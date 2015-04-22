Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Joe Nathan could return as soon as this weekend. That means a closer controversy is just around the corner.

Nathan, who is on the disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain, is scheduled to throw an inning for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. If all goes well, he could be activated as early as Friday. He threw a bullpen session on Monday and felt no ill effects.

“I threw all the pitches and got after it,” the 40-year-old reliever said. “I let it go, aired it out. I had to test it, so we knew what we could do moving forward.”

Nathan got a one-batter save on opening day, striking out ex-teammate and Minnesota outfielder Torii Hunter, but went on the disabled list two days later. He’s pleased how quickly he has recovered.

“It can take a long time,” he said. “From guys I’ve known that have had flexor injuries, they tend to linger for quite a bit. It’s a credit to the training staff and patience. We did the right thing when we needed to, so hopefully we’re on the tail end of it now. I don’t want to say we’re out of the woods because I still have some bruising to deal with, but from where it was to now, it seems very minor.”

What will not be a minor issue for manager Brad Ausmus is what to do when Nathan is ready. Joakim Soria has pitched brilliantly as the closer in Nathan’s absence, racking up a league-high five saves while holding opponents to a .087 average.

Ausmus committed to Nathan early in camp as the closer with Soria filling the eighth-inning role, but Soria may be pitching too well to move him back to a setup role. Ausmus said on Monday he’ll deal with that problem once Nathan is activated.

Nathan will likely be on a short leash even if he returns to his usual role. He blew a career-high seven saves and had a 4.81 ERA in his first season with the Tigers. Now, Ausmus has a viable, veteran option to replace him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 0-1, 4.82 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price 1-0, 0.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Kyle Lobstein held the New York Yankees to one run in six innings during his second start of the season on Tuesday. Lobstein had not pitched since a five-inning outing against Cleveland on April 12, but only allowed three hits. He did have control problems, walking four, but was aided by two double plays. Lobstein, who threw 96 pitches, solidified his hold on the No. 5 spot in the rotation until Justin Verlander comes off the disabled list.

--LHP David Price looks to continue his dominance when he faces the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Price has allowed just one earned run in three starts this season, though he just has one win to show for it. ”That’s the way it goes,“ he said. ”The most important thing is we’re 3-0 in games I’ve started. That’s what matters.“ Price had one of the worst outings of his career the last time he faced the Yankees, allowing eight runs and 12 hits in two innings on Aug. 27. Price joked ”What happened?’ when asked about that outing on Tuesday before adding, “That was crazy.”

--C Alex Avila ended an 0-for-15 slump on Tuesday with a second-inning single. Avila added a double in the eighth to raise his average to .240. He did not start the previous three games, though he still figures to play more often than rookie James McCann. Avila was pulled for right-handed pinch hitter Rajai Davis in the ninth with Yankees left-handed reliever Andrew Miller on the mound.

--3B Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games with a third-inning single against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Castellanos, who also drew a walk, is batting .298 overall and .379 during the streak. However, Castellanos also made his first error of the season, leading to New York’s final run.

--LHP Ian Krol gave up two home runs while facing three batters on Tuesday. He allowed a solo shot to New York Yankees outfielder Chris Young, then another to shorstop Stephen Drew after falling behind in the count. Krol had been effective in his first four appearances, giving up one run. “One was a 3-1 fastball and the other was a 2-0 fastball,” catcher Alex Avila said of the home runs. “Normally, when you get ahead of guys, it makes it a litle bit easier to work ‘em.”

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions on April 18 and 20, and is scheduled to pitch an inning with Triple-A Toledo on April 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had issues all game with everybody’s command. (LYP Kyle) Lobstein, for whatever reason, it takes him an inning or so to get in the groove. I thought he threw the ball great today, and with him starting against a tough lineup, you couldn’t ask for anything more than six innings and one run.” -- Tigers C Alex Avila, after Tuesday’s 5-2 loss to the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions April, He is scheduled to pitch an inning with Triple-A Toledo on April 22.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but will not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI on April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He will throw a bullpen session on April 21.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose