Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Anthony Gose brings a lot to the table for the Detroit Tigers -- including speedy delivery.

Gose was brought over from the Toronto Blue Jays in the offseason (in exchange for second baseman Devon Travis) to play as much center field as he could, to give Detroit a leadoff threat if he could, and to steal as many bases as he could.

So far Gose has done all that and hit .338, too, in the 19 games he has played for the Tigers.

Gose went 3-for-4 with a walk Friday night and scored twice, including the ninth-inning run that gave the Detroit Tigers a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Manager Brad Ausmus is careful as to when he plays Gose, who previously was a career .230 hitter, which is a smart way to approach it.

Building up Gose’s confidence could pay immense long-term dividends. And good managers always try to put players in a position where they can succeed.

“There are only a few players who can outrun the ball,” Detroit left-hander David Price said, “and he’s one of them.”

Gose singled leading off the seventh and stole second, even with strong-throwing catcher Salvador Perez of Kansas City behind the plate. Perez threw high and into center so Gose wound up on third. He scored with one out on a ground forceout hit by designated hitter Victor Martinez, tying the score 5-5.

Gose ripped the first pitch he saw in the ninth for a double into the right-field corner. Second baseman Ian Kinsler laid down a bunt, beat it out for a single and Gose wound up scoring when right-hander Yohan Pino fielded the bunt and threw it wildly past first.

Gose has been used in a loose platoon with veteran Rajai Davis, and the two players have taken some of the smudge off the station-to-station team the Tigers were known as recently.

Davis has eight stolen bases, including one in the eighth inning Friday night, while Gose has six.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-11

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 1-2, 6.52 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2-3, 5.11

ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez makes his second straight start against Kansas City on Saturday, also facing Royals’ RHP Jeremy Guthrie for the second time. Sanchez went 7 1/3 innings and got credit for Detroit’s 6-4 victory last Sunday. Sanchez has fared well against Kansas City during his career, going 6-2 with a 1.40 ERA in eight games.

--LHP David Price is worried about his left hamstring after stepping on a loose bat and slipping while trying to cover home Friday night. “We’ll see Saturday,” a somber Price said after his start against Kansas City. “I kind of hyper-extended my leg a bit.” Price felt he had a good fastball and said he threw it a lot. The Royals scored four times off Price in the fourth inning and he gave up 13 hits with just one strikeout. “That was the best I’ve felt in any start this year,” he said. “I threw a lot of fastballs. You feel that good, you don’t want to get beat throwing anything else.”

--C Alex Avila was scratched from Friday night’s starting lineup due to a right forearm contusion. Avila was replaced on the field by rookie C James McCann, but 3B Nick Castellanos assumed Avila’s seventh spot in the batting order, with McCann hitting eighth. It was expected he might miss another game, but no more.

--RHP Bruce Rondon is back with Detroit after suffering a setback last week in his recovery from a sore right biceps. “It doesn’t seem to bother him throwing but he was (unusually) sore after the fact,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Part of the reason for having him up here is we can keep an eye on him.” Rondon went through an exercise/stretching program Friday and then threw lightly in the outfield.

--RHP Justin Verlander had another long-toss throwing session Friday, about 40 throws in left field. Verlander, out all season with a sore right triceps, was cleared to throw earlier in the week and will progress slowly in his return to the rotation, expected to take more than a month.

--SS Jose Iglesias sat out Friday night’s game with Kansas City, the second game in a row he has missed, and the slick fielder likely will miss at least one more as he recovers from a groin strain. “We’ll give him a few days,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We gave him a couple days last time and it popped back up.” That indicates Detroit may not let him return to the lineup until Sunday night’s game.

--RHP Joe Nathan was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday by the Tigers. Shifting Nathan, who recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair his UCL plus his flexor tendon, from the 15-day to the longer disabled list means he won’t count against Detroit’s 40-man roster. It’s a procedural move that will allow the club to add a player without subtracting someone from its 40-man roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just tried to be slow (bunting the ball), smooth and get it down the third-base line. I wanted to make sure the third baseman fielded the ball.” -- Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler, whose attempted sacrifice bunt turned into a single and allowed a runner to score from second when pitcher Yohan Pino’s throw trying to get Kinsler was wild.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP David Price (right hamstring) was injured May 8 during his start. He expect to find out May 9 whether he is in danger of missing a start.

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left the May 3 game. After an off day, he wasn’t in the lineup May 5 for precautionary reasons. He started May 6 and aggravated the injury, forcing him to sit May 7 and 8. He may return May 9.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing on May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had another long-toss throwing session May 8, about 40 throws in left field. There is no timetable about when he will be able to start throwing from a mound or pitch in a game.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 30 and expected to long toss May 4 in Lakeland, Fla., after having May 3 off. He will be transferred from Lakeland, Fla. to Detroit on May 8 to continue his rehab. “We just want to have him in sight,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29. Her was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on May 8.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

James McCann

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose