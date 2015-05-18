Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- After Friday night’s 10-4 win over St. Louis, Detroit manager Brad Ausmus made sure to point out that his offense did a good job of being selective and running up a high pitch count on starter Carlos Martinez.

That was a theme through the weekend interleague series in Busch Stadium. The Tigers constantly worked counts, taxed the starting pitchers and maintained the kind of approach that will take you deep into October.

The one difference was on Sunday night. Lance Lynn was just a bit better. The de facto ace of the Cardinals’ staff now that Adam Wainwright is out for the year, Lynn force-fed fastballs down a fastball-hitting team’s throat and won.

It wasn’t for lack of focus. Seven of Detroit’s first 14 hitters grinded out seven pitches or more in their at-bats. Lynn just kept throwing strikes and walking off the mound at the end of each inning.

The Tigers couldn’t get to the tired St. Louis bullpen until just five outs remained, and that was enough time for the front-line arms to preserve a 2-1 win. But it wasn’t the kind of loss that will grate at them.

“We faced a real good team that’s clicking on offense,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-15

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-4, 5.00 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 3-3, 4.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon managed to work out of trouble most of Sunday night, but a fat fastball to Kolten Wong turned into a solo homer that cost Simon a loss. Simon gave up seven hits and four walks over six innings, but just two runs as he made good pitches in tough spots. The Detroit defense offered help, too, nailing a pair of runners at the plate.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein gets the start Monday when Detroit opens another interleague series with Milwaukee at Comerica Park. Lobstein absorbed a 6-2 loss Wednesday night in his last outing against Minnesota. The Tigers will need Lobstein to try to get through six or seven innings, as they’ve used their bullpen heavily in the St. Louis series.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (thumb) was in the starting lineup Sunday night, going 0-for-4. Cespedes was injured trying to make a sprawling catch on Matt Adams’ fly ball in the 10th inning on Saturday and required medical attention, but stayed in the game. Manager Brad Ausmus joked that Cespedes had to stay in the game, but the truth was that Detroit had no spare outfielders available.

--1B Miguel Cabrera’s run-scoring double in the first gave him his ninth RBI in four games, matched only by San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford in that span. Cabrera is flat-out raking, hitting .333 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 38 games and compiling an OPS of 1.037. He made spacious Busch Stadium look small at times over the weekend, launching 400-plus foot homers to center field in each of the first two games.

--3B Ian Kinsler picked up two hits and a walk in four plate appearances. Kinsler leads the American League with 18 multi-hit games and has eight multi-hit outings in his last 14 games. While Kinsler still hasn’t homered yet, he’s batting .318 and leading the team in runs with 25, so he’s still doing plenty to help this offense out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a well-pitched game, and we ran into a good pitcher.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Yoenis Cespedes (thumb) was in the starting lineup Sunday night, going 0-for-4. Cespedes was injured trying to make a sprawling catch on Matt Adams’ fly ball in the 10th inning on Saturday and required medical attention, but stayed in the game. Manager Brad Ausmus joked that Cespedes had to stay in the game, but the truth was that Detroit had no spare outfielders available.

--RHP Shane Greene (ulnar neuritis) left the May 15 game after five innings when he felt numbness in his right pinky and ring fingers. He is confident he’ll make his next start May 20.

--DH Victor Martinez (sore left knee) did not play May 14, and he will be used only as a pinch hitter during the May 15-17 series at St. Louis.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 15.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then a bullpen session May 12.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose