Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera is one of those guys you never have to worry about, even if the stats say otherwise.

Prior to Friday night’s 10-4 win in St. Louis, Cabrera’s day-night splits screamed insanity. A .460 average under the sun, compared to .158 under the lights. Some media were actually wondering if this trend would spell trouble for Detroit, apparently not realizing that 127 games remained in the season.

One person who had no worries whatsoever was the guy who puts Cabrera’s name into the lineup card every day, manager Brad Ausmus.

“I hadn’t thought about that one time,” Ausmus said.

Cabrera displayed why in a three-hit night on Friday. There was a sharply-pulled single in the third, a 412-foot homer to center field in the seventh and a rope five steps to the left of second baseman Kolten Wong, who had moved five steps to his right prior to a 3-2 pitch, for a leadoff single to start a four-run ninth.

A 35-game sample size says one thing. The back of Cabrera’s baseball card, and his swings Friday night, tell a more familiar story.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-14

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 3-1, 3.30 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Tyler Lyons, 0-0, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene (ulnar neuritis) left Friday night’s game after five innings when he felt numbness in his right pinky and ring fingers. Greene got the win, scattering five hits, walking two and whiffing four. He admitted to feeling a little scared, but also said he felt no pain and is confident he’ll make his next start Wednesday night against Milwaukee.

--LHP David Price (hamstring) gets the start Saturday when Detroit continues its weekend interleague series in St. Louis. Price hasn’t pitched since May 8, when he slipped on a bat near home plate and was injured in the Tigers’ 6-5 win over Kansas City. The team gave him a couple of extra days to recover from the injury, thanks to an off-day on Monday, and he won’t have to miss a turn.

--RHP Justin Verlander (right triceps strain) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session prior to Friday night’s game. Manager Brad Ausmus said after the game that Verlander looked strong and threw his fastball, curve and slider with no problems. But there is still no timetable for a rehab assignment for Verlander, who went on the DL March 29.

--DH Victor Martinez didn’t start Friday night with Detroit playing in a National League stadium, and is unlikely to start this weekend. Martinez is batting just .226 this year, largely because he’s having trouble as a left-handed hitter, as a 12-for-80 mark attests. He should be back in the lineup Monday when the Tigers return home to play Milwaukee.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes was one of four Detroit players to enjoy a three-hit night, cracking a solo homer in the second and ripping a two-run double to highlight a four-run ninth inning. It was the sixth career homer in interleague play for Cespedes, who also stole his first base of the year and enjoyed his third three-RBI game of the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every hit you get off a pitcher, his confidence goes down. Confidence is everything in baseball. Everyone has the talent or they wouldn’t be here. It’s what happens in the six inches between your ears.” -- Tigers RF J.D. Martinez after a win over St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shane Greene (ulnar neuritis) left the May 15 game after five innings when he felt numbness in his right pinky and ring fingers. He is confident he’ll make his next start May 20.

--DH Victor Martinez (sore left knee) did not play May 14, and he will be used only as a pinch hitter during the May 15-17 series at St. Louis.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 15.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then a bullpen session May 12.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose