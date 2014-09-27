Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- You can’t say things are all right with the Detroit Tigers at this point in the season, two games to go and a one game lead, but you can say they’re all left.

Because Detroit will send out a rookie lefty and a veteran southpaw for its last two games of the regular season, trying to ease home that one-game margin in the Tigers’ quest for a fourth straight American League Central Division title.

It sounds a little strange to think a battle-tested team like the Tigers is banking on a rookie, Kyle Lobstein, against traditional nemesis Minnesota in Saturday’s game.

Detroit has July 31 acquisition David Price going in the 162nd game, Sunday.

If not Lobstein, who you going to call?

“He has pitched well for us,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “but again, Lobstein’s our starter. There’s not a lot of options going on.”

”This was not a good night for us,“ Ausmus said after Friday’s loss to Minnesota. ”It wasn’t a good night for our pitching staff overall, but we gotta find a win. We gotta find a way to win, regardless.

“We got two games to sew this thing up. Right now we’re currently in the lead, it’s in our hands. We have to do it.”

Lobstein has pitched six games in the majors, five of them starts, with the sixth coming Saturday.

He is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA for his 34 2/3 innings.

It isn’t like Lobstein is a year out of high school, though.

He was a second-round draft choice by Tampa Bay in 2008 out of Coconino High School in Flagstaff, Ariz. Lobstein’s fastball shrank as soon as he got into pro ball and he’s fought that ever since. The Rays left him exposed in the Rule 5 draft prior to the 2013 season.

Detroit liked him as a possible starter or long reliever in the majors and traded a minor league catcher, Curt Casali, so it wouldn’t have to return him.

He’s shown poise and an ability to throw strikes and mix up his pitches enough to give him a chance to be successful.

“You can make an argument,” Ausmus has said, “that he’s been our most consistent pitcher lately.”

He’ll get a chance to show that Saturday night against Minnesota in a game that Detroit has to win to preserve its lead.

“I think with a young guy if I said anything it might make him more nervous,” Ausmus said. “Probably better if I just stay away from him. I‘m hoping I can say ‘good job’ some time later in the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-12, 5.47 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 1-1, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello had spotty control and left too many pitches in hittable parts of the strike zone Friday night, which is why he only lasted 3 2/3 innings. “He was kind of a tale of two different pitchers at times,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He had some real good movement on some balls that made hitters look bad and then he left balls in the fat part of the zone that they attacked and drove.” Porcello gave up three runs in the first, including one on his first two pitches and then later a two-run home run. He gave up a solo shot in the third and a pair of unearned runs in the fourth. “I gave up two big home runs,” Porcello said. “That was the biggest thing. I got in bad counts in both those situations, and left fastballs over the middle of the plate, and they put good swings on it.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez made his first game appearance since Aug. 8, the last day he pitched before being sidelined by a bad right pectoral muscle. Sanchez worked the seventh inning, allowing one hit, and threw 14 pitches. “I thought he looked fine,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I‘m sure it was a little bit of a new experience for him but I thought he was fine.” There was no thought of letting Sanchez pitch a second inning. He may get into one of the next two games.

--RF Torii Hunter singled in the fifth, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Hunter has played very well for Detroit down the stretch in September, so well that the Tigers may want him back for another season. Hunter can be a free agent at the end of this season.

--LHP Kyle Ryan might have been a little overextended Friday night, working 1 1/3 smooth innings before running into problems in his next frame. Ryan gave up a scratch infield single, an RBI double and a line single to right before being relieved by RHP Jim Johnson, who also gave up an RBI single. Ryan has a delivery that makes it tough to pick up the ball out of his hand.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein will get the ball Saturday in what is close to a “must win” game for Detroit. The Tigers enter play Saturday with a one-game lead on second-place Kansas City in the AL Central. A loss could leave them tied. “I think with a young guy if I said anything it might make him more nervous,” Ausmus said. “Probably better if I just stay away from him. I‘m hoping I can say ‘good job’ some time later in the game.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera keeps piling up impressive statistics for a career that could land him in the Hall of Fame. Cabrera hit his 25th home run Friday night and since he also has more than 100 RBIs it makes him one of four players in major league history to have at least 25 home runs and 100 RBIs in 11 straight seasons. The others are Alex Rodriguez, Jimmy Foxx and Lou Gehrig.

--CF Ezequiel Cabrera has slowly disappeared from the lineup card over the past couple of weeks. Cabrera has not been used recently as a defensive replacement for LF J.D. Martinez because manager Brad Ausmus likes the improvement Martinez has shown in the outfield now that’s more or less the regular left fielder. Cabrera is still likely to be on the postseason roster, though, because of his speed and the fact he could back up in center and left.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My first win was against the team I grew up rooting for. I took the game ball and gave it to my mom right away. My dad couldn’t make it. He’s the defensive coordinator (at Sylvania North University High School near Toledo) and he had a game. He already missed one game to see my first major league game.” - Twins pitcher A.J. Achter, who grew up in northwest Ohio and was the winning pitcher in Friday’s game at Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Kyle Lobstein

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

LHP Blane Hardy

RHP Jim Johnson

LHP Patrick McCoy

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Kyle Ryan

RHP Anibal Sanchez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Tyler Collins

OF Steven Moya