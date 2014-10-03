Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit bullpen struggled throughout the 2014 season. They found some more problems at the start of the postseason Thursday night.

Three Tigers relievers gave up seven runs in just two-thirds of an inning to help the Baltimore Orioles pull away for a 12-3 victory over Detroit in Game 1 of their American League Division Series.

Right-hander Joakim Soria (four runs), right-hander Joba Chamberlain (two runs) and left-hander Phil Coke (one run) helped the Orioles break open a one-run game with eight runs in the eighth inning. Manager Brad Ausmus knows that the bullpen’s problems hurt.

“It’s a team effort, and in baseball, team effort is if someone makes an error, you hope the pitcher picks them up,” Ausmus said. “Tonight, we just didn’t get it done. It’s as simple as that.”

The Tigers are going to need the bullpen to do better or this series could be over very quickly.

Detroit’s starters could be the best group in baseball, going 68-55 with a 3.89 ERA. They struck out 859 batters in 1007 innings. But the bullpen didn’t fare nearly as well. It had a 22-17 record and a 4.29 ERA and blew 16 of 57 save chances this season. However, Game 2 in this series comes Friday, so the Detroit pitchers won’t have much time to think Thursday’s disastrous result.

“It’s good,” Ausmus said. “It takes your mind off of it, and you have a new game to focus on.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-72, first place in American League Central

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Orioles lead Tigers 1-0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 2, Friday -- Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 15-12, 4.54 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 16-6, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer gave up three runs in the first two innings but rebounded to give Detroit 7 1/3 solid innings. He allowed DH Nelson Cruz’s two-run homer in the first plus a solo homer from SS J.J. Hardy but kept the Tigers close. Scherzer gave up a total of five runs on seven hits, retiring 12 straight at one point. “After the second inning, (pitching coach Jeff Jones) noticed something on the video and talked to Max about it and there was immediate results,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “After the adjustment ... his slider was breaking downhill as opposed to across, and we could tell right away the mechanical adjustment had a positive effect.”

--DH Victor Martinez hit his sixth postseason home run leading off the second inning. He now has 11 career homers against Baltimore. Martinez hit .346 on the road this season and finished Thursday’s game 1-for-4.

--LF J.D. Martinez homered in his first postseason at-bat in Game 1. His solo shot to right off RHP Chris Tillman tied the game at 2. That also became only the second time in history where teammates with the same last name hit back-to-back homers. The other? Frank and Brooks Robinson did it for Baltimore in Game 1 of the 1966 World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--1B Miguel Cabrera hit Detroit’s third homer of the game, a solo shot in the top of the eighth inning. That cut Baltimore’s lead to 4-3 and came after RF Torii Hunter lined into a double play. 2B Ian Kinsler was doubled off of first after running on a 2-2 pitch. Cabrera then hit his homer off RHP Darren O‘Day. Ausmus said later Kinsler ran on his own, but he was fine with it.

--SS Andrew Romine made just eight errors in 94 regular-season games but his miscue in the eighth seemed to open the floodgates for Baltimore to score eight runs. Romine misplayed a grounder from CF Adam Jones that let LF Alejandro De Aza score all the way from second and gave Baltimore a 5-3 lead. “This guy has been a great fielder; I can’t remember the last time he made an error,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It doesn’t change my impression of about this guy as a shortstop.”

--CF Rajai Davis made the postseason roster and played in Game 1 despite battling the sprained pelvic ligament he suffered last weekend. Manager Brad Ausmus pinch-hit for him in the ninth to give him a short break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a team effort. Tonight we just didn’t get it done, simple as that.” -- Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after a 12-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Rajai Davis (sprained pelvic ligament) made the postseason roster and started in Game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 2. He was originally injured Sept. 27.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 22. He began a rehab assignment with Class-A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. His rehab assignment was halted in mid-May, and he underwent surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow on June 13. He began a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 28. On Sept. 7, the team announced that Putkonen would not return to the majors this season.

--RHP Drew VerHagen (stress fracture in lower back) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lakeland on July 8. Dirks’ rehab assignment was halted July 16 because of muscular soreness. He started a new rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on Aug. 1 but left the Aug. 5 game with a left hamstring injury. He started another rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Aug. 16, but he was re-injured Aug. 17.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 19. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session July 5.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by GM Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

LHP David Price

RHP Rick Porcello

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

INF Hernan Perez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF J.D. Martinez

CF Rajai Davis

RF Torii Hunter

OF Ezequiel Carrera