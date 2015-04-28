Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday’s win against the Minnesota Twins won’t go down as one of the prettiest of the season for the Detroit Tigers, but as good teams often do, they found a way to win.

Detroit provided ace David Price with plenty of early run support, which ended up being the difference in the game. Price was on his game enough, but watched as the Twins slowly narrowed the gap as the game went on.

Up 5-1 after the second inning, Minnesota was within 5-4 by the ninth and had the tying run in scoring position with one out against closer Joakim Soria, before he closed the door for his eighth save.

“We probably got away with one tonight, to be honest,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We made some mistakes but ultimately we were able to get the win and you can’t take that away.”

After driving Twins starter Tommy Milone from the game after just four innings of work, Detroit had several opportunities to stretch its lead in the later innings against Minnesota’s bullpen.

After a leadoff triple by shortstop Jose Iglesias and a walk to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, the Tigers had runners on the corners with nobody out in the seventh and failed to score a run. Designated hitter Victor Martinez flew out to left, and Twins outfielder Shane Robinson gunned down Iglesias at the plate. Cabrera, who tagged up and moved to second, was picked off trying to steal third base.

The next inning, right fielder J.D. Martinez was also picked off, trying to steal second after a leadoff single.

Ausmus said his team also missed some signals on the base paths.

“I think the base-running (bothered me the most),” Ausmus said of his team’s errors. “Missed signs always bother me. When you squander opportunities when guys are trying to knock guys in, trying to help the team tack on runs, that’s going to happen. But we can’t be missing signs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-6

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-2, 5.96 ERA) at Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 1-0, 2.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Rajai Davis (groin) was not in the lineup. Manager Brad Ausmus said Davis was pain-free but that he wanted to give him an extra day after Davis exited Sunday’s game.

--RHP Justin Verlander will have another MRI exam on his balky triceps next week. Verlander has yet to pitch in a game this season.

--OF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Monday and has now hit safely in 15 of 20 games this season. In his career against the Twins, Cespedes is batting .380 and has a hit in 18 of 19 games, including five home runs, seven doubles, two triples and 24 RBIs.

--LHP David Price improved to 2-1 with a win against the Twins, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings pitched. Each of Price’s wins this season have come against the Twins. “Good team win, I guess I pitched good enough to get by. But I can get better,” Price said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He lengthens the lineup. Instead of having to go through four hitters, you tack on (OF Yoenis) Cespedes to the end of that and that’s a legitimate power threat sitting in the six-hole.” --- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Rajai Davis (groin tightness) left the April 26 game. He sat out April 27.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander still hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week now as of April 24. He will have another MRI exam on his balky triceps the first week of May.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions April 18 and 20. He made a relief appearance for Triple-A Toledo on April 22 and experienced a sharp pain in his pitching arm after throwing 10 pitches. He was diagnosed with a UCL tear and flexor pronator tear, and he will undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was due to throw in the bullpen again April 27.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose