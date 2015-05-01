Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Joe Nathan and the Detroit Tigers acknowledged Thursday he had reconstructive elbow and flexor repair season-ending surgery.

Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery Wednesday in Texas. Nathan had one save, getting one out on four pitches on Opening Day against Minnesota. Nathan, however, went on the disabled list April 7 with a sore elbow.

He made a minor league rehab appearance on April 22, but left after only 10 pitches with a sharp pain in his elbow. Tests detected a UCL and flexor pronator tear, which resulted in the surgery.

Nathan logged 35 saves for the Tigers last year and his 377 saves ranks all-time in the majors.

“I sent him a text telling him, ‘Good luck,'” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said before the Thursday 8-1 loss to the Royals.

Nathan will not pick up a ball for eight months, making it doubtful he could be ready for the start of next season. It could be career-threatening surgery for the 40-year-old Nathan, who insists he is not retiring.

“Regardless of what the future holds for me, I am going to prepare myself to come back and play this game,” Nathan said. “Hanging my cleats never crossed my mind.”

This is Nathan’s second Tommy John surgery. He had the procedure in 2010 while with the Twins and missed the season.

The Tigers owe Nathan $10 million for this season, the final year of a two-year contract.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-8

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 2-1, 3.50 ERA) at Royals (RHP Chris Young, 1-0, 1.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander, who is on the disabled list with a strained right triceps, threw, but not off the mound, before the game Thursday. He will receive a third MRI next week in Chicago to determine if the inflammation is decreasing.

--1B Miguel Cabrera walked in his first two plate-appearances and singled in the sixth before the Royals retired him via strikeout in the eighth. He leads the American League with a .465 on-base percentage.

--DH Victor Martinez was hitting a puny .083, 1-for-12, on this trip before stroking two singles Thursday. It was only Martinez’ fourth multi-hit game of the season. He is still looking for his first home run.

--RHP Al Alburquerque, who has been fighting a sinus infection and headaches, pitched a scoreless seventh, giving up two hits. “That’s the best he’s looked this year,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “That was much more similar to the Alby we had last season.”

--RHP Bruce Rondon, who went on the disabled list April 1 with bicipital tendinitis, threw a bullpen session Thursday in Lakeland, Fla., the Tigers’ spring training complex. The Tigers reported he has no issues. He will face hitters at least one more time before embarking on a rehab assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just made too many mistakes and they took advantage.” -- Tigers C James McCann, on the Royals after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Rajai Davis (groin tightness) left the April 26 game. He sat out April 27-28 but returned April 29.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He will have another MRI exam the first week of May. The timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 30.

