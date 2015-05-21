Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Tigers’ bullpen, forecast to be a Detroit weakness when the season began, has turned into a strength.

Many factors play into that but one of the largest, aside from individual performances, has been the way second-year manager Brad Ausmus has matched the strengths of his relievers to weaknesses and matching up to the opposition.

The Tigers entered play Wednesday night with a bullpen ERA of 2.82 and a 7-3 record. Relievers have pitched 111 2/3 innings, about 30 percent of the team total.

It starts at the top, or at the bottom, as it were. Closer Joakim Soria has a 1.00 ERA with 13 saves as the replacement for right-hander Joe Nathan, who pitched one game and then suffered an elbow injury that could end his career.

Soria, who would have been the setup man had Nathan not required surgery, has exceeded what the injured closer would have been expected to do.

Ausmus has gone the matchup route preceding Soria, primarily using right-handers Joba Chamberlain (1.59 ERA) and Angel Nesbitt (3.24) with lefty Tom Gorzelanny (3.38).

The rookie Nesbitt isn’t one of those 100 mph throwers. Instead he spots his mid-90s fastball and mixes in a breaking ball and occasional changeup. He looks very poised and Ausmus has gradually moved his usage to later in games as he has shown he can handle late-game situations.

Right-hander Alex Wilson (1.69) has been excellent in long relief. He throws in the low 90s but moves the ball around and has solid off-speed stuff. Al Alburquerque (4.91) had early problems but seems to have stabilized of late.

Alburquerque’s fastball is down from the upper 90s it was when he broke in with Detroit but pitching coach Jeff Jones has helped clean up some mechanical issues and Alburquerque is beginning to show the killer slider he seemed to have lost at times last season.

Lefty Blaine Hardy (3.45) has been useful as a multi-inning pitcher but Ausmus also has brought him in to face a string of lefties late in games. He had problems with his curve late last season and early this spring but seems to have gotten it back.

The creativity Ausmus has shown looks like the biggest factor in Detroit’s bullpen success.

The preference would be for a bullpen such as Kansas City‘s, where the manager trots in one 100-mph thrower after another from the sixth or seventh inning on. That’s everybody’s preference.

Instead, Ausmus looks at who’s coming up in the order, whether they hit left or right, who’s likely to pinch-hit, whether fastballs or off-speed would be best, what the score is, the inning, road or home, who’s rested, past history between reliever and batter, and then he goes to his bullpen.

And good news for him, hard-throwing right-hander Bruce Rondon is going out on a rehab assignment Thursday with a return next week likely.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 3-4, 5.06 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 3-1, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price pitches against the Houston Astros on Thursday night for the third time in the last two seasons. Price was 1-1 with la 2.81 ERA in two starts against Houston last season. For his career, Price is 3-2 with a 2.92 ERA in five starts. He is 3-1 with a 3.40 ERA for Detroit this season.

--RHP Shane Greene felt no recurrence Wednesday of the tingling and numbness in two of the fingers on his right hand that limited him to five innings and 74 pitches in his previous start. Greene didn’t get a decision but he did throw 106 pitches and went 6 1/3 innings to get a tie game to the bullpen. Greene allowed both Milwaukee runs, one on a solo home run, but only gave up three hits while walking two and striking out six.

--LF Yoenis Cespedes did a nice piece of hitting Wednesday night, taking an outside fastball and lining it to right field with two out in the eighth. The hit advanced J.D. Martinez to third. It helped set things up for 3B Nick Castellanos’ three-run triple. “Cespedes battled and battled and battled,” Martinez said, “and was finally able to push the pitch the other way.”

--RHP Joba Chamberlain has picked things up since going more to his fastball several outings back. Chamberlain had been throwing too many sliders and way too many curves that came to the plate with a big “Hit Me” sign. But since going more to his fastball, which is running 94-95 mph for the most part, it has made his breaking pitches even more effective. He threw mainly fastballs Wednesday night, getting two outs in the eighth before issuing a walk and being relieved.

--3B Nick Castellanos did a nice job of batting before getting his game-winning three-run triple in the eighth inning Wednesday night. Castellanos got a steady stream of fastballs from RHP Jonathan Broxton before lining the last to right for his triple. “The more fastballs I saw,” Castellanos said, “the more comfortable I got. I’ve been waiting for that all season. I needed it, the team needed it, the fans needed it, we all needed it.”

--RF J.D. Martinez had a pair of singles Wednesday night to run his hitting streak to 11 games. It wasn’t that long ago Martinez had an 0-for-25 stretch but now he’s got his batting average up to .267. He has a thought on why Detroit has been so streaky offensively. “Maybe some of us are pressing too much,” he said. “Maybe we’re trying to do too good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been waiting for that all season. I needed it, the team needed it, the fans needed it, we all needed it.” -- 3B Nick Castellanos, who battled hard before getting his game-winning three-run triple in the eighth inning Wednesday night.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shane Greene (ulnar neuritis in right pinky and ring fingers) left the May 15 game when he felt numbness. He made his next start May 20.

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. Rondon will have to face hitters next, perhaps in a simulated game, before making a handful of rehab appearances that will include working back-to-back games. He will go on a rehab assignment May 21 with Triple-A Toledo and could rejoin Detroit early next week.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. Manager Brad Ausmus said one more bullpen session is likely, and if all goes well, Verlander will pitch a simulated game and make a rehab start before returning to Detroit’s rotation.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins