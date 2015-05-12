Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- James McCann has a chance to seize the job as the Detroit Tigers’ primary catcher a year earlier than projected.

Alex Avila’s knee injury, which landed him on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday, opened the door for McCann to stake his claim to that position. The rookie was already swinging the hottest bat on the team in spot duty, as he carried a seven-game hitting streak into Sunday night’s game. The streak was snapped as he went 0-for-4 but he’s still batting .288 for the season.

Avila becomes a free agent after the season and McCann emerged as his likely successor after hitting .295 with seven home runs and 54 RBIs in 109 games at Triple-A Toledo last season. The 24-year-old McCann won the backup job over Bryan Holaday during spring training and has added juice to the lineup, something Avila hasn’t done since 2011.

Avila, who may need arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee, batted .295 with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs during that career year. His average has since declined from .243 to .227 to .218 and he hasn’t hit more than 11 home runs in any of those seasons. He was batting .200 with two homers and eight RBIs this season while being nagged by the injury in recent weeks.

“It’s been pretty painful for awhile,” he said. “Some days, it’s been difficult to just walk around. According to the doctor, it wouldn’t be smart to continue. I’d probably do more damage, so we’ve got to take care of it. My hope would be to be back, ready to go, good as new, before the second half.”

Avila is highly respected for his defensive work, his relationship with the pitching staff and his leadership. Those things would all work in his favor toward retaining the job when he comes back. If McCann continues to produce at the plate, earns the pitchers’ trust and handles the increased workload, Avila may have to settle for a reduced role.

Manager Brad Ausmus is confident McCann can fill the void in the short term.

“I think he’s up to the task,” Ausmus said. “To me, he’s a mentally strong kid and he can deal with it.”

McCann doesn’t feel any added pressure.

“Definitely big shoes to fill but I look forward to doing everything I can to do that,” he said. “I’ve always played every day in the minors and college, so it’s not a new situation. It’s just a different role and it’s my job to put up as many W’s as I can. I feel good where I‘m at (offensively) but defense is No. 1 and any type of offense I can put up is secondary.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-2, 2.97 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-1, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon will make his third attempt to become the team’s first five-game winner when he faces the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Simon, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds during the offseason, won his first four starts but has a loss and a no-decision in his last two outings. He struggled with his control against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, walking four while lasting just five innings. Simon is 1-0 with a 0.66 ERA in six career appearances against the Twins, including one start.

--RHP Justin Verlander threw a long toss session from as far as 120 feet with manager Brad Ausmus on Sunday. Verlander threw a variety of pitches from a shorter distance as he continues his rehab from a triceps strain that has kept him on the disabled list since late in spring training. Verlander hopes to throw a light bullpen session on Tuesday. “A bullpen (session) with really good effort is going to be a really good indication,” he said. Ausmus was encouraged by the long-toss session. “The ball was coming out good,” he siad.

--RHP Bruce Rondon threw a long toss session with manager Brad Ausmus on Sunday. Rondon has been on the disabled list since the beginning of April with biceps tendinitis. His recovery has been slow and the club is taking a cautious approaching with the flame-throwing right-hander, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year.

--LHP David Price had his next scheduled start pushed back from Thursday to Saturday, when the Tigers will be in St. Louis. Price suffered a mild right hamstring strain when he stepped on a bat while trying to back up home plate on Friday. With an off-day on Monday, manager Brad Ausmus had the luxury of giving Price a couple of extra days to recover. Anibal Sanchez and Shane Greene will pitch on normal four days’ rest on Thursday and Friday, respectively. “There’s no reason not to give him a couple extra days,” Ausmus said.

--C Alex Avila is getting a second medical opinion on his left knee injury and the results are expected on Monday, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Avila was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Saturday after an MRI showed a loose body in his left knee. He anticipates that he will require an arthroscopic procedure on the knee, pending the results of the second opinion.

--RHP Shane Greene bounced back from three poor outings by holding Kansas City to one run on four hits in eight innings on Sunday night. Greene had good sinking action on his pitches, as he recorded 16 outs on the ground. His control also improved dramatically, with no walks after issuing four to the Chicago White Sox in his last start. He wound up with a no-decision after allowing 20 earned runs in 11 innings in his previous three outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is more of a bitter taste after this one, especially after the delay. Waiting it out, having an opportunity to win and falling short.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after Sunday’s 10-inning loss to the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP David Price (right hamstring) was injured May 8 during his start. He underwent an MRI on May 9 and was diagnosed with a mild strain. Price had his next scheduled start pushed back from May 14 to May 16.

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left the May 3 game. After an off day, he wasn’t in the lineup May 5 for precautionary reasons. He started May 6 and aggravated the injury and was not in the lineup May 7-10.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 9, retroactive to May 7. Avila is awaiting a second opinion on whether he will require arthroscopic surgery.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing on May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions on May 8 and May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. Detroit will keep him from throwing until he is pain-free and won’t activate him until he works back-to-back rehab games with no setbacks. He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session April 21, and he was scheduled to throw bullpen session with fastballs, sliders and changeups April 27. He threw a bullpen session April 30 and threw long toss May 4 in Lakeland, Fla., after having May 3 off. He was transferred from Lakeland, Fla., to Detroit on May 8 to continue his rehab. He threw a long toss session on May 10.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 8.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose