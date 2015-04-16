Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Justin Verlander won’t be coming off the disabled list next week as the Detroit Tigers hoped.

The right-hander’s simulated game Wednesday afternoon was stopped after three innings and 45 pitches because he was fatigued. The Tigers had hoped Verlander, who is on the DL with a strained right triceps, would be able to go at least four innings and 60 pitches, and possibly even be stretched to 75 pitches.

Wednesday marked the first time Verlander faced hitters since March 27 in an exhibition game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“I think it’s more kind of a fatigue from not throwing,” Verlander said of his shortened outing. “For 20 days, the most I’ve thrown is 35-40 pitches in a bullpen. I think I probably, all in all, threw 80 pitches (Wednesday, including warmups), which is double the workload I’ve been having, and obviously at a bit more effort that I haven’t had for 2 1/2 weeks.”

The Tigers had hopes Verlander might be ready to start next Tuesday against the New York Yankees but that is now out of the question.

“You can’t go from 45 pitches into a major league game,” manager Brad Ausmus said before his team beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Ausmus said a decision would be made Friday on whether Verlander’s next step would be another simulated game or a minor league rehab start.

Verlander would prefer not to make a start in the minors.

“I feel like especially after today, it’s not like I came out there and was totally lost,” Verlander said. “Location-wise and stuff-wise, it wasn’t like it just evaporated. It was still all there. Obviously, if I feel like I‘m good enough to go on a rehab start, I feel like I‘m good enough to pitch in the big leagues.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-1

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 6.23 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Nathan played catch Wednesday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list, retroactive to April 7 with a right elbow flexor strain. The next step is for Nathan to throw off a mound, though when that will happen is yet to determined. Manager Brad Ausmus said Nathan will remain the closer when he returns, even though RHP Joakim Soria has been perfect in three save opportunities.

--DH Victor Martinez missed out on a favorable matchup Wednesday against Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano. Martinez entered the game 13-for-28 (.464) in his career against Liriano with six doubles and one home run. However, with the designated hitter rule not in effect in an interleague game in a National League park and Martinez having had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Feb. 10, manager Brad Ausmus decided to keep him on the bench.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (1-1, 3.46 ERA) has been moved up a day in the rotation because of Thursday’s off day and will pitch Saturday at home against the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez lost in his last start Monday at Pittsburgh as he gave up five runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

--RHP Shane Greene (2-0, 0.00 ERA) has been moved up a day in the rotation because of Thursday’s off day and will start Sunday at home against the Chicago White Sox. Greene has allowed only one unearned run and eight hits while winning his first two starts of the season.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein (1-0, 5.40 ERA) has had his turn in the rotation pushed back to next Tuesday when the Tigers host the New York Yankees. The rookie will have eight days off between starts as manager Brad Ausmus wanted to keep the rest of his starting pitchers on their regular schedules. Lobstein’s only start this season came Sunday when he beat the Indians at Cleveland, surrendering three and eight hits in five innings.

--LHP David Price (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start Friday afternoon at home against the Chicago White Sox in the opener of a three-game series. Price has allowed three unearned runs in 14 1/3 innings in his first two starts of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA against the White Sox in 10 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looks like he’s taking a walk through the park when he’s pitching, like he’s playing catch with his son in the backyard. He’s just changes speeds, he’s got a couple different breaking balls, a couple different changeups. He moves it in and out, he’s got some movement on his fastball and he doesn’t get rattled.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus on RHP Alfredo Simon after a shutout win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. The Tigers will decided April 17 whether he will throw another simulate game or pitch or make a minor league rehab start, though he would prefer to not pitch in the minors.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose