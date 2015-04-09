Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander isn’t sure what the future holds -- except that it doesn’t hold a start for him Sunday when his Detroit Tigers play in Cleveland.

Verlander was placed on the disabled list Wednesday for the first time in his career and left-hander Kyle Lobstein was brought up from Triple-A Toledo to replace him.

“Hopefully it will be just the one start,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

Verlander was originally supposed to start Wednesday’s game against Minnesota but a sore right triceps near his shoulder meant manager Brad Ausmus had to hand the ball off to right-hander Anibal Sanchez instead.

Sanchez was sharp in cold weather, pitching three-hit shutout ball for 6 2/3 innings of Detroit’s 11-0 victory over Minnesota.

Verlander has been bothered the sore shoulder since March 22 and was on track to start Sunday until the 39th and 40th pitches of a bullpen session last Sunday became painful. That prompted Detroit to scrub a planned outing Tuesday against Tigers’ minor leaguers at their spring training base in Lakeland, Fla.

Instead, Verlander did some long-tossing, after which the club brought him Detroit to supervise his his workouts.

”It’s just good to be back with the team,“ Verlander said. ”I‘m feeling better, but obviously it’s day-to-day. I wanted to start Sunday but I needed to pitch (against hitters) Tuesday in order to do that. I couldn‘t.

“Some days I feel really good. Some days it’s a little cranky. If this was September, I might try to pitch through some stuff. But it’s too early in the season to do things like that.”

Lobstein gets the call because he’s left-handed and Cleveland has a lineup that is mostly left-handed.

“But it’s primarily because of what he did for us last year,” said Ausmus, noting Lobstein performed well as a fill-in when right-hander Anibal Sanchez was hurt.

Verlander’s long-toss session Tuesday went well but he was not throwing Wednesday as a precaution. When his next throwing session and the target date for another bullpen session are up to trainer Kevin Rand, the right-hander said.

”He’ll have to do some kind of a simulated game before he can start again for us,“ Ausmus said. ”He’ll have to face some hitters and feel good the next day.

“But it’s certainly not like he’s starting from Ground Zero.”

Ideally, Verlander could work a simulated game at some point this weekend.

“After Sunday, we can kind of slot him in when we want,” Ausmus said.

Detroit is not scheduled to play Thursday so it can manipulate its rotation from that point.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 13-12, 4.47 ERA in 2012) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 5-4, 3.78 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene makes the first appearance of his career against Minnesota when he starts against the Twins on Thursday for Detroit. The second-year major leaguer, acquired by Detroit from the New York Yankees in the offseason, was 5-4 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 games with the Yankees last year, all but one of them starts, but none of them came against the Twins.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was very sharp Wednesday in his cold-weather start against Minnesota. Sanchez issued his only two walks of the game back-to-back with one out in the sixth and got a strikeout for the second out before being lifted after 101 pitches. Sanchez allowed singles in the third and fourth innings plus a leadoff double in the sixth, walking two and striking out six. “He stopped trying to make every pitch a perfect nasty pitch,” said his catcher, Alex Avila, who had three walks and a single. “He scaled back. He worked the middle of the plate. They have a good lineup that can score runs. We were able to capitalize a little bit on the (cold, damp) weather. They gave us a lot of trouble last year.”

--RHP Justin Verlander was placed on the disabled list Wednesday for the first time in his career. The move, prompted by lingering soreness in Verlander’s right triceps, means he won’t make his season debut April 12 in Cleveland as planned. Instead, LHP Kyle Lobstein, brought up from Triple-A Toledo, will face the Indians. “It’s just good to be back with the team,” Verlander said. “I‘m feeling better, but obviously it’s day-to-day. I wanted to start Sunday but I needed to pitch (against hitters) Tuesday in order to do that. I couldn‘t. Some days I feel really good. Some days it’s a little cranky. If this was September, I might try to pitch through some stuff. But it’s too early in the season to do things like that.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to make RHP Justin Verlander’s start Sunday in Cleveland. Verlander was placed on the disabled list Wednesday with right triceps soreness. “Kyle pitched very well for us last year,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It will be a left-handed pitcher facing a team with a lot of left-handed hitters. But primarily the move is because of last year.” Lobstein subbed for RHP Anibal Sanchez when he was injured and went 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts and a relief appearance.

--RHP Joe Nathan was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with soreness in his right elbow flexor. Nathan threw prior to Wednesday’s game with Minnesota but quickly halted the session and reported to head trainer Kevin Rand that there was soreness in the elbow area.

--RHP Joakim Soria will fill in as Detroit’s closer until RHP Joe Nathan returns from a DL stint. Soria got a save Monday in his first appearance of the season, getting the last out of Detroit’s 4-0 victory over Minnesota.

--LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled Wednesday from Triple-A Toledo to replace RHP Joe Nathan on Detroit’s roster after the closer disclosed a flexor strain in his right elbow. Hardy did not have a good spring but he made a good initial impression when called up in the middle of the 2014 season. Hardy owns a very sharp curve that sets up his average fastball. He will pitch early relief or be used to get a left-handed hitter out initially.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He stopped trying to make every pitch a perfect nasty pitch. He scaled back.” -- Tigers C Alex Avila on RHP Anibal Sanchez after a shutout win over Minnesota on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 8, retroactive to Marh 29. Detroit hopes Verlander can return to the rotation after April 12.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 8.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose