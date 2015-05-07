Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Tigers received a bit of good news on Wednesday when an MRI revealed that the inflammation around Justin Verlander’s right triceps has subsided and he was cleared to begin a throwing program.

But the former Cy Young Award winner still is a long way from returning from the disabled list.

“This is a first step,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s allowed to throw, he threw today. He’s not going to be on the mound for a while, though. There’s no real set timetable. He’s able to throw, he’s able to play catch on an everyday or every other day basis, and, really, it just depends on how he feels.”

Even if things go perfectly, the process could be lengthy. The next step is for Verlander to start throwing off a mound. Then he likely would make two or three starts on a minor-league rehab before pitching in a big-league game.

Ausmus was asked if Verlander could be back before the end of May.

“We don’t have a timetable,” the manager said. “He has to start building up his arm strength again, basically from ground zero. We’ll just see how it goes.”

The Tigers also plan on proceeding cautiously because they don’t want Verlander to suffer a setback and be sidelined even longer.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 2-2, 3.91 ERA) at White Sox (Jose Quintana, 1-2, 5.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander, out since spring training with a right triceps strain, was cleared to begin throwing on Wednesday and he played catch for about 50 tosses on Wednesday. Right now, he’s scheduled to play catch every other day and there’s no timetable about when he’ll be able to start throwing from a mound or pitch in a game.

--RF J.D. Martinez was moved down in the lineup from fifth to sixth on Wednesday, essentially flipping spots with Yoenis Cespedes. “J.D. is scuffling a little bit here lately, so we put Cespedes in front of him to put the more productive bat there and, hopefully. J.D. in the sixth hole finds his stroke,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Shane Greene was roughed up for five runs in 2 2/3 innings on Tuesday, his third straight rough start after beginning the season 3-0. Manager Brad Ausmus believes much of Greene’s struggles are mechanical. “He starts moving toward home plate and his arm ends up being behind him,” the manager said. “That’s really all it is. He gets a little quick sometimes. If somehow we can slow him down and keep his weight over his back side, I think it’ll fix itself.”

--DH Victor Martinez had been struggling as he recovers from a left knee issue, but he busted out Wednesday with a homer and four RBIs against the White Sox. It was Martinez’s first homer of the season and he would have been the offensive hero if not for Chicago’s eighth-inning rally for a 7-6 win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw six straight hits. I‘m not going to dissect it at this point, but obviously that was the key to the game.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, on RHP Joba Chamberlain, after the White Sox rallied with four runs in the bottom of the eighth to defeat the Tigers.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing on May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. There’s no timetable about when he’ll be able to start throwing from a mound or pitch in a game.

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left the May 3 game. After an off day, he wasn’t in the lineup May 5 for precautionary reasons. He started May 6.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 30 and expected to long toss May 4 in Lakeland, Fla., after having May 3 off. He will be transferred from Lakeland, Fla. to Detroit on May 8 to continue his rehab. “We just want to have him in sight,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose