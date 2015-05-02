Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brad Ausmus is not ready to be a player/manager, but he did catch Tigers right-hander Shane Greene in a bullpen session Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Greene is 3-1 with a 4.60 ERA in five starts with 20 strikeouts and seven walks in 31 1/3 innings.

”I wanted to get a view of his pitches from a perspective of catching them,“ Ausmus said. ”He looked really good in the pen today. We’re happy with his progress but we still have to stay on top of things.

“Any guy who has multiple weapons they can throw for strikes and get guys to miss the barrel of bats, is fun (to catch).”

Ausmus said he catches a pitcher in the bullpen, “whenever I feel like it’s necessary or useful.”

He said he has not caught a bullpen session since right-hander Justin Verlander last year, also in Kansas City.

“I don’t want to catch BP every day but once a year is OK,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus caught 18 years in the majors, including three seasons with the Tigers.

“I just see a glove,” Greene said on having his manager catch him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 2-1, 3.48 ERA) at Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 2-2, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera, who hit .373 with a .627 slugging percentage and a .465 on-base percentage in April, has started the first 24 games. “Miggy’s a guy who could use an off day, but he’s pretty important to our offense,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “We get the next two Mondays off so that will help.”

--DH Victor Martinez, who has been struggling with a .221 average and one double for his only extra-base hit, has played in 21 games. “He is one guy I have given an off day to,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “Victor, the fact that he had another knee surgery makes it a little more precarious to put him out there, to put him at first.” Ausmus said “it’s possible” Martinez might not play in the field this season. “I‘m not going to commit to it at this point because three or four months from now I might see something,” Ausmus said. “He might be bouncing around out there like a rabbit. But’s it’s possible.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein gave up three runs in the first after retiring the first two hitters. “It jumped up quickly,” Lobstein said. “We got two quick outs and then a couple of guys got on quickly. I made a pretty good pitch and the ball got through and suddenly it’s 2-0. Unfortunately I left a ball up to (C Salvador) Perez and they got another run across. I needed to slow it down, to slow down their momentum. I don’t feel like I’ve struggled. In baseball you get lucky bounces and you get unlucky bounces. You don’t want to put your team in a hole. I like that we fought back. If we still have that fight it’s going to help us down the road.” He left after 7 1-3 innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits, while striking out two and walking one. He set a career high for innings pitched. “You try to go as deep as you can in the game and save the bullpen,” Lobstein said. “That’s my job. That’s what I have to be able to do. When you’re a starter it comes down to how consistently deep you can go. I feel comfortable. It’s just a matter of getting experience.”

--LHP David Price, who starts Saturday, is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in four games, three of them starts, against the Royals. Price, the 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner, has allowed only 12 hits in 22 innings, while striking out 13 and walking three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We started to get some momentum. It just didn’t click. We fought to the end and they held on.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after a loss to Kansas City on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He will have another MRI exam the first week of May. The timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose