Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Joakim Soria is literally saving the Detroit Tigers.

Soria, obtained at the trade deadline last year to bolster the back end of Detroit’s bullpen, is now 7-for-7 in save chances after closing the Tigers’ 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

He took over as Detroit’s closer when right-hander Joe Nathan went down with what subsequently turned into a season-ending elbow injury.

Sunday’s save was ticklish after David Murphy pinch-hit a leadoff home run in the ninth for the Indians. However, Soria, thanks to a great running catch going out into left by shortstop Jose Iglesias, was able to finish up.

It was the first time in his last six saves that Soria did not have a 1-2-3 inning.

“He did what he does,” catcher James McCann said. “He pounded the strike zone.”

Soria was a closer for the Kansas City Royals when he came to the majors, and he added more saves with Texas, which traded him to Detroit last July for prospects. After Sunday’s save, he has 185 for his career.

He joined the Tigers but battled injuries, chiefly to his side, that limited him to 13 games and a 4.91 ERA for Detroit in 2014.

“He wasn’t healthy,” catcher Alex Avila said. “He tried to come back too soon to help us win. It was the wrong time of the year to get hurt, and you try to do what you can to get back on the field.”

It wasn’t that the ability to pitch left Soria. However, the injury problems made him lack the refinement he needed to get hitters out consistently.

“I wouldn’t say it affected his stuff so much as his ability to command it,” Avila said. “He’s got impeccable command. For him, that’s No. 1 on the list.”

There wasn’t much question that a Tigers team in need of back-end bullpen help was going to pick up his $7 million option for 2015.

He has allowed just one run thus far this season through nine appearances.

“It’s been night and day,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I don’t think we ever saw the real Joakim Soria last year. This is the guy we traded for.”

He wasn’t brought in to replace Nathan, rather to complement him. Of course, with Nathan’s struggles last fall there was plenty of clamor to have them swap roles.

Soria’s problems muted those outcries to some extent, but the whispers returned when Nathan had an on-and-off spring training.

Nathan made just one appearance this season before he experienced forearm flexor problems. In his rehab appearance, he tore his flexor pronator muscle along with his ulnar collateral ligament, putting him out for at least this season if not ending his career.

Meantime, Soria has been the steady, reliable performer Detroit thought he would be last year.

“I have better command this year,” Soria said. “It’s working. I‘m healthy now, and everything’s working.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-6

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 1-1, 3.28 ERA) at Twins (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price is scheduled to make his second start of the season against Minnesota on Monday. Price beat the Twins earlier this season, in Detroit, but he will be pitching against them at Target Field this time. Price had a 6-3 record and 2.27 ERA against the Twins for his career, with all but one of his 12 games against them coming as a starter.

--C James McCann led LHP Kyle Lobstein through seven innings as Lobstein earned his second win in three decisions this season. Both victories are over Cleveland. In addition, McCann laid down a bunt for a single and scored Detroit’s last run in an 8-6 win. “Me and Clarkie (third base coach Dave Clark) were talking about how far back their third baseman was playing,” McCann said. “If they give it to you, you’ve got to take it. I worked on my bunting some in spring training.”

--SS Jose Iglesias made a spectacular running catch to abort a Cleveland rally in the ninth inning f Sunday during Detroit’s 8-6 win. Iglesias ran into medium-depth left and snatched a pop fly right out from in front of side-stepping LF Yoenis Cespedes after a one-out walk. The next batter grounded out to Iglesias to end the game. “I don’t know what the heck he was doing,” 2B Ian Kinsler said, tongue more than a little in his cheek. “All he had to do was turn around and make the catch. At least it would have looked more normal. But really, he does that. He works on that in practice.”

--CF Rajai Davis reached base all five times he went to the plate Sunday after getting two hits and walking once Saturday. However, beating out a ground single up the middle in the eighth might be costly, as he felt his groin muscle tighten. He was taken out for PR Anthony Gose as a precaution. Manager Brad Ausmus likely will keep him out of the lineup Monday in Minnesota. “I think the bigger picture is what I‘m looking at,” Davis said. Then he deadpanned, “All that running around the last couple of days ... I‘m not used to that.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein defeated Cleveland 8-6 Sunday for his second victory over the Indians this season. Lobstein (2-1) was much sharper in this start. He worked from ahead in the count most of the time Sunday, and he wound up allowing just three runs in seven innings. “He spins the ball,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “He worked in and out. Don’t forget, they have a game plan, too.”

--CF Anthony Gose replaced CF Rajai Davis, who hurt a groin muscle reaching first on a single in the eighth Sunday, and promptly stole his third base of the season. Gose was originally scheduled to sit out Monday in Minnesota because the Twins are throwing a left-hander at the Tigers. However, manager Brad Ausmus is likely to give Davis at least one game off so his sore groin doesn’t get worse. Ausmus said before the game Gose would start Tuesday.

--RHP Joakim Soria scrabbled out another save Sunday. Soria gave up a leadoff home run to PH David Murphy in the ninth, but a nice defensive play running into left field by SS Jose Iglesias with a man on and one out let Soria close the game quietly. He now has seven saves in seven chances. “He did what he does,” C James McCann said. “He pounded the strike zone.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a tough homestand, but we won two out of three series. We needed this win. Now we feel good getting on that airplane (to Minnesota).” -- 2B Ian Kinsler, after the Tigers’ 8-6 win over the Indians on Sunday completed a 5-5 homestand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Rajai Davis (groin tightness) left the April 26 game. He could miss one or two games.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander still hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week now as of April 24. He was instructed not to throw again until his triceps was completely free of soreness.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions April 18 and 20. He made a relief appearance for Triple-A Toledo on April 22 and experienced a sharp pain in his pitching arm after throwing 10 pitches. He was diagnosed with a UCL tear and flexor pronator tear, and he will undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was due to throw in the bullpen again April 27.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose