Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

By Dana Gauruder,

DETROIT -- Joba Chamberlain’s senses have been dulled during the first month of the season, though he’s not complaining.

The veteran right-handed reliever has only appeared in three games, pitching 2 1/3 innings without giving up a run. His lack of usage has been a byproduct of the starting staff’s ability to go deep into games. Chamberlain has gotten up numerous times in the bullpen but mainly, he’s enjoying the view.

“I‘m just hanging out, watching these guys throw eight innings,” he said. “It gets kind of boring down there sometimes. I got up six days in a row but that’s no big deal. It’s been fun to watch, that’s for sure.”

Chamberlain got into a pressure situation on Monday, inducing Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury to bounce into a double play with runners at the corners and one out.

“I’ve faced Jacoby a lot,” Chamberlain said. “It’s one of those things where he knows what I’ve got and I know what he has, so I wanted to be aggressive in the zone and try to keep the ball out of the air.”

Chamberlain has to be ready for just about any situation after serving as the eighth-inning setup man to Joe Nathan last season. Nathan went on the disabled list during the first week of the season and Joakim Soria took over closing duties but that had little effect on Chamberlain’s status. He’s pitched fewer innings than anyone on the active roster.

He’s just content to be back in a Tigers uniform. Chamberlain signed a one-year free-agent contract with Detroit prior to last season with mixed results. He posted a 2.63 ERA prior to the All-Star break and a 4.97 ERA after it.

He re-entered the free-agent market again after the season and got a cold reception. Chamberlain wound up waiting until the start of spring training before signing another one-year contract for $1 million plus innings-based incentives.

Though there were no reported multi-year offers, Chamberlain claims he came back to Detroit because it was the best fit.

”You can’t put a price tag on happiness,“ he said. ”For me, it was basically what I felt comfortable with. I turned down more money to go other places but this was great for me. I had a chance to sit down with Carter (his son) and ask him about some things. It’s crazy to ask an eight-year-old but this is the only life he knows as well.

“The first part of the offseason went by really fast and the last three weeks of it was probably the slowest three weeks of my life,” he added. “At the end of the day, I want to win and you can’t put a price tag on that.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-2

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 0-0, 4.35 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein makes his second start of the season when he faces the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Lobstein has made just one start this season, a five-inning outing against Cleveland on April 12, and hasn’t pitched since that game. He gave up three runs on eight hits while collecting the victory. Lobstein, who made six starts for the Tigers last season, is filling in as the No. 5 starter until Justin Verlander comes off the disabled list.

--RHP Justin Verlander underwent an MRI on April 16 that confirm the team’s initial diagnosis of a strained right triceps, according to trainer Kevin Rand. Verlander, who is on the disabled list for the first time in his career, had a simulated game cut short the previous day when he felt soreness after throwing 45 pitches. Verlander has yet to resume his throwing program and there is no timetable for his return. “He’s getting the best possible treatment the Tigers have to offer,” said manager Brad Ausmus, who did not mention the MRI during his pregame press conference on Monday. “We want him back as soon as possible.”

--RHP Bruce Rondon will throw a bullpen session on Tuesday as he continues the final steps of his recovery from Tommy John surgery and right biceps tendinitis. Rondon, who missed all of last season, has been throwing the past three days to build strength in his arm. He is expected to play a major role out of the bullpen when he’s activated from the disabled list.

--RHP Alfredo Simon had another strong outing on Monday, collecting his third win in as many starts. He lasted 7 1/3 innings and struck out seven, with the only run off him a solo homer by Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira in the second inning. Simon has been a pleasant surprise after coming over in an offseason trade with Cincinnati. “His splitter was exceptional tonight,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “He got ahead of us and he used it really effectively. He threw some for strikes and then he expanded the zone.”

--DH Victor Martinez had a hard-luck night on Monday, getting robbed of extra-base hits by Yankees LF Brett Gardner and CF Jacoby Ellsbury in his first two at-bats. He was intentionally walked in the seventh and scored the game-winning run. Martinez is hitting .290 despite dealing with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. “I was comfortable at the plate,” he said. “What can you do? They have a pretty good defense in the outfield, so it didn’t surprise me both of them got caught.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve won games this year in a lot of different ways, a lot more ways than we won last year. As a team, that’s so satisfying. We’re doing all of the little things that changes games and changes seasons. It’s the difference between 10 or 12 more wins a year.” -- Tigers RF J.D. Martinez, who had a game-tying single in Monday’s win over the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but will not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI on April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He will throw a bullpen session on April 21.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw another bullpen session April 18, and he might be able to return in late April.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose