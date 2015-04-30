Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday was a day to remember for little used Detroit Tigers utility man Andrew Romine.

Romine, who hadn’t started a game since April 11, got the nod at shortstop and proceeded to pound out four hits, including an RBI-single that drove in the winning run in the eighth inning, helping Detroit to a 10-7 win in the rubber match of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

For Romine, it was just his second start of the season. In the two-plus weeks since his last outing, Romine had only three pinch hitting appearances.

How does a guy keep his swing in shape with such few at-bats?

“A lot of work. Lotta work. I‘m in the cage with (assistant hitting coach Dave Newhan) and (hitting coach) Wally (Joyner) and we’re making sure I get whatever I can, whether that’s a live arm from our guys in the bullpen just to stand and watch or fire up the machine in there and just crank it up, see what we can get going,” Romine said. “So it’s a lot of work and everybody’s got a routine, so we’re just trying to set a routine to where, when I do get to play and start and get more than one or two at-bats, I‘m ready for it.”

Romine’s four hits were only a small part of what the Tigers’ bottom of the order was able to accomplish against Twins pitching Wednesday. No. 7 hitter Nick Castellanos had two hits and an RBI and scored twice and catcher James McCann had three hits, including an inside-the-park home run -- his first career homer. Including Romine, who batted ninth, the trip went 9-for-12 from the plate and knocked in four runs, doing more than just setting the table for the top of the order.

“That’s pretty much all we’re trying to do,” Romine said. “Our team has a very good idea of what each individual role is, and nobody’s going up there in the 7-8-9 hole trying to hit a four-run home run. We’re just going to get on base. We’ve got the guys that are going to come up. As long as we can get on, it’s going to happen.”

The start at shortstop was his first there this season, although it is his natural spot. He played in 83 games there with the Tigers last season.

This year, he’s already seen time in left field and at third and first base.

It’s that versatility that makes Romine valuable to a veteran team like the Tigers, who have a vast majority of their everyday spots filled by talented players.

On Wednesday, Romine was able to give Jose Iglesias a day off. Other days, it could be for second baseman Ian Kinsler, first baseman Miguel Cabrera. He also figures into the occasional mix at third.

Manager Brad Ausmus said Romine works hard on his craft and that he’s an active body during batting practice, not just in the cage. It’s one of the reasons Romine was able to come off the bench so seamlessly on Wednesday.

“He works his tail off every day in batting practice, and not just hitting, he plays all over the place,” Ausmus said. “Because of that preparation he does on a daily basis, he had a nice day for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-0, 1.65 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-0, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Rajai Davis returned to the lineup after sitting out the last two games because of a sore groin. Davis led off and played in center field. David went 0-for-5 at the plate, one of just two Tigers in the starting lineup to not reach base.

--C James McCann went 3-for-4 with a two-run, inside-the-park home run, his first career homer. McCann drove in three runs and finished a triple short of the cycle. It was the first inside-the-parker by a Tigers player since Austin Jackson hit one on Aug. 10, 2012.

--1B Miguel Cabrera hit two home runs and had another come up a couple feet short in a three-hit afternoon on Wednesday. For Cabrera, it was his second multi-homer game of the season. He now has five homers and 17 RBIs this season and is hitting .370.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes went 2-for-5 with a double and scored the game-winning run. Cespedes finished the three-game series against the Twins with five hits in 11 at-bats, with one homer, three doubles and four RBIs. He has now hit safely in 20 of his 21 career games against Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “No, no. Maybe T-Ball.” --Tigers C James McCann when asked if he ever had an inside-the-park home run prior to Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Rajai Davis (groin tightness) left the April 26 game. He sat out April 27-28 but returned April 29.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He will have another MRI exam the first week of May. The timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Joe Nathan (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He played catch April 15. He threw a light bullpen session April 17 for the first time since going on the disabled list. He threw bullpen sessions April 18 and 20. He made a relief appearance for Triple-A Toledo on April 22 and experienced a sharp pain in his pitching arm after throwing 10 pitches. He was diagnosed with a UCL tear and flexor pronator tear, and he will undergo season-ending surgery.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose