Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A first-inning double play by Detroit can’t be a game-changer when the Tigers pound out 20 hits in a 13-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

But maybe it can be -- if the initiator is glove wizard Jose Iglesias and the turn man is Ian Kinsler.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier opened Thursday’s game with a line single to left, bringing up catcher Kurt Suzuki, who grounded a ball right up the middle.

“You almost have to wait for the ball to hit the grass because of what (Iglesias) can do,” said Detroit center fielder Anthony Gose, who had his first career four-hit game. “He’s got a great gift. Not many people can do what he can do with a glove.”

Iglesias gloved the grounder hit right over second and backhanded it from his glove to second baseman Kinsler, who barehanded it and threw in one motion to Cabrera on one hop to complete the double play.

“That saved me a lot,” said Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez. “That was definitely the play of the game.”

”He delivers the ball in a lot of different ways,“ said Kinsler, who didn’t get the pleasure of playing next to Iglesias when he joined Detroit last season because the shortstop missed the whole season due to shin splints. ”We practice that every day.

”He can play catch like that, with his glove. That kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.

“That helped get us in the dugout. Anything can change a game.”

Sanchez took care of the third putout of the first inning himself, then repaired to the dugout with his teammates to watch them score three runs in the bottom of the first.

The Tigers added single runs in the third and fifth before breaking the game open with eight in the final three frames.

Hard to say what might have happened without the double play in the first.

If Minnesota scores a run or two there, maybe Detroit doesn’t bounce back with three in its half of the first. Maybe Sanchez wobbles.

Or maybe it wouldn’t have meant a thing with Detroit scoring 13 runs on 20 hits.

One thing is sure, though. The double play didn’t hurt.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 3-2, 4.71 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 3-1, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene will face a National League opponent for only the second time in his two-season major league career Friday when he pitches in St. Louis against the Cardinals. He will be making his fourth plate appearance if he bats and will be looking to avoid striking out for the first time. Greene has never faced St. Louis. He pitched eight innings of shutout ball at Pittsburgh earlier this year, his only other appearance against an NL team.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez pitched eight innings of one-run ball Thursday to raise his record to 3-4. Sanchez, who struggled in most of his starts, was razor sharp after being handed a 3-0 lead in the first inning. “I used my fastball more,” Sanchez said. “I tried to keep the ball down all day long.” He struck out nine Twins and walked just one while allowing five hits.

--C Bryan Holaday got his first start and game action since being recalled from the minors May 8 when C Alex Avila was placed on the disabled list. Holaday responded Thursday with hits his last three times up, capped by his first home run of the season, which came with a man on in the eighth. Holaday is solid defensively, has a very strong arm and excels at calling a game. “We worked together very well,” RHP Anibal Sanchez said.

--RF Rajai Davis got the call in right field Thursday with RF J.D. Martinez serving as the designated hitter in place of Victor Martinez, who had the day off. Davis finished with three hits, including an RBI double in the first inning.

--DH J.D. Martinez was Detroit’s designated hitter Thursday after coming out in the middle of Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. Martinez was removed as a precaution due to a sore lower back, which has bothered him since spring training. Martinez took batting practice and said he was OK to hit. He had singles his first two times up to give him four in a row between two games.

--DH Victor Martinez, who has struggled against right-handers all year due to his left knee, was withheld from Detroit’s starting lineup Thursday on the eve of an interleague series in St. Louis in which he will be limited to pinch-hitting duties. “We just figured a fourth day (off) would be helpful,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Martinez had offseason surgery on the knee but continues to have pain that limits his ability batting left-handed. Right-handed, Martinez is hitting .462 in 26 at-bats, but left-handed, he is at .150 in 80 at-bats. He struck out three times Wednesday night.

--1B Miguel Cabrera had five RBIs on Thursday, including four on a pair of home runs. The two home runs pushed his career total to 398, one behind countryman Andres Galarraga for the most hit in a career by a Venezuelan-born player.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t play the game to pass somebody, or to be somebody. Our goal is to get in the playoffs again. But I know it’s going to be big in Venezuela.” -- 1B Miguel Cabrera, who hit his 397th and 398th career homers Thursday, moving him within one of tying Andres Galarraga for the most hit by a Venezuelan-born player.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF J.D. Martinez (sore lower back) came out of the May 13 game. He was back in the starting lineup May 14.

--DH Victor Martinez (sore left knee) did not play May 14, and he will be used only as a pinch hitter during the May 15-17 series at St. Louis.

--LHP David Price (right hamstring) was injured May 8 during his start. He underwent an MRI exam May 9 and was diagnosed with a mild strain. Price had his next scheduled start pushed back from May 14 to May 16.

--SS Jose Iglesias (left groin tightness) left the May 3 game. After an off day, he wasn’t in the lineup May 5 for precautionary reasons. He started May 6 and aggravated the injury and was not in the lineup May 7-10. He started again May 12.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 12.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then a bullpen session May 12.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose