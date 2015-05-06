Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- On Monday, Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander took to Instagram to respond to “haters” questioning his rehab.

A day later, he and the Tigers checked to see how that rehab is going.

Verlander (right triceps) underwent his third MRI on Tuesday. The former MVP and Cy Young Award winner hasn’t pitched this season and sounded like a man eager to get back on the mound and get past the inflammation that’s kept him out of action.

“I‘m itching (to get back),” Verlander said.

That would be good news for the Tigers. And for Verlander, who didn’t really expect this ailment to last as long as it has.

“I think it’s just one of those things that nobody could really foresee, especially with how minor it felt when I was out there pitching,” Verlander said. “It’s kind of the perfect storm.”

As for his Instagram post that showed him in bed telling the “haters” he has heard them, and that he “shall not move from my bed nor enjoy my life” because he had finished his rehab for that day, Verlander said it “was nice to see all the positive reaction.”

The Tigers expect to announce the results of Verlander’s MRI on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-1, 3.13 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 2-1, 5.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and four walks. In his last three appearances, Greene has given up 20 earned runs in 11 innings. “This isn’t the first time it’s ever happened to me. Probably won’t be the last,” Greene said. “Just got to keep working.”

--RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps) underwent his third MRI on Tuesday. Verlander hasn’t pitched this season and said he’s “itching” to get back. The Tigers expect to announce the results of Verlander’s MRI on Wednesday.

--INF Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) wasn’t in the lineup. Manager Brad Ausmus said he had Iglesias in the lineup but took him out because of a possibility the field could be wet. Andrew Romine took his spot in the lineup and went 1-for-3.

--INF Ian Kinsler went 2-for-4 with a run batted in. He is 11-for-32 (.344) with 12 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.

--C Alex Avila went 2-for-4 with a home run in the second inning. Avila has four hits in his last two games, after having four total over his previous 16 contests.

--RHP Alfredo Simon is scheduled to start Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field against the White Sox. Simon has never started against Chicago, and is 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA in four appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He worked on some things (mechanically), thought he found some things in between this start and the last start. I’ve already talked to (Tigers pitching coach Jeff Jones), we have some ideas where to go from here.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, of RHP Shane Greene, who went just 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, in Tuesday’s loss to the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5. Verlander hasn’t pitched this season and said he’s “itching” to get back. The Tigers expect to announce the results of Verlander’s MRI on May 6.

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left after five innings May. He wasn’t in the lineup May 5. Manager Brad Ausmus said he had Iglesias in the lineup but took him out because of a possibility the field could be wet.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 30 and expected to long toss May 4 in Lakeland, Fla., after having May 3 off. He will be transferred from Lakeland, Fla. to Detroit on May 8 to continue his rehab. “We just want to have him in sight,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose