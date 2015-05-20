Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Who needs a guy batting .141 against right-handed pitching? The Detroit Tigers do, which is why they put switch-hitting designated hitter Victor Martinez on the disabled list Tuesday.

Detroit doesn’t need the .141 hitter, they need the switch-hitter who has batted in excess of .300 from both sides of the plate throughout his career.

“At this point, we’ve got to get Victor back to playing the way Victor can play,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’re just not seeing the real Victor Martinez. We’re seeing a shell of what Victor Martinez can be.”

Martinez was 0-for-4 Monday and is now 0-for-13. He is hitting .462 against southpaws but Detroit doesn’t see many of those because its lineup tilts heavily to the right.

The problem is Martinez’s left knee, which had meniscus surgery performed last winter. It’s okay batting right-handed because he lands on the foot.

But from the left side, he loads up for his swing and puts some torque on it, which he’s unable to do because of soreness.

“It isn’t the surgery,” Ausmus said. “There’s weakness created by the surgery; it’s created an issue in another part of the knee.”

Martinez hit into a double play -- “The truth is, that’s the best Victor has run down the line in some time,” Ausmus said -- in the eighth Monday but after crossing the bag, he did a hop-step that said he had jammed the knee again.

Detroit has told Martinez not to pick up a bat for about a week. He’ll do some exercising and take some anti-inflammatory drugs among other things. When things have quieted down, he’ll work on strengthening the area around the knee.

The Tigers tried a cortisone shot last Thursday, Ausmus said, and gave him three days off. He pinch-hit Sunday and started Monday, with his inability to hit playing a part in Detroit’s 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.

“He wasn’t getting better in the way we hoped he would get better,” Ausmus said. “He has now slid too far backward. We had to get him off the field.”

Detroit brought up a left-handed hitting outfielder, Tyler Collins, from Triple-A Toledo to replace Martinez on the roster. He was slotted sixth in the batting order and was the DH.

“We’ve got four outfielders who can play outfield or DH on any given day,” Ausmus said. “At some point, we’ll have a left-hander playing against a left-hander.”

Collins, hitting just .248 with Toledo, was chosen over other left-handed hitting alternatives because he’s been with Detroit before and played the role of spare outfielder.

Ausmus intimated he might cancel the days off planned for first baseman Miguel Cabrera and second baseman Ian Kinsler -- and let them DH instead to keep their bats in the lineup.

Martinez, Ausmus, club owner Mike Ilitch, GM Dave Dombrowski and other Tiger brass talked extensively Monday night about the situation.

“It’s hard giving good people bad news,” Ausmus said. “It wasn’t Victor’s decision.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-17

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 3-4, 5.85 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Shane Greene, 4-2, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene will be facing Milwaukee for the first time in his career if he starts against them Wednesday as scheduled. Greene has only faced two National League teams in his two-season major league career, winning both games without allowing a run in his 13 innings.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez got roughed up again Tuesday night, yielding three straight home runs while giving up six runs in the third inning of an 8-1 Milwaukee victory over Detroit. “I prepared a lot for this outing,” the perplexed Sanchez said. “I had a good outing the time before. My fastball really felt great. I had good location. But then I made a couple of mistakes. Braun hit a fastball. The other two were off (speed) pitches. I was really upset with (throwing) them.” “I think when he got out of the stretch, the ball started creeping up in the zone,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He just had trouble getting it down and they took advantage of it.” Sanchez has now given up nine home runs this season versus just four all of last year. “It’s been clearly something that is uncharacteristic for Sanchie,” Ausmus said. “The long ball wasn’t an issue last year, but this year it’s been a little bit of a different story now.”

--DH Victor Martinez was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday by Detroit, which recalled OF Tyler Collins from Triple-A Toledo to replace him on the roster. Martinez had offseason surgery on his left knee but manager Brad Ausmus said the “weakness created by the surgery. It’s created an issue in another part of the knee.” Martinez has hit well against left-handers but few teams throw southpaws against them because their lineup is right-handed heavy. The left knee inflammation has limited Martinez to a .141 left-handed average with one extra-base hit. “We had a plan, it wasn’t working,” Ausmus said. “It’s hard to give good people bad news. We told him not to pick up a bat for about a week.”

--OF Tyler Collins was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to replace DH Victor Martinez on the roster. Martinez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with left knee inflammation. It isn’t a hot bat that prompted the Tigers to choose Collins, who was hitting .248 with nine RBIs in 32 games, but because he has had two previous stints with Detroit and bats left-handed, an area of need for the Tigers. “I‘m not trying to be Victor Martinez,” Collins said. “I‘m going to be Tyler Collins and try to do things to help us win games.”

--RHP Bruce Rondon will go on a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Toledo and could rejoin Detroit early next week. “We’ll take another look (at the situation) on Sunday,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Rondon, out since late spring training with a sore right biceps, came out of a Monday bullpen session feeling good. One qualifier for his return to the Tigers is he must work back-to-back games and come out feeling good.

--RHP Alex Wilson continues as a reliable middle-inning relief pitcher for Detroit. Wilson got four outs Tuesday night, spotting his low-90s fastball and mixing in off-speed stuff. He has not been scored upon in his last six outings covering 11 innings with four hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I prepared a lot for this outing. I had a good outing the time before. My fastball really felt great. I had good location. But then I made a couple of mistakes.” -- RHP Anibal Sanchez, who yielded three straight home runs while giving up six runs in the third inning of an 8-1 Milwaukee victory over Detroit Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--RHP Shane Greene (ulnar neuritis in right pinky and ring fingers) left the May 15 game when he felt numbness. He is confident he will make his next start May 20.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. Rondon will have to face hitters next, perhaps in a simulated game, before making a handful of rehab appearances that will include working back-to-back games. He will go on a rehab assignment May 21 with Triple-A Toledo and could rejoin Detroit early next week.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. Manager Brad Ausmus said one more bullpen is likely, and if all goes well, Verlander will pitch a simulated game and make a rehab start before returning to Detroit’s rotation.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins