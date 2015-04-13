Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus is still trying to concentrate on the big picture, but the little picture looks pretty good as well. On Sunday, the streaking Tigers completed a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians with an 8-5 victory.

The American League’s hottest team continues to bludgeon the opposition with a ferocious lineup of hitters who had another big day on Sunday. The ringleader was first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who belted a double, two home runs and had his second consecutive four-hit game.

Cabrera is hitting everything -- literally. In the last two games of the Cleveland series, he was 8-for-9. For the series overall, he was 11-for-14 (.786) with a double, two homers and six RBIs. Cabrera’s batting average at the start of the series with the Indians was .182. His batting average at the end of the series was .520.

The Indians are expected to be contenders in the American League’s Central Division, but in their first series with the team that has won the division the last four years in a row, it didn’t look like the Indians had done much to close the gap.

The Tigers hit .364 in the three games and hung a 7.67 ERA on Cleveland pitchers in the series. The Tigers also continued their domination of the Indians in Cleveland’s home ballpark. Detroit has won seven games in a row from Cleveland. The Tigers have also won nine of their last 10 games at Progressive Field, where since 2013 their record is 18-5.

With the three-game sweep of the Indians, the Tigers are now 6-0 for the fourth time in franchise history, the first time since 1985. But Ausmus stressed he’s still looking at the big picture.

“I’ll put it in perspective,” he said. “It’s the first week of the season. I‘m not ready to throw any parties yet.”

RECORD: 6-0

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 0-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander, who is on the disabled list with a strained triceps in his right arm, threw a successful bullpen session Sunday. Verlander threw about 45 pitches. The next step for him will be to pitch a simulated game Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein, in his first start of the season, was the winning pitcher Sunday. Lobstein threw 97 pitches in five innings and gave up three runs on eight hits. It was Lobstein’s first win since Sept. 7 of last year against San Francisco.

--DH Victor Martinez had five plate appearances, but only two official at-bats Sunday. Martinez drew a conventional walk, an intentional walk, and he was hit by a pitch. Martinez was 3-for-5 in the first game of the series but 1-for-7 in the last two games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll put it in perspective. It’s the first week of the season. I‘m not ready to throw any parties yet.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, of Detroit’s 6-0 start.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 10. Manager Brad Ausmus said if Verlander feels good on April 11, he’ll throw another bullpen on April 12. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) was placed on the DL April 10, retroactive to April 7. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose