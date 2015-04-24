Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Joe Nathan does not want to go out this way.

The Detroit Tigers closer may be 40 years old, but he vows to pitch again in the major leagues after being diagnosed with a ulnar collateral ligament tear and flexor pronator tear in his pitching arm.

Nathan sustained the tears while throwing a fastball during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Nathan was on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow flexor strain.

“I knew when I heard the pop that something wasn’t right,” he said Thursday. “I wound up ripping two things with one pitch.”

Nathan, who will undergo season-ending surgery in the near future, is not ready to call it a career.

“I will rehab and do everything I am supposed to do as if I am coming back to be a major league pitcher,” he said. “That is my goal, to come back and pitch again. More importantly, the rehab will be good for the rest of my life. It’s something I need to do to get strong again, to be able to play catch with my kid, to play golf. But I am preparing myself to be a major league player.”

If Nathan doesn’t reach his goal, he will be remembered as one of the top closers of the past decade. He has 377 career saves, seventh on the all-time list, and a career 2.89 ERA.

Most of Nathan’s saves came with the Minnesota Twins. He also pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and Detroit.

”He’s been really good on really good teams,“ New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ”The thing you can say about Joe Nathan is he was really tested because he was on a ton of playoff teams and had a ton of success.

“It’s unfortunate what he’s going through. I don’t think any player really wants to go out that way. I‘m not sure what he’ll do, but being 40 years old, I‘m sure there’s a lot of thought maybe it’s his last pitch. Maybe he’ll try to come back. God bless him if he does that, but Joe Nathan’s a winner, and he’s used to winning. It’s got to be extremely frustrating for him.”

Nathan’s injury means Joakim Soria will be the closer going forward. Manager Brad Ausmus had not made that commitment while Nathan was going through his rehab stint.

The rest of the bullpen is in flux. Joba Chamberlain would appear to be the top setup reliever for now, though flamethrower Bruce Rondon could fill that role once he is activated from the 15-day disabled list. Rondon just started throwing bullpen sessions as he works his way back from tendinitis in his right biceps.

Nathan, who is in the last year of his career, says he will be a cheerleader while he mends.

“I know what’s in front of me,” he said. “I am also smart enough to know if things don’t work out, I have nothing to be upset about. I’ve played baseball until I was 40 years old. If you would have told me when I started I would be playing when I was 40, I would’ve been ecstatic.”

Even if Nathan is able to come back to baseball, it might not be as a Tiger. His contract expires after the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-5

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 1-0, 3.00 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 3-0, 0.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene will try to build on his torrid start when he faces the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series Friday night. Greene has won all three of his starts while allowing one earned run in 23 innings. Greene, who was acquired from the New York Yankees during the offseason, allowed one run in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. He made his first career start against the Indians on July 7, 2014, giving up two runs in six innings.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez bounced back from one of the worst outings of his career by holding the New York Yankees to one run on one hit in 6 1/3 innings Thursday. Sanchez struck out eight but also walked four and was removed after throwing 113 pitches. The only hit he gave up was a second-inning single to Chris Young, but his balk in the sixth allowed Jacoby Ellsbury to score from third. Sanchez, who wound up with a no-decision, surrendered nine runs in 3 1/3 innings to the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

--RHP Alex Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. Wilson did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings with the Mud Hens while recording a win and three saves. “He was throwing lights-out down there,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. Wilson made 44 relief appearances with the Boston Red Sox the last two seasons, going 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA. He was acquired along with OF Yoenis Cespedes and LHP Gabe Speier in an offseason deal with the Red Sox for RHP Rick Porcello.

--LHP Ian Krol was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday. Krol pitched the previous two nights and was the logical choice to get sent down for a fresher arm. He bounced back from a poor outing by tossing two scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Krol, who surrendered two solo home runs in one-third of an inning the previous night, is 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA.

--RF J.D. Martinez had a pair of doubles Thursday, accounting for two of Detroit’s three hits against the New York Yankees. It was the fifth time he doubled more than once in a game and the first time he did it since May 2, 2014, against Kansas City. He batted .461 in the four-game series against the Yankees with three doubles, three runs and two RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hitting is a hard thing to do. That being said, we have to score more than one run. If we score one run on a daily basis, that’s a problem.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers’ 2-1 loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions April 18 and 20. He made a relief appearance for Triple-A Toledo on April 22 and experienced a sharp pain in his pitching arm after throwing 10 pitches. He was diagnosed with a UCL tear and flexor pronator tear, and he will undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session on April 21.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Jose Iglesias

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose