Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Shane Greene has returned to earth.

Greene gave up two runs in the first inning to the Cleveland Indians on Friday night, one more in the third, then five more without retiring a batter in the fifth. The result was a 13-1 loss to Cleveland that dropped Greene to 3-1.

That total of eight was eight times the number of earned runs the second-year right-hander had allowed in his first three starts for the Detroit Tigers.

The first run Greene gave up this year was unearned and he did not allow his first earned run until he was pitching his 22nd inning of the season.

”This guy,“ catcher Alex Avila said after his first start for Detroit, ”is going to win us a lot of games.

“I faced him twice last season (as a pitcher for the New York Yankees) and caught him all during spring training. He’s got good stuff and he knows how to pitch.”

Cleveland exposed a weakness Friday night other teams are sure to exploit.

The Indians are heavily tilted toward the left side of the plate on offense and manager Cleveland Terry Francona squeezed all of them into his lineup, clearly aware southpaws were hitting .264 off Greene to .219 for right-handers. The only right-handed hitter on Francona’s scorecard was catcher Roberto Perez.

“It was just leaving balls up,” manager Brad Ausmus said of his starter. “He’s a sinkerball pitcher, and if he doesn’t have his changeup in the right location, against a predominantly left-handed lineup, and if he’s not down with that two-seamer -- I don’t want to say it’s easy pickings, but major league hitters take advantage of that.”

After the drubbing, southpaws are swinging at a .285 clip off Greene (61-for-214).

Greene, 26, has a changeup he can run away from left-handed hitters but all of his other pitches (save his two-seam fastball) either run in on left-handers or are fastballs.

“He’s gotten left-handers out before,” Avila said, “and I‘m sure he’ll get them out in his next start.”

He came inside on some Cleveland hitters but will have to do more of that because relying on a lot of changeups just isn’t going to work.

The American League Central division is full of teams full of left-handed hitters.

Some adjustment on the part of Shane Greene is in order.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-6

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-0, 0.95 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 3-0, 1.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon makes his fourth start but ninth career appearance against Cleveland when he faces the Indians on Saturday. Simon was 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA against Cleveland last season while pitching for Cincinnati. For his career, the right-hander is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA facing the Indians.

--RHP Alex Wilson made his Detroit debut Friday night. His first pitch was not sweet -- Cleveland RF Brandon Moss blasted it for a three-run home run. After that, though, Wilson faced the minimum nine batters, using a double play to erase a batter who had singled off him. “Obviously he doesn’t want to come in and give up the home run,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “but after that he did throw well. Fastball, two different fastballs, two- and four-seamer, good cutter. Cutter, I think, and two-seamer give him the ability to pitch to left-handers a little bit better. He did a nice job, he really did.”

--RHP Al Alburquerque is not having a good early season. He gave up a pair of two-run home runs Friday night and his fastball is about 5 mph off what it’s been in the past, clocking in at 91 mph most of the time. His slider has been very inconsistent as well. “He’s a little bit out of sorts,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We were hoping to give him two innings, might sort some of it out. It was a little bit better but it’s still not the Albie (Alburquerque) of old. He says he’s (physically) fine.”

--DH Victor Martinez seems to be running better as he tries to play through a left knee he hurt earlier this month swinging at a pitch in a game at Pittsburgh. “He’s been better the last few days,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Martinez was given his trophy Friday for being voted 2014 Tiger of the Year by the Detroit baseball writer’s chapter. He was 0-for-3 but thumped the ball once and looked loose in the batter’s box.

--RHP Justin Verlander’s return to the Tigers remains up in the air. Verlander still hasn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week now. He was instructed not to throw again until his right triceps was completely free of soreness. Not having pitched in any kind of game since March 22 makes it almost certain the veteran will have to at least go to extended spring training to pitch before he can come off the disabled list, if not appear in a rehab game or two.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a long season. You know, I think we’re cold with the bats, quite frankly. I know we gave up runs today, but overall the last -- since the Cleveland series, with the exception of the one game against the White Sox, our bats have been cold.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers’ 13-1 loss to the Indians Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander still hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week now as of April 24. He was instructed not to throw again until his right triceps was completely free of soreness.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions April 18 and 20. He made a relief appearance for Triple-A Toledo on April 22 and experienced a sharp pain in his pitching arm after throwing 10 pitches. He was diagnosed with a UCL tear and flexor pronator tear, and he will undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session on April 21.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose