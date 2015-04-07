Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The initial results were promising but Alex Avila says it’s going to be a battle all season long.

The left-handed-hitting Avila slammed his first home run of the season Monday, a shot to left-center, and later blooped a single to left-center to kick-start his 2015 campaign.

”It will continue to be a work in progress,“ said the Detroit catcher after the Tigers defeated the Minnesota Twins, 4-0, Monday in the season-opener for both teams. ”I fell into some bad habits and you continue to do so during the course of a season.

“The trick is to identify them and work on them.”

Four years ago, Avila broke out with an All-Star season, but his offensive numbers have been a bit more than half that in the three seasons since.

His breakout year featured a lot of hits and plenty of power to left-center. But there was yapping the next year that he should pull the ball more.

So he tried. And fell into bad habits.

Avila became so pull-happy that teams are now overshifting the left-handed hitter to the pull field. The obvious cure for that is to hit the ball the other way, which sounds easier than it is.

”I’ve been working all spring to hit the ball to left and left-center,“ Avila said. ”But when teams shift against you, they pitch you to make you hit into the shift.

“I’ve had problems in the past trying to do something with the inside pitch and adjust to the ball away.”

Hitters will try to drag their hands through the strike zone or push the ball the other way. Doing that all the time can create bad habits when pitchers return to pitching inside.

“It’s going to be a work in progress all year,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Wednesday -- Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 6-12, 5.38 ERA in 2014) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 8-5, 3.43 ERA in 2014)

--RHP Anibal Sanchez makes his 11th appearance and 10th career start against Minnesota on Wednesday when he starts for Detroit. Sanchez was 1-0 in three games against the Twins last season and is 2-2 over his career facing Minnesota. Sanchez has had health issues each of the last two years but that was not an issue this spring.

--LHP David Price was one out shy of a complete-game five-hitter Monday in picking up the win in his first start of the season. “I wanted to get that one more out,” Price said after being pulled for closer RHP Joe Nathan, who got former Tiger Torii Hunter on a checked-swing third strike with two men on to end the game. “He didn’t have the best command,” C Alex Avila said. “But he adapted to that early. He was able to mix his pitches and get a lot of quick outs.”

--C Alex Avila got two opposite-field hits Monday, one a two-run home run, to help Detroit open its season with a 4-0 victory over Minnesota. Avila is entering his free-agent season and needs to reverse three downward seasons after a breakthrough 2011. “It will continue to be a work in progress,” Avila said. “I fell into some bad habits and you continue to do so during the course of a season. The trick is to identify them and work on them.”

--RF J.D. Martinez hit a long home run for a power start to his 2015 season. Martinez lined a home run to right center leading off as part of a three-run second inning. “I‘m just worrying about today,” Martinez said. Martinez broke out with Detroit last year after being discarded by Houston and his spring training indicated he could be in for a similar season.

--SS Jose Iglesias, who missed all of last year with stress fractures in both shins, had two singles and a pair of stolen bases Monday in his first game of the season. Iglesias had just five hits all spring, but was making good contact. He went deep in the hole to throw out a Minnesota batter in the ninth. He has not indicated his shins are a problem to date.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes could make Detroit’s outfield defense better this season. Cespedes, who has one of the better outfield arms in baseball, went to the fence in left center to bring back a home run Monday in the fourth inning. C Kurt Suzuki of Minnesota banged a 1-2 pitch that was headed over the fence until Cespedes leaped and caught it. Cespedes also tripled and doubled in the game. His triple banged off the base of the wall on the left side of the center-field fence. “He thought he crushed it,” RF J.D. Martinez said. “He thought it was a home run. It just hit off the wall. You’ve got to hit them here.”

--RHP Joe Nathan collected his first save in his first appearance of the season Monday. Nathan was brought in with two on and two out in the ninth with Detroit holding a 4-0 lead on Minnesota. Nathan is working on a two-season fastball now that his four-seamer has been throttled down to 90-92 mph by age. Nathan, 40, used the two-seamer while getting former Tigers RF Torii Hunter to strike out on a checked swing on a 1-2 pitch, ending the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Alex (Avila) came over to me after the game and told me how proud he was of me. He said, ‘To do that without your best stuff, to trust your defense, and get in that groove, that’s great.'” -- LHP David Price, after Monday’s 4-0 shutout win over the Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

--RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps tightness) was slated to be placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to March 28, for the first time in his career. Detroit hopes he will be able to start April 12 at Cleveland, meaning he would be starting the sixth game of the season rather than the second.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joakim Soria

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

CF Anthony Gose

DH Victor Martinez