Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Pinch-hitting for Victor Martinez seems to be more of a white flag than a red flag.

But that doesn’t mean there’s not cause for concern with Detroit’s designated hitter nursing a tender left knee.

Martinez seems almost certain to start Monday night against the New York Yankees with left-hander CC Sabathia on the mound.

That would mean the switch-hitting Martinez would be hitting right-handed. It’s the left-handed-batting Martinez that is potentially a problem for the Tigers.

Manager Brad Ausmus wants to be cautious with Martinez. He is thinking long-term over short.

He said in his pregame press conference Sunday that Martinez would “probably” play the Tuesday through Thursday games against New York, where a right-hander will be pitching.

But the fact Ausmus pinch-hit for Martinez twice during the weekend when the Chicago White Sox switched from left to right on the mound indicates things are not complication-free.

“He’s certainly not 100 percent,” Ausmus said. “But what’s bothering him is not in the area of his surgery. It’s at the top of the knee.”

Martinez underwent January surgery to trim the meniscus in his left knee, and he made a rapid recovery, pretty much as predicted. But he still wears a brace on the knee as a precaution and on April 14 he hurt the knee taking a vigorous swing at a pitch batting left-handed in Pittsburgh.

Batting right-handed, Martinez lands on his left leg. Batting left-handed, the left knee is the drive knee for his swing.

He didn’t get in the game the day after tweaking the knee, Detroit was off on Thursday and Martinez was held out of the lineup Friday with Chicago pitching a right-hander.

Ausmus is quick to point out both times he batted for Martinez were one-sided games. No sense taking a chance on an injury when you don’t have to.

“We’ve got to find out what the best situation is,” Ausmus said, “for Victor and the Detroit Tigers.”

It’s a situation that bears watching.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 0-2, 5.68 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 2-0, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon goes for his first career victory over the New York Yankees when he starts against them Monday night. Simon has won both his starts thus far this season. Last season Simon faced the Yankees once as a member of the Cincinnati Reds and lost that start. For his career, Simon is 0-3 with a 5.25 ERA against the Yankees in seven games, four of them starts.

--RHP Shane Greene wasn’t quite as sharp in his third start Sunday for Detroit as he was in his first two but the result was his third straight win as a Tiger. “My slider felt better, the best it’s felt,” Greene said. Green was quick to credit his defense, which turned four double plays in his seven innings on the mound. He finally gave up his first earned run, 21 2/3 innings into the season, on a two-out single plus a triple in the sixth. Greene walked four, fanned three and allowed five hits in seven innings.

--DH Victor Martinez is probable to play the three games against New York where the Yankees are throwing right-handers. Manager Brad Ausmus is being cautious with his designated hitter in the wake of his hurting his left knee with a swing April 14 at Pittsburgh. He held Martinez out when Chicago started a right-hander on Friday night but indicated his DH will not have a problem starting Tuesday through Thursday, even though he pinch-hit for him Saturday and Sunday against a right-hander. “If there had been runners on second and third in a two-run game, he would have hit,” Ausmus said of Saturday’s 12-3 loss, “although he’s not 100 percent. What’s bothering him is not in the area of his surgery, it’s at the top of the knee.” Martinez had three hits Sunday but didn’t push it running the bases.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went on a home run tear Sunday. Cespedes cranked a 3-2 fastball into the left-field seats in the first inning with the bases loaded to record his first grand slam. In the third inning Cespedes made it another personal first, hitting a two-run home run to give him a career-most six RBIs in one game. ”It feels great just to be here,“ said Cespedes, obtained this winter in a deal with Boston for right-hander Rick Porcello. ”I couldn’t be happier. “It’s great to be on the same team with the greatest hitter in the game, Miguel Cabrera, and also with Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez.”

--C James McCann started his second straight game Sunday and broke an 0-for-12 stretch with a triple leading off the second inning. He was also robbed of an extra-base hit by a fine catch by CF Adam Eaton of Chicago leading off the fourth inning. McCann may not start Monday even though the New York Yankees are pitching LHP CC Sabathia. C Alex Avila wouldn’t be overpowered by Sabathia.

--C Alex Avila has had plate appearances in each of the last two games even though he hasn’t started behind the plate in either. Avila replaced 1B Miguel Cabrera in Saturday’s blowout loss and pinch-hit Sunday for DH Victor Martinez in a one-sided win. Manager Brad Ausmus was non-committal when asked if C James McCann would start Monday against a third straight lefty to pitch against Detroit, New York’s CC Sabathia. That’s a sign Avila could start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels great just to be here. I couldn’t be happier.” - OF Yoenis Cespedes, acquired in a trade, after hitting two homers on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated simulated game pitching performance on April 15 feeling good but will not start April 21 as originally hoped.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He another bullpen session April 18, and he might be able to return in late April.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back games with no setbacks.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose