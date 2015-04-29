Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The offseason addition of outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to the Detroit Tigers was certainly bad news for pitchers in the American League Central. But nobody likely felt worse than the guys who play for the Minnesota Twins.

In his three seasons in the major leagues, Cespedes has proven to be one of the better power hitters in the game. But against Minnesota, Cespedes has been on another level altogether.

After going 1-for-3 on Tuesday in a 3-2 loss at Target Field, Cespedes has hit safely in 19 of his 20 career games against the Twins, with a career average of .378 in those games, while hitting five homers, seven doubles and two triples while knocking in 24.

“With good hitters, there’s always going to be those two or three teams where their numbers are just off the charts for whatever reason. You can probably find two or three teams where their numbers aren’t so good,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “I guess for Cespy, the Twins are one of those teams. With so much turnover nowadays, I don’t know if you can point to one particular thing, but I hope it continues.”

Cespedes opened the series Monday with two hits, including a massive three-run homer in the first inning that staked Tigers lefty David Price to a 4-0 lead.

“When you look at him from the other side, he looks like he has a mean edge to him but he’s actually a fun-loving guy,” Ausmus said. “But he’s got that look on his face that he’s (mad) at the pitcher and he’s going to make the baseball pay for it. But he’s not like that.”

Ausmus, an 18-year big-league veteran, smiled when asked if there was a team he always played well against.

“I didn’t hit like Cespy,” Ausmus said. “There were teams I hit better than others for sure. I couldn’t tell you who they were. I can imagine the Braves weren’t one of them. I think I was okay against the Cubs.”

Ausmus did hit more homers against the Cubs (13) than he did against any other team, but his career average of .254 against the North Siders was just 14th best. Ironically, Ausmus struggled against the Twins, hitting just .208 in 132 career plate appearances.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 3.00 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 0-4, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander played catch from 30 feet on Tuesday as he attempts to recover from a strained right triceps. Verlander left a spring training start with the injury on March 27 and his timeline for a return from the 15-day disabled list is unknown.

--OF Rajai Davis remained out of the lineup with a sore groin. Davis, hitting .341 in 14 games this season, leads the club with six stolen bases.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez dropped to 1-3 after allowing three earned runs on nine hits in seven innings of work, while striking out seven. Sanchez allowed two runs in his final inning of work. “Nothing was different (in the seventh inning),” Sanchez said. “I was mixing my pitches like I had been the whole game. They got some good contact on my pitches. With (Twins second baseman Eduardo) Escobar, I was behind in the count and he was waiting for the changeup.”

--CF Anthony Gose went 1-for-4 with an RBI back in the leadoff spot on Tuesday. He’s hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple and a homer when batting at the top of the Tigers lineup this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just one game. We won yesterday, there’s another game tomorrow at noon. We’re just trying to win series. Tonight was a tough one for us; we just couldn’t get going with the bats. That happens sometimes, but we’re going to be ready for tomorrow.” -- Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Rajai Davis (groin tightness) left the April 26 game. He sat out April 27-28.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He will have another MRI exam the first week of May.

His timeline for a return from the 15-day disabled list is unknown.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions April 18 and 20. He made a relief appearance for Triple-A Toledo on April 22 and experienced a sharp pain in his pitching arm after throwing 10 pitches. He was diagnosed with a UCL tear and flexor pronator tear, and he will undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose