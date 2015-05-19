Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Looks like Justin Verlander has changed his mind about the value of a rehab start prior to his return to the active Detroit roster.

Verlander threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Monday -- “All good effort; not babying anything” -- and took another positive step toward starting a game for the Tigers in early June.

“It felt good,” Verlander said afterward. “I feel I‘m pretty close to a ‘sim’ (simulated) game. Maybe another bullpen (first).”

Verlander will soon mark two full months since he last pitched in a game on March 23. Initially he resisted suggestions he’d need to work in a minor league game, or two, without problems prior to being removed from the disabled list.

The club naturally wants him to be fully ready to pitch in a game that counts, which is why it prefers the rehab start route.

Verlander reasoned if he was healthy enough to pitch a simulated game or two, he was healthy enough to pitch for the Tigers.

“He will probably need one more ‘pen before he gets up and down,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was kind of at this point earlier in the year that he had a little setback.”

Up and down is a euphemism for pitching a half-inning, going to the dugout while his team bats and then getting up to pitch again.

Verlander apparently now sees the wisdom of facing hitters who have mayhem on their mind.

“After I throw a rehab start,” he said, “get up and (sit) down, I see no reason to throw another one.”

Verlander threw his 45-pitch session without a break.

“I normally wouldn’t throw that many pitches in an inning,” he said. “Of course, David (left-hander Price) was quick to point out he’s thrown 51 in an inning this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-16

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-4, 4.22 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 3-4, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez is scheduled to make his eighth career start and appearance against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Sanchez has a 2-1 record against the Brewers but a 5.30 ERA. He has not faced Milwaukee since 2012 and has not beaten the Brewers since besting them in 2006 and 2007.

--LHP Kyle Lobstein allowed a pair of solo home runs plus an RBI single that sent him down to his fourth loss in seven decisions this season. “Lobber did a great job,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He gave up a couple of home runs, but other than those home runs, there wasn’t a lot of hard-hit balls. A lot of ground balls, a lot of lazy fly balls. He really did a nice job.” In 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out three.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes was not in Detroit’s starting lineup Monday night for the first time this season. “It’s just a day off for Cespedes,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “There’s no other reason.” He did get in the game, however, sent up to pinch-hit in the ninth. Cespedes grounded into a game-ending double play. Ausmus wants to give a day off to all of the Tigers’ key regulars as soon as possible. The only remaining players who have been in every Detroit game this season are 1B Miguel Cabrera and 2B Ian Kinsler. Cespedes has driven in 23 runs this season, second to Cabrera on the team.

--RHP Shane Greene will make his start Wednesday as scheduled, according to manager Brad Ausmus. Greene threw lightly Monday after throwing on Sunday and reported feeling no tingling in the two smallest fingers on his right hand, which limited his last start to five innings and 74 pitches. “He’s full to go,” Ausmus said.

--RHP Justin Verlander went full bore for 45 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and reported feeling good afterward. “I threw 45 off the mound, all with good effort,” he said. “Now we’ll wait until (Tuesday) to see (how I feel).” Manager Brad Ausmus said one more bullpen is likely and if all goes well, a simulated game plus a rehab start before he can return to Detroit’s rotation. “I was not babying anything,” Verlander said. “If I throw a rehab start, get up and sit down, I see no reason to throw another one.” Verlander said teammate LHP David Price was quick to note after the right-hander’s bullpen, “he’s thrown 51 pitches in an inning this year.”

--RHP Bruce Rondon is closer to returning to the Tigers roster after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen Monday than RHP Justin Verlander is after a 45-pitch session. It’s the difference between starting and relieving, though. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed he feels as good after this one as he has recently,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Rondon will have to face hitters next, perhaps in a simulated game and then a handful of rehab appearances that include working back-to-back games.

--DH Victor Martinez returned to Detroit’s starting lineup Monday night for the first time in five games. But his struggles continued as an 0-for-4 night made him hitless in his last 13 at-bats. The left knee he had surgery on to repair a damaged meniscus is giving him a lot of trouble hitting left-handed. He can’t generate power off his back leg and his bat speed has been dragged down as a result. “From the look of things,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “I think we’re going to have to at least talk about other options. But we’ll do that privately.” It seems unlikely Detroit would put him out of action for two weeks by putting him on the disabled list, which it could have done on a back-dated basis by not pinch-hitting him Sunday and holding out of Monday’s game. “He started to turn the corner on that last road trip, Kansas City, Chicago,” Ausmus said. “Then we came back home, and he didn’t look as good. So we gave him the three days in St. Louis, hoping that would help. And (Monday), obviously it looked like he aggravated it. He didn’t look like he was hurting swinging, but he looked like he aggravated it running.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, the pitching was good. We just couldn’t muster any runs. We eked out a couple runs, but generally, two runs isn’t going to be enough.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12 and May 15. He went full bore for 45 pitches in a bullpen session May 18 and reported feeling good afterward. Manager Brad Ausmus said one more bullpen is likely and if all goes well, a simulated game plus a rehab start before he can return to Detroit’s rotation.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then a bullpen session May 12. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen May 18. Rondon will have to face hitters next, perhaps in a simulated game and then a handful of rehab appearances that include working back-to-back games.

--RHP Shane Greene (ulnar neuritis in right pinky and ring fingers) left the May 15 game when he felt numbness. He is confident he will make his next start May 20.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose