Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The final step in Joe Nathan’s rehab assignment may turn out to be the end of his career.

Nathan removed himself after throwing 10 pitches for Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday because of severe pain in his right forearm. Nathan, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain, also tried to throw a warmup pitch before departing. He was scheduled to make 25 pitches with the hope he would be activated this weekend.

Nathan, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2010, got two outs and reached the strike zone on seven of his 10 pitches. The 40-year-old reliever felt a pop while throwing the 10th pitch, a fastball.

“It’s scary and disappointing,” Nathan told reporters. “Just that one pitch came out of the blue and caught hold of me.”

Nathan immediately returned to Detroit for evaluation. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said the team would make an announcement regarding Nathan’s status on Thursday.

“It’s frustrating because he felt like he was close,” Ausmus said after Wednesday’s 13-4 loss to the New York Yankees. “It’s frustrating for us because we felt like he was close.”

Given his age and the setback, Nathan might have thrown his last pitch as a Tiger. He recorded a one-batter out on Opening Day before the flexor strain sidelined him. Nathan’s contract expires after the season.

In his absence, Joakim Soria has taken over closer duties. Soria was originally slotted as an eighth-inning specialist. That duty could go to a variety of players, including last year’s main setup man, Joba Chamberlain. The club is also hoping Bruce Rondon, who is on the disabled list with bicipital tendinitis, eventually takes a prominent bullpen role.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-4

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 2-1, 3.94 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-2, 7.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price was pounded by the New York Yankees on Wednesday, exiting after just 2 1/3 innings while allowing eight runs on 10 hits. Price, who had allowed one earned run in his first three starts, faced 11 batters in the first inning and gave up six runs. Price has now given up 16 runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last two starts against the Yankees. He also gave up eight runs to them on Aug. 27 last season. “The last two times against those guys, I just haven’t thrown the ball the way I need to,” Price said.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez must cure his recent habit of giving up home runs when he faces a New York Yankees lineup that has been bashing long balls during the season’s first month. Sanchez, Thursday afternoon’s starter, has allowed five home runs in his last two starts. He gave up three to Pittsburgh on April 13, then was victimized for two more while surrendering nine runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. The Yankees have blasted a major-league-high 21 home runs in their first 15 games. Sanchez worked on his delivery with pitching coach Jeff Jones after the disastrous outing against the White Sox.

--3B Nick Castellanos saw his career-best hitting streak of nine games snapped on Wednesday. Castellanos went 0-for-4, including three strikeouts, though he did knock in a run on a fielder’s choice grounder. Castellanos is batting .275, though he has hit just one home run.

--LHP Ian Krol bounced back from a poor outing on Tuesday by pitching two scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Krol did not give up a hit while walking two and striking out two. He surrendered two solo home runs in one-third of an inning the previous night. Manager Brad Ausmus said prior to the game that Krol sometimes has mechanical issues and is inconsistent with his release point.

--RHP Bruce Rondon threw a 15-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday as he gradually works his way back from bicipital tendinitis. Rondon, who had Tommy John surgery last year, started the season on the disabled list. He will continue to throw bullpen sessions that include an increasing amount of pitches. He has not yet begun throwing breaking balls.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you throw the ball as bad as I did and give up more runs than get outs, you don’t deserve to come up here.” -- Tigers LHP David Price, who lasted just 2 1/3 innings while allowing eight runs on 10 hits in Wednesday’s loss to the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions April 18 and 20. He made a relief appearance for Triple-A Toledo on April 22 and experienced a sharp pain in his pitching arm after throwing 10 pitches.

RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session on April 21.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Albuerquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose