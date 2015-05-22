Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Alex Wilson came to the Detroit Tigers as a throw-in. He’s pitched so well that manager Brad Ausmus will now throw him into virtually any situation.

Wilson was a part of the December trade with Boston that brought left fielder Yoenis Cespedes and sent starting pitcher Rick Porcello to the Red Sox. The right-handed reliever struggled during spring training and did not make the opening-day roster but has thrived since being recalled from Triple A Toledo on April 22.

He has not allowed a run this month, a stretch that includes seven appearances and 12 2/3 innings. Wilson, who has a 1.50 ERA, notched his first Tigers victory on Thursday, pitching two scoreless innings in the 6-5, 11-inning win.

That’s a stark contrast to his rocky time in Lakeland when he allowed six runs in 6 2/3 innings and hitters batted .357 against him.

“He was flying off the ball and had trouble with his command,” Ausmus said of Wilson’s early spring troubles. “He was leaving the ball over the middle. Since the time we sent him down and he started the season in Toledo, he’s done an outstanding job and that’s translated to Detroit.”

Wilson, who had a 1.91 ERA in 28 1/3 innings with Boston last season, has been plugged into a variety of situations. The 28-year-old, who throws a mix of fastballs, cutters and sliders, has pitched three or more innings three times and pitched to three or fewer batters four times.

“We could use him just about anywhere,” Ausmus said. “He can go multiple innings. We’ve used him as a long man and we’ve used him in late situations against right-handed hitters. I‘m not afraid to put him in tight situations when we need to get a couple of righties out. We’ve also called on him to pick up some innings when our starters had trouble going deep into the game.”

His effectiveness will give the Tigers a difficult decision once flame-throwing right-hander Bruce Rondon completes his rehab stint in Toledo. The odd man out would likely be Wilson, Al Alburquerque or Angel Nesbitt, unless they decide to go with just one left-hander in the bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 5-1, 4.09 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Alfredo Simon, 4-2, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alfredo Simon will make his fifth attempt to notch his fifth victory when he faces the Houston Astros on Friday night. Simon pitched well in his last two outings but wound up with a no-decision after holding Minnesota to one run in 7 2/3 innings and a loss to St. Louis despite giving up two runs in six innings. Simon has made four career relief appearances against the Astros, posting a 1-0 record and 1.93 ERA in 9 1/3 innings.

--LHP David Price struck out a season-high 12 and tossed six scoreless innings before tiring against the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon. He allowed three runs, two of which were earned, in the seventh inning and wound up with a no-decision. Price, who came up two strikeouts shy of his career high, recorded his ninth game with 12 or more strikeouts. The last time he struck out that many batters was June 20 of last season with Tampa Bay, when he was also facing the Astros.

--C James McCann hit his first career walk-off homer and second of the season to give the Tigers a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. The rookie catcher hit an 0-2 pitch off reliever Tony Sipp just over the left-field wall, the first walk-off he could remember since he played for the University of Arkansas. “I swung at a pitch in the dirt on 0-1,” he said. “I had a feeling he was going to go back to that pitch, so I just wanted something that started up in the zone. That one did and I was able to put a good swing on it.” McCann had a single earlier in the game and is hitting .289.

--3B Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer against Houston on Thursday, his fourth of the season. He had a go-ahead, three-run triple against Milwaukee the previous night. He now has 19 RBIs, fourth-best on the club.

--1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to nine games with two singles on Thursday. He also recorded his 1,400th career RBI, becoming the second Venezuelan-born player to achieve that total. Andres Galarraga knocked in 1,425 runs in his career. Cabrera is batting .400 with seven runs scored, four home runs and 10 RBIs during the hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “My approach was just trying to get on base, try to get the next guy to the plate with someone on base and see what can happen. I got a pitch up in the zone and was able to hit a home run. The crowd was actually what made me realize it had gone out. I looked up and couldn’t find where the ball was and the crowd erupts. That was a pretty cool feeling.” -- Tigers C James McCann, who hit his first career walk-off homer and second of the season to give Detroit a win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Victor Martinez (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list May 19. He is expected to be out until some point in June.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (right biceps tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began throwing bullpen sessions in late April. He threw a long-toss session May 10, then bullpen sessions May 12 and May 18. Rondon will have to face hitters next, perhaps in a simulated game, before making a handful of rehab appearances that will include working back-to-back games. He went on a rehab assignment May 21 with Triple-A Toledo and could rejoin Detroit early following week.

--RHP Justin Verlander (strained right triceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He threw bullpen sessions April 10 and April 12, and he threw 45 pitches in a simulated game April 15. He came out of his abbreviated April 15 performance feeling good but did not start April 21 as originally hoped. Verlander had an MRI exam April 16 that confirmed the initial diagnosis. Verlander hadn’t picked up a baseball for throwing purposes for more than a week as of April 24. He played catch from 30 feet on April 28. He underwent his third MRI on May 5 and was cleared to begin throwing May 6. He played catch for about 50 tosses May 6. He had two more long-toss throwing sessions May 8 and May 10. He threw bullpen sessions May 12, May 15 and May 18. Manager Brad Ausmus said one more bullpen session is likely, and if all goes well, Verlander will pitch a simulated game and make a rehab start before returning to Detroit’s rotation.

--C Alex Avila (loose body in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 8. He will not need surgery. Further examination of the knee led doctors to come up with a program that will allow him to return to playing at some point this season, though no timetable was set.

--RHP Joe Nathan (UCL tear, flexor pronator tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 8. He underwent season-ending surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Kyle Lobstein

RHP Alfredo Simon

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP Joakim Soria (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Angel Nesbitt

LHP Tom Gorzelanny

LHP Blaine Hardy

RHP Alex Wilson

CATCHERS:

James McCann

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Nick Castellanos

INF/OF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Yoenis Cespedes

CF Rajai Davis

RF J.D. Martinez

OF Anthony Gose

OF Tyler Collins