Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Anthony Gose can see it coming.

Looks like a breaking ball, too.

Gose is getting a chance for extended playing time this year with Detroit after being a part-timer in Toronto the past few seasons.

Hitting, naturally, was the problem with the Blue Jays. Gose batted in the .230s for Toronto and that was part of why he was traded to Detroit during the offseason.

Gose got his first start for Detroit against Minnesota on Wednesday and went 3-for-6, collecting a triple, single and a double.

The first two times up, Gose saw nothing but breaking and off-speed pitches. Fly to left, fly to center.

The next three times he whacked fastballs for his hits before grounding out to short his sixth time up.

“I don’t know what I‘m going to see,” Gose said. “I’ll just go up with a good approach and take a good swing.”

In his second start, Thursday afternoon, Gose collected a double plus two singles before striking out twice. He’s shown an ability to hit fastballs but is having mixed results with off-speed stuff.

Gose does not appear to be overly overmatched by curves, sliders and changeups, though.

“He’s going to have to make adjustments, every game, every at-bat,” one of his teammates said. “If you don’t adjust up here, you don’t make it.”

Gose has sought out his more experienced teammates for guidance and Detroit has a good reputation for helping young hitters.

Designated hitter Victor Martinez and first baseman Miguel Cabrera are particularly helpful to young hitters who come to Detroit. They give good advice on looking for pitches, sharpening strike zone knowledge and teaching youngsters not to chase out of the strike zone.

Some of Gose’s troubles with Toronto were attributed to not playing every day and feeling that when he did get in the lineup he had to make an immediate impression or he’d be back on the bench.

Managers and coaches don’t discount results, but, especially in younger players, are looking for solid approaches at the plate. A line drive or sharp ground ball that results in an out is often the product of a good at-bat.

Gose will understand that as he matures. And it was a good sign in his first game with Detroit that he was able to put a good swing on a fastball when he saw one.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-0

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 15-10, 3.44 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 4-7, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon was to make his first start Friday for Detroit when he took the mound at Cleveland. Simon faced the Indians just once last season with Cincinnati, taking the loss. He started just two of seven games against the Indians over his career, posting a 1-2 record and 5.48 ERA.

--RHP Shane Greene fretted through a rain delay of three hours, 36 minutes Thursday but sparkled once the game got going. “He was raring to go,” C Alex Avila said. “He was really pumped for his first start (with Detroit). I don’t think anything was going to get in his way.” Greene threw just 85 pitches in his eight innings of work, allowing four hits, walking one and fanning five. “After facing him last year and catching this spring, I was very excited to see what he would do,” Avila said. “He’s going to win a lot of games for us,”

--LHP Blaine Hardy got the news he was being brought up to Detroit while on a bus, three hours out from Louisville on the way from Triple-A Toledo. “I was a little confused as to why LP (manager Larry Parrish) would be calling me,” said Hardy, replacing disabled RHP Joe Nathan on Detroit’s roster. “He was right on the bus in front of me.” Hardy and fellow callup LHP Kyle Lobstein spent the night in Louisville, then caught a flight to Detroit Thursday morning, arriving in time to get to Comerica Park for the Tigers game against Minnesota.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein was called up from Triple-A Toledo. He arrived in Detroit on Thursday and began preparing to start Sunday in Cleveland for disabled RHP Justin Verlander. “They’re left-hand heavy in that lineup,” Lobstein said of the Indians, “which should play well for me. But I‘m sure they’re going to make adjustments to me.” Lobstein felt pitching for Detroit late last season would be helpful, too. “There’s more relaxation being up in this setting this time. I’ll settle in quickly.” Lobstein said his apparent coolness last year was a cover. “I just wasn’t showing it,” he said.

--RHP Angel Nesbitt pitched in his first major league game Wednesday and could play a more prominent role in Detroit’s bullpen while closer RHP Joe Nathan is on the disabled list. “He’s so calm,” Detroit’s interim closer, Joakim Soria, said. “Hopefully he stays that way the whole year.” “He’s got the ability to pitch (at the end of games) eventually,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I‘m not sure I want to put that on him right now, though.” Nesbitt had never pitched above Double-A prior to his major league debut, when he retired the only batter he faced.

--RHP Joakim Soria isn’t walking into an unfamiliar spot when he attempts to get his first save as Detroit’s interim closer. RHP Joe Nathan is on the disabled list. “I have done that before,” noted Soria, who broke in as Kansas City’s closer and had a nice run with the Royals. “I’ve done that my whole career. I know what to expect.” Soria, obtained at the trade deadline from Texas, had a solid spring after struggling through injuries after joining the Tigers.

--RF J.D. Martinez cranked his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth, and drove in a third run with single in the first Thursday. “We’ve seen him do that quite a bit,” C Alex Avila said of Martinez’s home run deep into the right-field seats. “He’s awesome.”

--CF Anthony Gose has taken advantage of his speed to reach base and has laced some of the handful of fastballs he’s seen. Gose had three hits Thursday and now has six with four runs scored in his two starts for the Tigers. “I don’t know what I‘m going to see,” Gose said. “I’ll just go up with a good approach and take a good swing.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s going to win a lot of games for us.” -- Tigers C Alex Avila of RHP Shane Greene, who walked just one and struck out five in his eight innings of four-hit ball Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow flexor strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8 retroactive to April 7. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose