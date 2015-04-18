Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander’s slow return to the Detroit Tigers pitching rotation is a minor or non-issue to this point.

But the more time it takes Verlander to come off the disabled list the more of a problem it can become.

It isn’t a big deal to date with Detroit off to a 9-1 start in its first 10 games, equaling the franchise record for that time frame. The Tigers nipped the Chicago White Sox, 2-1, on Friday.

Verlander reported normal soreness following his abbreviated simulated game at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. It was stopped after three “innings” when Verlander reported feeling fatigue. He had stopped throwing his curve after the first “inning.”

Manager Brad Ausmus reported Friday that Verlander won’t make the start the club had hoped he would make next Tuesday. Instead, lefty Kyle Lobstein will take his place for the second time this season.

Verlander has not started a game since March 22 during spring training, when he came out in the third inning after feeling what was later determined to be right triceps soreness.

Had the soreness not occurred, the right-handed Verlander would be making his third start of the season Saturday, when right-hander Anibal Sanchez takes the mound instead.

Due to days off, however, Ausmus could adjust his rotation so he only needs to find a substitute for Verlander just the two times Lobstein has been scheduled to pitch.

That now ends. Detroit doesn’t have another scheduled day off until May 4.

The Tigers hope Verlander can come through a second simulated game soon, possibly this weekend.

The Tigers would prefer that Verlander make a minor league rehab start -- something the minor league team would like because Verlander’s appearance would virtually guarantee a sellout.

The pitcher has little desire to do so, as is his right under the current labor agreement.

What Detroit wants Verlander to show significant progress toward getting back into its rotation. No knock on Lobstein, but he isn’t Verlander.

Another setback for Verlander, though, and a minor issue could turn into a big problem.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-1

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 1-0, 1.50 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-1, 3.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez makes the seventh start of his career Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. Sanchez has not fared well against the White Sox for the most part. He was 0-2 in two starts against Chicago last season, with a 4.97 ERA. In his six career starts against the White Sox, Sanchez is 2-4 with a 3.72 ERA.

--LHP David Price was dominant Friday although he did not get a decision in Detroit’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Price gave up four hits and walked two in eight innings, but the only runner to get past first was RF Avisail Garcia, who hit a solo home run on Price’s first pitch of the fourth. He struck out nine and faced only one over the minimum over his last four innings.

--DH Victor Martinez was not in Detroit’s starting lineup Friday as manager Brad Ausmus wanted to give his left knee an extra day of rest. Martinez hurt his knee taking a big swing as a pinch-hitter on Tuesday in Pittsburgh and limped back to the dugout after finishing his at-bat. “He’ll be back in the starting lineup (Saturday),” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I wanted to give him one more day (off) from the left side.” Ausmus said Martinez could have pinch-hit Friday if needed. Martinez pinch-hit twice in three games in Pittsburgh but otherwise did not play in the National League city because use of the DH is banned in NL parks.

--SS Jose Iglesias hardly looks like a player who missed the entire 2014 season with bad shins in both legs. Iglesias had two hits Friday, including the game-winning single up the middle with one out in the ninth inning of Detroit’s 2-1 victory over Chicago. Iglesias is hitting .484 this season. “I think I hit a slider,” Iglesias said of his winning hit. “I was just trying to put the ball in play.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein will start Tuesday for Detroit, which had hoped RHP Justin Verlander would be ready to return to the rotation by that time. Lobstein picked up a win April 12 at Cleveland but gave up eight hits and two walks in his five innings. Manager Brad Ausmus confirmed Friday Verlander would not be able to return to the rotation at this time and said Lobstein would be slotted in Tuesday.

--RHP Justin Verlander came out of his abbreviated simulated game Wednesday with “normal soreness,” according to manager Brad Ausmus, but won’t start for the Tigers on Tuesday as originally hoped. Verlander stopped after pitching three of a planned five innings due to fatigue and thus will have to throw to Detroit hitters again before a decision is made on what to do next. Verlander reportedly is resistant to the idea of a rehab start, saying if he’s sound enough to face minor league hitters, he’s able to pitch in the majors.

--RHP Joe Nathan threw a light bullpen session prior to Friday’s game but is not close to coming off the disabled list. The bullpen was the first since Nathan was placed on the disabled list April 7 with a right elbow flexor strain. There is still no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joakim Soria is filling injured closer RHP Joe Nathan’s role just fine. Soria got the win Friday by pitching a scoreless ninth and watching while Detroit scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning. Soria has a 2.08 ERA in his last five games and has four saves plus a win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can bunt. There were a couple of years there where I was a finalist in the spring training bunting competition. So I‘m no slouch.” - C Alex Avila, who had a key sacrifice bunt in the ninth inning of Friday’s 2-1 victory over the White Sox.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated simulated game pitching performance on April 15 feeling good but will not start April 21 as originally hoped.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He will throw another bullpen session April 18 or 19, and he might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose