Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Justin Verlander’s second attempt to return from a right triceps strain is coming along slowly.

Verlander, who has remained on the 15-day disabled list since the start of the season, threw a 25-pitch, light bullpen session Tuesday. If he doesn’t experience any soreness, he hopes to throw a full bullpen session in the coming days.

“It’s just another step that needs to happen for me to get back out there,” he said. “The big indication will be how my arm responds.”

He still has several more hurdles to clear, including pitching to live batters and going on a rehab stint before he is ready to throw 90-100 pitches in a game.

Verlander, who never previously went on the DL, experienced a setback in mid-April while throwing a simulated game and was shut down for three weeks.

“Initially, I thought I was going to make my next start, and here it is, middle of May, and I haven’t pitched in a game yet,” he said. “That’s obviously very frustrating.”

Left-hander David Price is giving Verlander advice and encouragement during the process.

“David’s gone through something similar in his career, and so he’s been the guy on my shoulder, saying, ‘Hey, take it easy. You’ve got to give it time to heal,'” he said of Price, whose locker is next to Verlander‘s. “I‘m sure if I tried to step on the gas a little, he would have said, ‘Hey, Ver, slow down.'”

Verlander made some pointed remarks on Twitter last week when he was criticized after posting pictures of visiting an aquarium and going to dinner with his girlfriend, model Kate Upton. He made no apologies for doing so.

“I found it almost comical that everybody assumes I should be strapped to a machine for 24 hours a day when that’s not reality,” he said. “So for anyone that was questioning my ability to get back on the field or that I shouldn’t be doing anything other than (rehabbing), that’s how I felt about it.”

How his arm feels over the next few weeks is a much more important issue. Thus far, Verlander’s recovery seems to be back on track.

“We’ve been here before, so I‘m cautiously optimistic,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 2-1, 9.00 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-2, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon pitched 7 2/3 sharp innings Tuesday, limiting the hot-hitting Minnesota Twins to one run on six hits with six strikeouts. He used his splitter more extensively against right-handed batters, which foiled the Twins’ game plan against him. Simon won his first four starts but has a loss and two no-decisions in his last three outings. “It might have been the best outing we’ve had from him in terms of efficiency and pitches and swings and misses,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He got big outs with runners in scoring position. His splitter was working, but I thought he used his fastball very effectively, too.”

--RHP Bruce Rondon threw 15-20 pitches during a light bullpen session Tuesday. He didn’t throw any sliders, though he has thrown breaking pitches during recent long-toss sessions. Rondon has been on the disabled list since April 1 with biceps tendinitis. Manager Brad Ausmus did not indicate when Rondon would throw again.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein looks to build off his last start when he faces the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Lobstein did not give up an earned run in 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday while collecting his third victory. He has gone at least seven innings in each of his last three starts, a welcome surprise for a fill-in starter. Lobstein joined the rotation at the start of the season when RHP Justin Verlander went on the disabled list.

--SS Jose Iglesias returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous four games with a groin injury. He went 1-for-3 and was also hit by a pitch. Iglesias only had to record two assists in the extra-innings game. He is batting .349 at the bottom of the order.

--C Alex Avila will get another opinion on his left knee injury from Dr. Kyle Anderson on Wednesday. Avila was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday after an MRI showed a loose body in the knee. The club is trying to determine whether Avila will need surgery and what other options are available.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s anemic right now. It just tells me at some point this offense will bust out. You always go through stretches where you have trouble scoring runs. I‘m very confident in this offense in the long term, even though it’s been a little struggle lately to score.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers’ 2-1, 10-inning win over the Twins on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP David Price (right hamstring) was injured May 8 during his start. He underwent an MRI exam May 9 and was diagnosed with a mild strain. Price had his next scheduled start pushed back from May 14 to May 16.

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left the May 3 game. After an off day, he wasn’t in the lineup May 5 for precautionary reasons. He started May 6 and aggravated the injury and was not in the lineup May 7-10. He started again May 12.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He is scheduled to undergo another exam May 13 to determine the course of treatment.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 12.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then a bullpen session May 12.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose