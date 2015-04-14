Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Tigers might not be ready to turn into a track team, but the stolen base has been part of their arsenal in the early days of the season.

The Tigers have stolen 10 bases in seven games while getting off to a 6-1 start. Just two years ago, they had 35 steals during the entire season.

”We’re not trying to hit any stolen-base number or something,“ manager Brad Ausmus said Monday before his team lost for the first time this season, 5-4, to the Pittsburgh Pirates. ”We’re trying to find opportunities to help us win.

“And if, in any given game, there’s an opportunity on the bases with (outfielder Rajai Davis) and (center fielder Anthony Gose) or (second baseman Ian Kinsler) that can help us win, then we’ll do it.”

The Tigers still generate the bulk of their offense through a fearsome middle of the order that includes first baseman Miguel Cabrera, designated hitter Victor Martinez, right fielder J.D. Martinez and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes.

The drawback to stealing bases with hitters like that at the plate is that opposing managers might prefer to walk the sluggers with first base open. However, that won’t necessarily stop the Tigers from running.

“Now, there are times that those guys will also be shut down in front of (Cabrera), but I think we have to continue to push the envelope when it makes sense,” Ausmus said.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: (RHP Shane Greene, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 0-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Monday’s 5-4 loss at Pittsburgh and his batting average actually went down three points to .517. Cabrera is 13-for-18 (.722) with seven RBIs in his last four games.

--RF J.D. Martinez continued his hot start with a two-run home run, his fourth in the season’s first seven games. His slugging percentage is .713 as he has 22 total bases.

--CF Anthony Gose had a tough day, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. However, the Tigers liked what they have seen so far of Gose after acquiring him from the Toronto Blue Jays in an offseason trade as he is hitting .391 with a home run in six games. He entered the season with a .234 lifetime batting average in three seasons with the Blue Jays.

--RHP Shane Greene will make his second start Tuesday night at Pittsburgh after pitching eight shutout innings to beat Minnesota on April 9 in his Tigers’ debut. Acquired from the New York Yankees in an offseason trade, Greene allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out five. He has never faced the Pirates.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was pretty frustrating when I threw a good ballgame through the sixth inning and then let them build a big lead in the seventh inning.” - Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez, who has lost four straight games to the Pirates, including Monday’s defeat.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw a 30-pitch bullpen session April 10. He threw a bullpen session April 12, and he might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose