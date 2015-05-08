Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Joba Chamberlain had one of those nights that relief pitchers dread and that, if not moved past quickly, can turn into a hangover into the next appearance.

But Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus isn’t concerned over the confidence of the veteran reliever even after imploding in the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 7-6 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Chamberlain gave up six straight hits and four earned runs -- including a game-tying three-run home run by Melky Cabrera -- after retiring the first two hitters in the inning. Chamberlain who was surprisingly upbeat after the game, wrote the outing off as a night that he felt good, but didn’t get the job done. That included the slider that Cabrera tied the game on.

“Obviously, I didn’t execute the pitch I wanted to,” Chamberlain said.

Still, even with Chamberlain’s late-game struggles that raised his ERA to 6.75 in eight appearances, Ausmus said Thursday that he doesn’t expect Chamberlain to be shaken by a forgettable night at the office.

“I don’t know that I‘m worried that because of (Wednesday) night, Joba isn’t going to be able to pitch well,” Ausmus said Thursday. “Joba has been around a little while and he played on a pretty bright stage in New York City so I wouldn’t say confidence is an issue with Joba.”

Now in his second season with the Tigers, Chamberlain -- who spent seven seasons with the Yankees -- had only given up one earned run in seven appearances prior to Wednesday night’s meltdown. Considering the shape the Tigers bullpen is in with Joe Nathan out for the season, Bruce Rondon continuing his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery and Al Alburquerque scuffling with his control, the Tigers bullpen had been free of total breakdowns before Wednesday night.

Veteran Joakim Soria along with youngsters Tom Gorzelanny and Angel Nesbitt have been thrust into pivotal roles for the Tigers and shaky starts by Detroit’s starters against the White Sox have thrown the bullpen into action.

For now, Ausmus has no other choice but to ride the situation out, hoping his bullpen can keep meltdowns like Wednesday’s to a minimum.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-2, 4.94 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 3-1, 2.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez was steady for the second time in as many days, going 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday’s 4-1 win. The three-hit showing came a day after Martinez -- who had been struggling of late -- had a pair of hits and four RBIs -- in a loss. Despite his two-day success, though, Martinez is only hitting .167 in May despite collecting six hits since the start of the month. “He’s definitely better,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s been pretty good from the right side (of the plate) and now we need to get him going from the left side.”

--RHP Joakim Soria may not be striking out hitters at the rate he was last year, but at least for a day, that changed on Thursday. Soria struck out all four hitters he faced in a 4-1 win over the White Sox after entering the game with two outs in the eighth inning. Ausmus said he didn’t want Soria to have to get out five outs to close out the game. Pitching with the comfort of a three-run lead in the ninth, Soria -- who had a career mark of striking out 9.8 batters per nine innings -- mowed through the three hitters he faced in the ninth. His four strikeouts on Thursday matched the four strikeouts he had in his last nine outings.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein pitched at least seven innings for the third straight outing on Thursday -- a workload that he said will only continue to build his confidence. His 7 2/3 innings on Thursday marked the first time this season he hasn’t allowed an earned run and his five hits surrendered was the fewest he has given up in the last three outings. As solid as he was, the Tigers defense aided Lobstein, who got 13 hitters to hit the ball on the ground. “Obviously, I‘m trying to get to eight innings, but that’s huge for the defense to help me out,” Lobstein said.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes had owned White Sox starter Jose Quintana of late, entering Thursday’s game having homered in each of his last four at-bats against the Chicago LHP dating back to 2013. Coming into the game, Cespedes was hitting .750 (6-for-8) with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs in his career against Quintana. That changed on Thursday as Cespedes -- who went 0-for-4 in Thursday’s win, was hitless in his two at-bats against Quintana, striking out and grounding out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we hold on (Wednesday night), it’s a good road trip. Now it’s just an OK road trip.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after a win over the White Sox on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left the May 3 game. After an off day, he wasn’t in the lineup May 5 for precautionary reasons. He started May 6 and aggravated the injury, forcing him to sit May 7.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing on May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. There is no timetable about when he will be able to start throwing from a mound or pitch in a game.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 30 and expected to long toss May 4 in Lakeland, Fla., after having May 3 off. He will be transferred from Lakeland, Fla. to Detroit on May 8 to continue his rehab. “We just want to have him in sight,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose