Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

There are signs that 2015 may be the year that age catches up with the Detroit Tigers.

Not to mention the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins as Detroit hopes a talented but aging roster can stave off the effects of time and four rivals in its bid for a fifth straight AL Central Division title.

Labeling the Tigers as an “Over The Hill Gang” could be misleading, however, as Detroit blends in some intriguing young talent and proven players on the left side of 30 to its proud stalwarts on the other end of the age timeline.

Detroit is taking a flyer on new center fielder Anthony Gose, 24; shortstop Jose Iglesias, 25, returns from a year’s absence due to injury; third baseman Nick Castellanos, 23, projects upward in his second season in the majors; right fielder J.D. Martinez, 27, had a breakout year with a remade swing; lefty David Price, 29, is the new staff anchor (at least for this season); the club believes right-hander Shane Greene, 26, has the stuff to make a big jump as a starter and right-hander Bruce Rondon, 24, has the potential to be a premier closer.

Still, there’s no getting around the fact that some prime-time players are on the back ends of their careers.

Right-hander Justin Verlander, 32, whose string of seven straight Opening Day starts was ended when second-year manager Brad Ausmus named Price to pitch the first game, will be placed on the disabled list for the first time in his career. Because of rule technicalities, it is likely to happen the day after the season opens.

Right-hander Joe Nathan, 40, struggles most of the time when he pitches on consecutive days and some of the times when he doesn‘t. While the organization professes its support of a closer it is paying $10 million this year (plus $1 million when it buys out his 2016 option), it would be no surprise to see the franchise take the “we’re going in another direction” route should Nathan struggle in the first couple months of the season.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera, 32, looked fitter than he has in a couple of years despite coming off two right foot surgeries in the offseason. Still, Cabrera has played through two straight seasons of debilitating injuries.

“The way we lost last year, the way I finished the season, that was extra motivation coming into this year,” Cabrera said. “(We‘re) trying to prove we can still be a good team, we can still compete at a high level and, hopefully, we can be there in September and October and try to have a good run.”

Designated hitter Victor Martinez, 36, missed 2012 with an ACL injury in his left knee and his spring training this year was abbreviated after an operation to trim the meniscus in the same knee. He’s not quite as far along in his recovery as Cabrera but will still open the season as the cleanup hitter.

”My only worry was that (my knee injury) might cost me this whole year,“ Martinez said. ”I want to be healthy and be part of this great ride because, believe me, this is going to be a great ride. We have got talent, and I want to be part of it.

“I have never believed in the predictions. It’s whoever does things better on the field, that’s who will come out with the win. Predictions don’t mean anything.”

Greene and veteran right-hander Alfredo Simon, 34, obtained in an offseason trade with Cincinnati, replace right-handers Max Scherzer and Rick Porcello in Detroit’s rotation. Scherzer joined Washington as a free agent while Porcello was traded for left fielder Yoenis Cespedes, 29, who can become a free agent at season’s end. Cespedes should give the Tigers the production it got last year from right fielder Torii Hunter, who rejoined Minnesota as a free agent.

Ian Kinsler, 33, gave Detroit solid play at second last year and might see more rest in the second half this year after tailing off again in the second half of last season.

“You guys (media) seem to talk about the things that are consistent every year with every team,” Kinsler said. “Every team has question marks. You can make a question mark out of anything. Am I going to be injured this year? Is Alex (Avila) going to be concussed? Is Nick (Castellanos) going to grow up? Is Gose going to hit? With every guy, you can come up with a question.”

Catcher Alex Avila, 28, eligible for free agency at the end of the season, hasn’t lived up to hitting expectations for three years in a row but the Tigers have a new backup, 25-year-old James McCann, who broke out as a hitter in Triple-A last season and who has a good reputation behind the plate.

Right fielder J.D. Martinez, who remade his swing a year ago, came out of nowhere and was a critical part of Detroit’s postseason appearance with a breakout 2014. He hit well this spring and looks ready to have another good year.

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez, 31, will be a key starter for Detroit but will need to stay away from the kind of injuries that have curtailed his performances for two years in a row.

Gose, acquired in an offseason deal with Toronto, has been a .230 hitter in his brief exposures to major league pitching, but Detroit is hoping a new team and an extended opportunity will help him break out. Gose has a terrific arm (had a fastball in the upper 90s in high school but wanted to play the outfield as a pro) and is an electric center fielder with great speed. The Tigers hope he can reach base enough to let the heavy hitters drive him in 100 times this year.

Rondon will open the season on the disabled list because of biceps tendinitis. He is coming off Tommy John surgery, so Detroit will be extremely cautious with him. That created an opening for another big, hard thrower, rookie right-hander Angel Nesbitt, to make the team.

Cleveland seems to be the trendy pick to unseat the Tigers this season, where Kansas City had been the previous two. The Royals finished just behind the Tigers last year but made it to the World Series, whereas Detroit got swept by Baltimlore in the division series.

“I will lie in the weeds with this team here any day,” Ausmus said.

Much could depend on how much the Detroit stars can stay healthy.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

ROOKIE WATCH: C James McCann, 24, is being looked at on two levels this season. First, whether he’s a more capable backup than last year’s No. 2 catcher, Bryan Holaday, who was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on March 30. McCann hit .295 for Toledo last season and he has solid defensive and game-calling credentials. Regular C Alex Avila is in his walk season behind the plate and thus McCann will be evaluated all season to see whether he could be a No. 1 catcher if Avila leaves as a free agent.

ON THE RISE: 3B Nick Castellanos had a solid rookie season in 2014, hitting .259 with 11 home runs and 56 RBIs. But he struggled defensively after his third position change in three years -- third, to the outfield and last year back to third. Castellanos, 24, spent some time working on his crouch and first step in an effort to get better at third. He is a diligent worker on offense and has a good idea of what’s going on at the plate, leading to the belief his production at the late will take an uptick this season and beyond.

BACKSLIDING: C Alex Avila hit .295 with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs while making the All-Star team in 2011. He hasn’t approached those figures since and needs a big year as he becomes eligible for free agency at the end of this season. Avila hasn’t hit better than .243, more than 11 home runs and driven in more than 48 runs in the three seasons since his high-water mark. The club urged him to pull the ball more after his big season but that resulted in over-shifted defenses and now they want him to go back to hitting to center and left center. How well he does that will have a big bearing on what kind of a contract he gets -- and from whom. The Tigers will be looking at rookie backup C James McCann to see if he could take over if Avila leaves.

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander was all but certain to make his first career appearance on the disabled list, but due to technicalities and uncertainty about whether a starter or reliever would be needed that move was not expected until the day after the season opener. Verlander, bothered by a sore right triceps, was to throw a weekend bullpen session and then pitch against minor league hitters Tuesday. If Detroit feels he could start April 12 in Cleveland it would put Verlander on the disabled list retroactive to March 28 and bring up a reliever. If Verlander is deemed not able to start the club will replace him on the roster with a starter. “If we are unsure he can start on the 12th, in order to get a starting pitcher here on the 12th, that person has to replace Justin on the roster.” GM Dave Dombrowski said. “That’s the only way we could recall a guy who’s been optioned to replace an injured player. We can wait and put Justin on the DL on April 7 and retroactive it so he would be eligible to pitch on the 12th. Even if you hit April 7 and it’s looking like Justin is good but you want to give him more time, well, you still have to go with a starting pitcher then because there would be no other way to get a starting pitcher on the roster.” Verlander came out in the third inning of his March 22 start because of what was then called cramping in his right triceps.

--RHP Bruce Rondon was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 2 due to right biceps tendinitis. Rondon struck out two in a three-batter scoreless inning March 31 and was scheduled to pitch the next day for the first time this season when he reported soreness in his right shoulder. Rondon underwent Tommy John surgery a tad more than a year ago and had been throwing the ball hard this spring. The Tigers wanted to have him work consecutive games before taking him north with the team but now will shut him down until he’s pain-free. “The soreness was in the front of his shoulder, but we don’t think it’s anything we need an MRI for,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But, with the (elbow) surgery he’s coming off of -- even though this isn’t the same area -- with the neck injury that he’s coming off of and the fact that he hadn’t pitched back to back yet, we thought today wouldn’t be the best day to do it. If he can’t pitch, obviously it’s a lot tougher to be on the team. In that sense, it’s a big concern ... He does need to pitch in back-to-back games for us to be assured he’s ready to go.” Rondon also had a stiff neck earlier in the week that kept him off the mound.

--RHP Angel Nesbitt, who appeared in just a double-dozen games at the Double-A level last season, made the Tigers Opening Day roster Friday due to a strong spring showing. Nesbitt, 24, put up a 2.77 ERA in 12 spring appearances this spring. He has an upper-90s fastball plus three quality secondary pitches. “He pitched very well,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Bruce Rondon going on the DL was a factor there, too. But he’s a power arm and has four pitches he can throw for strikes.”

--C James McCann beat out incumbent C Bryan Holaday for the slot as Detroit’s backup catcher with the news March 30, Holaday had been optioned to Triple-A Toledo. “I would expect Alex (Avila) to get more playing time going into the season,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But that could change. McCann will see action against left-handed pitchers and he’ll have to see some right-handed pitchers, as well, just because he couldn’t sit on the bench that long.” McCann, 24, hit .295 with Toledo last season and hit well in spring training.

--C Bryan Holaday wasn’t happy about being optioned to Triple-A Toledo on March 30 and manager Brad Ausmus indicated the Tigers would listen if any team offered him a spot on a big league roster. Holaday spent all least season backing up C Alex Avila but was beaten out by rookie C James McCann this spring. “I feel like McCann makes us a better team,” second-year manager Brad Ausmus said. “But I will say I think Bryan Holaday is a big league catcher, as well. We just can’t keep three catchers. I had a previous relationship with him in a sense that he was here all last year. He was a very important part of our team and a very important part of our clubhouse. He was well-liked by everyone.”

--OF Tyler Collins was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on March 30, meaning Detroit was keeping a pair of infielders, Hernan Perez and Andrew Romine -- as utility players on the bench. The Tigers have four outfielders. Collins would have provided Detroit with a left-handed bat and some power off the bench but the club won’t be pinch-hitting all that much and Collins needs more at-bats at this stage of his career. “Tyler understood the logic behind it, just from the angle that he wouldn’t be used very much,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Based on our lineup and with four outfielders ahead of him, he understood that sitting on the bench and getting one or two at-bats a week wouldn’t be good for him. It will be better for him to play every day. If something happens to one of our four outfielders, he can come up and fill that hole.”

--RHP Luke Putkonen, who struggled with a sore elbow most of last season and didn’t pitch well this spring, was released March 28 by the Tigers. Putkonen, 28, was released after being removed from the 40-man roster this offseason and outrighted to Triple-A Toledo. He was invited to spring training but had a 7.36 ERA in four exhibition games and wasn’t throwing as hard as in the past. Putkonen pitched parts of three season with the Tigers, owning a 4.66 ERA.

--1B Miguel Cabrera, despite coming off two significant surgeries to his right ankle, looks to be in excellent condition and ready for the start of a new season. “The way we lost last year, the way I finished the season -- that was extra motivation coming into this year,” he said. “Trying to prove we can still be a good team. We can still compete at a high level. And hopefully, we can be there in September and October and try to have a good run.” Cabrera will be on Detroit’s opening roster and at first base in the lineup. He is not expected to require a lot of days off early in the season.

--DH Victor Martinez expects to be ready and in Detroit’s lineup for Opening Day. Martinez had surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee, the second time surgery has been performed on that knee since 2011. He appears to be running gingerly at times and has not hit for average this spring but insists he is fine. Martinez has been making contact regularly, just not getting a lot of hits. “He said when it came back from his previous knee injury it felt the same,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It doesn’t always feel great, but you have to work through it. It probably doesn’t always feel great but overall he’s fine.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What’s the difference? There’s not a ton of difference. There will be a few new names. But we really need guys to bounce back that didn’t have the years they normally had. And we need the guys who are new to pitch like we think they can.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, responding April 1 to a question of how the Tigers’ 2015 bullpen stacked up against last year’s version. Relief pitching has been a club weakness for more than two years.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

ROTATION:

1. LHP David Price

2. RHP Justin Verlander

3. RHP Anibal Sanchez

4. RHP Alfredo Simon

5. RHP Shane Greene

Verlander is likely to be placed on the disabled list the day after the season begins due to soreness in his right triceps experienced in a March 22 start. Detroit was hopeful he could make his first start of the season in the club’s second series, April 12 at Cleveland.

The Tigers will replace him with a starter if it is determined he can’t go April 12 and a relief pitcher if the club feels he could pitch in Cleveland.

Price and Verlander had bumpy springs and the left-handed Price was selected to be Detroit’s Opening Day pitcher based on 2014 results.

All five of Detroit’s rotation members were up and down in exhibition games, but each is a veteran and the assumption was they were all working on things while getting their arms in shape.

Simon and Greene are new to the team from offseason deals while Price was a trade-deadline acquisition. Sanchez has been healthy this spring after two seasons of injury problems.

Gone from a year ago are RHP Max Scherzer (Washington, free agent) and RHP Rick Porcello (Boston, trade).

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

Back-end bullpen problems have plagued the Tigers since the last part of the 2012 season, and this year’s edition is already making fans squirm.

Soria has been rock solid this spring, but there are big questions about nearly every other reliever.

RHP Bruce Rondon, coming off Tommy John surgery a year ago, looked to be progressing in his return but a sore right biceps prompted Detroit to place him on the disabled list Thursday. He will have to get well enough to pitch back-to-back games before he returns.

Rondon’s soreness let Detroit keep hard-throwing rookie Nesbitt, who reached Double-A last season and had an impressive spring training.

Chamberlain, re-signed early in spring training, has had a miserable spring, but the organization is writing it off as reliever who works better when the games count, which overlooks the poor second half he had for Detroit in 2014.

Nathan is pitching off memory, with a fastball that ranges from 88 to 92 mph and offspeed stuff that sometimes leaves a bat quicker than it approaches it. He has not been consistently solid in back-to-back games for more than a year.

Gorzelanny also has been cuffed around a lot in exhibition play. Krol had an excellent spring after some tough talk from the organization in the offseason.

LINEUP:

1. CF Anthony Gose or CF Rajai Davis

2. 2B Ian Kinsler

3. 3B Miguel Cabrera

4. DH Victor Martinez

5. RF J.D. Martinez

6. LF Yoenis Cespedes

7. C Alex Avila

8. 3B Nick Castellanos

9. SS Jose Iglesias

Much depends on Gose’s ability to blossom as a major league hitter, because Detroit needs two solid on-base guys giving Cabrera and both Martinez hitters more chances to drive in runs.

Davis hit well last year and provides a solid fallback if Gose continues his career .230 path.

Otherwise the Tigers’ offense appears to be as good as or better than last year‘s, especially if Cabrera can stay healthy all season. It may take Victor Martinez time to regain peak form coming off left knee surgery in February.

Castellanos is a serious student of the game and is expected to improve on a solid rookie season, and J.D. Martinez appeared this spring to prove that his surprise 2014 season was no fluke.

Avila enters his last season before free agency in need of an offensive resurgence. Iglesias, coming off a missed year due to injury, has looked solid in the field as the club eases him back to full-time duty. Iglesias didn’t hit well in exhibition play but was able to get the bat on the ball consistently.

Cespedes should give Detroit at least the same production as Torii Hunter did a year ago.

RESERVES:

C James McCann

OF Rajai Davis or CF Anthony Gose

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

McCann bumped incumbent backup C Bryan Holaday back to Toledo, and Detroit will be watching to see if he could become a regular in 2016 if Avila leaves as a free agent. He’ll get some playing time against right-handed pitchers as well as lefties.

This is again not a strong bench in terms of offense, but the Tigers feel an infrequent need for pinch-hitters makes speed and versatility off the bench more of a priority.

Perez and Romine, whose brother Austin is a catcher in the New York Yankees’ organization, have both been getting limited work behind the plate as the club has decided not to put Victor Martinez at risk for more knee problems by using him as a backup catcher.

The primary pinch-hitter for the Tigers will be whichever of the four outfielders is not in the starting lineup on a particular day.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps) was slated to be placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 28, for the first time in his career. Detroit hopes he will be able to start April 12 at Cleveland, meaning he would be starting the sixth game of the season rather than the second.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1 due to right biceps tendinitis. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.