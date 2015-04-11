Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Any team hitting on all cylinders can be a lot to handle. A team with a lot of talent hitting on all cylinders can be unbeatable. That’s what the Tigers have been in the first week of the season. At the start of play Friday, the Tigers were leading the American League in both hitting and pitching.

As a result, the Tigers were 3-0 going into their game in Cleveland. Nine innings later, the Tigers were 4-0 and their hitting and pitching continues to look formidable. The Tigers extended their season-opening winning streak with a wire-to-wire victory over the Indians.

The Indians’ pitching staff was one of the top staffs in the second half of last season, and is expected to be a strength of the team again this year. Indeed, coming into the game with the Tigers, the Indians’ pitching staff had a 1.04 ERA, led the majors in strikeouts and had held opposing batters to a .096 batting average.

On Friday, however, the Tigers hit .419 vs. the Indians, pounding out 18 hits. In winning their first four games of the season, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 30-5 and outhit them 53-24. “One through nine we feel really good about it, but two through six is really tough. There’s no break for pitchers,” said manager Brad Ausmus of his lineup.

Prior to the game, Indians manager Terry Francona said, “When you go over the scouting report on them and see all these guys hitting .600, that’s no fun.”

After the game, Francona was even more impressed. “They keep coming at you,” he said. “We talk so much about the middle of their order, but when the bottom of the order is hitting like they are right now, it makes it tough. There’s no let-up.”

In the win over the Indians, the Tigers had seven players with two or more hits, and the first four hitters in the lineup were a combined 10-for-22.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-0

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 0-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander, who is on the disabled list with a strained triceps muscle, threw a 30-pitch bullpen session on Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus said if Verlander feels good on Saturday, he’ll throw another bullpen on Sunday.

--RHP Joe Nathan was placed on the disabled list with a right elbow strain. The move was made retroactive to April 7.

--LHP Blaine Hardy was recalled from Triple-A Toledo. Hardy takes the place of RHP Joe Nathan, who was placed on the disabled list with a right elbow strain.

--1B Miguel Cabrera stole third base off Cleveland RHP Zach McAllister in the fourth inning. It was the 38th stolen base of Cabrera’s career, in 57 attempts. It was his fifth career stolen base vs. Cleveland, and his last three steals have all come against the Indians.

--RHP Alfredo Simon held Cleveland scoreless on two hits over the first five innings Friday en route to his first victory as a member of the Tigers. Overall, Simon pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He threw 76 pitches, 49 strikes. “Al did a really good job against all their left-handed hitters. I think in the sixth inning he just got a little tired,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--DH Victor Martinez had just two hits in the Tigers’ first three games, but he had two hits in the first four innings Friday vs. Cleveland RHP Zach McAllister, who is one of Martinez’s favorite pitchers. Martinez’s career batting average vs. McAllister is .524 (11-for-21), with four doubles, one home run and eight RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just put up one good at bat after another. Hitting is contagious.” -- 3B Nick Castellanos, who belted a two-run homer in Friday’s 18-hit assault on the Indians.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 10. Manager Brad Ausmus said if Verlander feels good on April 11, he’ll throw another bullpen on April 12. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) was placed on the DL April 10, retroactive to April 7. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose