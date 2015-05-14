Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The ceiling is high for James McCann, and so is the floor.

A lot is being asked of the Detroit Tigers’ rookie catcher as he assumes the role of regular behind the plate in the absence of injured regular Alex Avila, who learned Wednesday that surgery on his bad left knee will not be necessary at this time.

McCann is seen in some quarters as Detroit’s catcher of the future, and his performance during his time as Avila’s stand-in is seen as an audition.

Avila is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, and some scenarios have Detroit allowing him to leave -- especially if McCann measures up.

Cost could be a factor. So could his performance at the plate. But the fact Avila’s dad, Al, is assistant to Detroit general manager Dave Dombrowski will not be a factor at all.

Catcher is not usually a position where a rookie is employed on a team expecting to make a deep run in the postseason.

The great secret strength of Avila is his game-calling ability. He understands the strengths and weakness of his pitchers, is excellent at making quick in-game corrections to game plans and is outstanding at formulating ways to get enemy hitters out.

Avila provides above-the-norm defense, and he excels at throwing runners out.

Avila doesn’t hit much for average, but he can drive in runs, and his on-base skills are excellent.

“McCann gives us good at-bats,” manager Brad Ausmus said Wednesday. “He battles. I wasn’t worried about his at-bats.”

The rookie went 0-for-4 Wednesday night in Detroit’s 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins, dropping his average to .250.

McCann has a smooth, short stroke and some size. The Tigers feel he will hit some home runs and have gap power. They also believe McCann can reach Avila’s defensive skill levels -- in time.

Right now the rookie does not frame pitches as well as Avila, a subtlety overlooked in its importance. The arm is there, though, and his blocking ability is quite good.

One skill acquisition that cannot be rushed, though, is the young catcher’s ability to call a game, to mesh with his pitchers. Only time will take care of that.

Even though McCann was with Detroit through spring training (plus September of last year), there are worlds of difference between catching a pitcher in the spring and working with him when the games count in the standings.

Pitchers have habits. Some need to be pushed; others left alone. What they like to throw in certain situations can only be learned through experience.

Good catchers know what pitches to call before the pitcher does, even the temperamental ones. When you watch a game and the pitcher never shakes off the catcher, or there are no trips to the mound, you know something good is going on.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-14

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Mike Pelfrey, 3-0, 2.62 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2-4, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez is scheduled to make his third start against Minnesota this season on Thursday afternoon, having split his first two decisions while posting a 2.98 ERA. For his career, Sanchez is 3-3 with a 2.47 ERA against the Twins in 12 games, 11 of them starts.

--DH Victor Martinez struck out three times and grounded out once Wednesday night. Martinez has just one extra-base hit batting left-handed this season because his surgically repaired left knee won’t let his swing from that side be as aggressive. “He obviously struggled a little,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “The other side of the coin is that we don’t have a lot of left-handed hitting, period. So, you’d be putting another right-handed bat in the lineup against a right-handed pitcher on a daily basis. Overall, the important thing is for Victor to get healthy. Six days ago, he looked good. Not as good the last couple. Didn’t help him that he was sick last night and was questionable coming to the ballpark, whether he was going to play or not. I wouldn’t attribute everything to the knee surgery. There was another factor.”

--LHP Kyle Lobstein fell behind in the count too many times in the third inning Wednesday night and got clipped for five runs. Lobstein gave up five hits in the inning, three when he was behind in the count, one on a first pitch and the other on a 1-1 pitch that caught too much of the plate. “We went in with a game plan,” Twins RF Torii Hunter said. “We wanted to make him get the ball up and give us something we could handle.” Lobstein was removed after 2 1/3 innings, having allowed six runs on seven hits plus a walk.

--RF J.D. Martinez left Wednesday’s game after the top of the sixth with lower back tightness. The Tigers are listing Martinez as day-to-day. Martinez seems to have broken out of a recent slump, getting a home run, a single and a two singles in his most recent three games. He grounded two singles to the left side before leaving Wednesday. RF Rajai Davis batted for Martinez in the sixth.

--RHP Alex Wilson is giving Detroit value in long relief. Wilson turned in his third strong outing of three innings or more Wednesday night, providing the Tigers a chance to cut into a 6-0 deficit. Wilson has now pitched in six games for Detroit, and his best have been those longer outings, which have come after starting pitchers were chased. Wilson gave up a run in a three-inning appearance, pitched shutout ball for 3 1/3 innings another time and Wednesday pitched 3 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

--1B Miguel Cabrera is in one of his infrequent slumps. Cabrera was hitless in 14 at-bats until grounding a single to left in the seventh inning Wednesday night. Cabrera said he is wearing glasses for the first time this year due to spring allergies but does not use that as an excuse.

--C Alex Avila got a third opinion on his bad left knee Wednesday, and the Tigers announced he will not need surgery to remove a loose body. Detroit said Dr. Kyle Anderson looked at an enhanced MRI of the knee and determined arthroscopic surgery could be avoided at this time. A treatment program was worked out designed to let Avila return to playing, but no timetable was given for him to get back on the field. Avila was placed on the disabled list May 8 and disclosed that he played with the bad knee for several weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, we just can’t get the big hit, you know? Joe Mauer got the big hit for them with the bases loaded. We haven’t been able to get that big hit, whether it’s a three-run homer or three-run double. We just haven’t been able to get that to open the floodgates.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers’ 6-2 loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF J.D. Martinez (sore lower back) came out of the May 13 game. He may miss the May 14 game, and he is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP David Price (right hamstring) was injured May 8 during his start. He underwent an MRI exam May 9 and was diagnosed with a mild strain. Price had his next scheduled start pushed back from May 14 to May 16.

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left the May 3 game. After an off day, he wasn’t in the lineup May 5 for precautionary reasons. He started May 6 and aggravated the injury and was not in the lineup May 7-10. He started again May 12.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 12.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then a bullpen session May 12.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose