innings.

--RHP Joe Nathan earned his 34th save Thursday night for a 1-2-3 ninth. Nathan fielded PH Eduardo Nunez’s grounder to open the inning and tagged him out on the way to first. He had a sharp slider working and got strikeouts of the next two batters. “This has been one of my tougher seasons,” Nathan said, “especially the first 2 1/2 months. But I was able to stay with it, grind it out.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m very day-to-day, so I don’t get overly concerned about it. Obviously we’d like to win and we’d hope Kansas City’d lose, but it’s still business as usual on a daily basis.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after Detroit reduced its magic number to clinch its fourth AL Central crown to two, meaning the Tigers could do it Friday with a win over the Twins plus a Royals loss at the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Anibal Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya