Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Tigers hope to learn more early this week about right-hander Justin Verlander’s triceps strain.

Verlander was put on the disabled list March 29 and has yet to throw an inning this year. He has been limited to light tossing.

Manager Brad Ausmus said Verlander will get a third MRI on Monday or Tuesday. An MRI showing no fluid in the right triceps area is necessary before Verlander can pick up his rehab program and throw off the mound.

Verlander won 15 games last season and has thrown more than 200 innings the past eight years, numbers that he will unlikely be able to duplicate this year.

Verlander, a six-time All-Star selection, was the American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner in 2011.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 4.60 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 1-2, 4.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jose Iglesias was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning when he experienced left groin tightness. He said it tightened up on an infield single in the third and grew worse when he attempted to get back to second when the Royals turned a double play. “We talked and decided to be smart about it,” he said. He said he expects to play Tuesday against the White Sox after a day off Monday.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up three runs on four hits and a walk in 7 1/3 innings in a 6-4 victory over the Royals Sunday. It is the first time in eight starts that Sanchez has allowed more than one run against the Royals.

--RHP Shane Greene, who is coming off two rocky starts, will start the series opener Tuesday against the White Sox. Greene started the season 3-0, allowing one earned run and 12 hits in 23 innings in his first three starts, pitching at least seven innings in all three games. In his past two starts, Greene has lasted 8 1/3 innings, permitting 15 earned runs on 18 hits.

--1B Miguel Cabrera hit his 396th career home run, a two-run shot in the fifth. That ties him with Joe Carter for 56th place on the all-time homer charts. Cabrera is 19-for-53 (.358), with four home runs and 14 RBIs off Royals RHP Jeremy Guthrie.

--RHP Bruce Rondon is at the Tigers’ Lakeland, Fla., complex, rehabbing from biceps tendinitis. He went on the disabled list April 1. Rondon is expected to long toss on Monday after having Sunday off.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know the Royals pretty well. They know us pretty well. I don’t think there was any eureka moments this series -- just two pretty good teams.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after his club split the four-game series with the Royals to move back into first place in the division.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left after five innings May. He hopes to start May 5.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He will have another MRI exam the first week of May. The timetable for his return is unknown.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 30 and will long toss May 4 in Lakeland, Fla., after having May 3 off.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose