Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Tigers will have a much clearer picture of when Justin Verlander might return to their rotation after he pitches a simulated game Wednesday before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Verlander, who is on the disabled list due to a strained right triceps, is scheduled for at least four innings and 60 pitches against some of his teammates. If Verlander is able to throw 75 pitches, then there is a good chance he could come off the disabled list soon, perhaps as early as this weekend’s three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Detroit.

“It would be hard to set a 75-pitch (limit) for his first start back,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said before the Tigers’ 2-0 win over the Pirates on Tuesday night. “Ideally, you’d like him to be at a point where he would be ready to throw 90-100 pitches.”

Verlander will be facing hitters for the first time since an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 27. He left that game in the third inning when he felt tightness in the triceps.

The Tigers are counting heavily on Verlander, who was the American League Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner in 2011, as they attempt to win a fifth straight AL Central title following an offseason in which 2013 AL Cy Young winner Max Scherzer left for the Washington Nationals as a free agent and Rick Porcello was traded to the Boston Red Sox.

Verlander went 15-12 last season in 32 starts but he had a 4.54 ERA and gave up an AL-high 104 earned runs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 1-0, 5.06 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 0-0, 2.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez struck out swinging as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory at Pittsburgh, then limped back to the dugout. Manager Brad Ausmus said he was “somewhat concerned” because Martinez underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Feb. 10. However, Martinez did not have an icepack on the knee following the game as he sat in the clubhouse.

--RHP Shane Greene has been nearly untouchable in his first two starts with the Tigers after being acquired from the New York Yankees in a three-team winter trade that also included the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Tuesday night, he blanked the Pirates for eight innings while allowing just three hits, only one of which left the infield. That came after he allowed one unearned run in eight innings Thursday to beat the Minnesota Twins at Detroit. He is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA with just seven hits and one walk allowed in 16 innings.

--CF Rajai Davis, despite being a right-handed hitter, started in place of left-handed-hitting CF Anthony Gose on Tuesday even though the Pirates started RHP A.J. Burnett. The unorthodox move by manager Brad Ausmus paid off as Davis broke a scoreless tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh inning. Davis is 6-for-11 lifetime against Burnett.

--RHP Alfredo Simon (1-0, 5.06 ERA) starts the finale of a three-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh after winning his Tigers debut Friday at Cleveland. Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in an offseason trade, Simon allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings to the Indians. In his career against the Pirates, he is 3-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 18 games, including four starts.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) is scheduled to throw 60-75 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday. If Verlander is able to throw 75 pitches, then there is a good chance he could come off the disabled list soon, perhaps as early as this weekend’s three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His pitches just move so much. They’re really tough to hit. He’s got great stuff.” -- Tigers CF Rajai Davis, on RHP Shane Greene, who threw eight shutout innings Tuesday in Detroit’s 2-0 win over Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he is scheduled to throw 60-75 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He might rejoin the rotation soon if all goes well April 15.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose